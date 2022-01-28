ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Tusculum Pioneers have been picked to finish sixth in the South Atlantic Conference according to the 2022 Preseason Coaches’ Poll.
Tusculum outfielder Zane Keener was also named to the Preseason All-Conference second team.
The Pioneers received 110 total points in a vote of the league’s 13 head baseball coaches. Defending national champion Wingate is the favorite to win the SAC title as the Bulldogs received 154 points and 10 first place votes.
Defending SAC regular-season champion Catawba was picked second as the Indians collected 144 points and three first place votes.
Newberry was third with 120 points followed by Carson-Newman (118), Lenoir-Rhyne (117), Tusculum (110), Anderson (71), Lincoln Memorial (65), Coker (64), Mars Hill (63), Queens (60), Limestone (59) and UVA Wise (25).
Keener, a 5-9, 180-pound sophomore, started in 30 games last season while batting .263 with 26 total hits including six doubles, one triple and three home runs. He tallied 43 RBI and scored 36 runs while posting a .449 on-base percentage and went 4-of-7 in stolen bases. He reached base safely in 16 consecutive games from Feb. 26-Mar. 14 and finished his rookie campaign with 11 straight games of getting on-base.
The Preseason All-SAC Baseball Team is selected by a vote of the conference’s 13 media relations directors.
Tusculum University is ranked eighth in the Preseason NCAA Division II Southeast Region Media Poll as selected by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).
The Pioneers garnered 24 total points in the media poll and are tied for eighth with North Georgia. TU is one of four South Atlantic Conference teams listed in this year’s first region ranking.
Defending national champion Wingate is the No. 1 team in the region receiving 98 points including nine of the 10 first place votes. Mount Olive and Columbus State are tied for second, while Catawba is fourth. North Greenville is fifth, followed by UNC Pembroke, Young Harris, Tusculum, North Georgia and Newberry.
The Pioneers are coming off a 30-11 season, including a 25-7 league record as Tusculum finished runner-up in the conference standings.
Tusculum will open the 2022 season on Feb. 4 at Barry University to begin a four-game Florida road swing. The Pioneers will host No. 36 nationally-ranked Illinois-Springfield, Feb. 11-13 at Pioneer Park to begin an eight-game home-stand.
SOFTBALL Pioneers 6th In Poll
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Tusculum University softball team has been picked to finish sixth in the preseason coaches’ poll, the South Atlantic Conference announced Wednesday (Jan. 26) morning. Four Pioneers were selected to the second team for their work last season: Anna Alloway, Chloe Freischmidt, Mya Maddox, and Emily Sappington.
Alloway, a native of in-state Louisville, started all 42 games for TU in 2021, primarily in right field. She led the Pioneers in batting average (.381), on-base percentage (.406), hits (59), and total bases (90). Alloway had 17 multi-hit games and seven with more than one runner batted in. She registered a hit in 30 games, a run in 20, and at least one RBI in 18. The right-hander collected SAC All-Conference honorable mention, SAC All-Tournament Team, and an all-region honor from the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA). Alloway ranks in the top-10 across eight career categories in the program record book.
In the classroom, Alloway earned numerous honors, including SAC Softball Scholar Athlete of the Year, Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete, Division II Athletic Directors Association (D2 ADA) Academic Achievement Award, and CoSIDA Academic All-America second team. She graduated from Tusculum last month and is enrolled in the education graduate program.
Hailing from Naples, Florida, Freischmidt was the starting catcher in all 40 games in which she played. Also named to the SAC All-Tournament Team, the now-senior was second on the Pioneers with 34 RBI and eight home runs. Additionally, she was third in batting average (.307), hits (39), slugging percentage (.551), total bases (70), and extra-base hits (15). The chemistry/computer science major threw out five runners attempting to steal. In the program record book, Freischmidt is seventh in career slugging percentage (.559), tied 10th in home runs (12), and tied for 11th in fielding percentage (.979) behind the plate.
Maddox, from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, was a fixture in center field, earning all 42 starts in the middle outfield. A slapper in the batter’s box and known for her speed, she stole 19 bases, notched a pair of triples, and laid down eight sacrifice bunts. Maddox was tied for the second-most walks on the team (12), racked up the third-most runs (27), and added the fourth-most hits (37). She also tied the program record with four runs scored in a game in the SAC quarterfinal upset over Catawba. Maddox was perfect in the field in 70 total chances. The senior psychology major is credited with 67 putouts and three assists.
A resident of Ashburn, Virginia, Sappington was the Pioneers’ ace in 2021, highlighted by a pair of no-hitters and consensus all-region selections. In addition, she earned SAC Tournament most valuable player, SAC All-Tournament Team, and SAC Pitcher of the Week on the field and Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete and D2 ADA academic honors in the classroom. Sappington started 21 games, tossed four shutouts, 15 complete games, and struck out 139 batters across 141 innings on a 2.38 earned-run average. The left-hander compiled a 12-9 record with two saves during her sophomore campaign.
A dual-threat both at the plate and in the circle, she was second-best for TU in batting average (.333), OBP (.402), and walks (12). Sappington also contributed 36 hits, seven doubles, 25 RBI, and a pair of homers.
The Pioneers received 94 total points in a vote of the conference’s 13 head coaches. Nationally-ranked Lincoln Memorial is the favorite to go back-to-back as the regular season champions. The Railsplitters tallied 153 points and nine first place votes. Anderson garnered the remaining four first place nods and 145 total points. Lenoir-Rhyne (122), Carson-Newman (119), and Wingate (111) were picked ahead of TU. Catawba and Newberry are tied for seventh with 82 points, followed by UVA Wise and Limestone with an identical
68 ticks. Coker (49), Mars Hill (43), and Queens (34) round out the poll.
Tusculum returns 17 student-athletes from last year’s squad that made history in its 23-19 (13-11) campaign. TU won its first SAC Tournament championship, earning a berth to its inaugural NCAA Division II Southeast Regional. The eight additions will aid in the repeat effort.
The Pioneers will open the season at USC Aiken on Feb. 5 in an afternoon doubleheader. Tusculum’s first home series is set for the following week (Feb. 11) versus Concord.
BOWLING Franklin Honored
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tusculum University’s Toney Franklin has been named the Conference Carolinas Men’s Bowler of the Week.
Franklin, a senior from Mosheim, finished 19th individually at last weekend’s Cincinnati Collegiate Classic. He finished with a total pinfall of 1,739 for a 193.2 average. The West Greene High School alum bowled five 200-games on the weekend, including a pair of 218 performances on the final day to move up the leaderboard to post a top-20 performance in the 236-player field.
The Pioneers will bowl the Columbia 300 Hoosier Classic Feb. 19-20 in Indianapolis. It will be the final tuneup prior to the inaugural Conference Carolinas-Great Midwest Athletic Conference Championship March 24-27 in Gastonia, N.C.