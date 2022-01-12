ATLANTA — Former Tusculum University cornerback Dee Alford has signed a contract with the Atlanta Falcons of the National Football League.
Alford is one of 17 additions signed by the Falcons with reserve-future contracts. These deals bind these players to the Atlanta club, giving them an opportunity to compete for a place on next season’s 53-man roster during the offseason program and training camp.
Alford is the 31st player in Tusculum program history to sign a professional contract and the sixth to sign with an NFL team.
For Alford, who starred on the Tusculum gridiron from 2016-2019, this is a dream come true. The Griffin, Georgia, native grew up just outside Atlanta.
“Since I first touched a football at the age of seven, my dream was to make it to the NFL,” Alford wrote on Twitter. “Through the pain, blood, sweat and tears, I persevered. I grew up a huge Falcons fan, too, so just to have the opportunity to be in a situation where I can become an Atlanta Falcon, it’s just a great feeling.”
Alford is coming off a championship season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. In his 2021 rookie campaign, Alford led the Blue Bombers with four interceptions and was second on the team with 48 tackles. He was named to the All-CFL Divisional Team as he helped Winnipeg to an 11-3 record and won the Grey Cup title for a second straight season. Alford was also tabbed to the CFL All-Star Team and was named the Bombers’ Most Outstanding Rookie.
“I couldn’t be happier for Dee on this great opportunity,” said Tusculum football coach Jerry Odom. “Dee is extremely talented, has a great mindset, he’s hard working and is a humble young man. We are very proud of Dee on his accomplishments and wish him all the best in this next step in his professional career.”
During his Tusculum career, Alford garnered All-South Atlantic Conference honors three times, including first team accolades during his senior campaign. He was also named to the 2019 D2CCA All-Super Region 2 Team.
Alford led the SAC with 20 passes defended (T4th in NCAA II) including a team-best five interceptions (3rd SAC / 25th in NCAA II) and 15 pass break-ups. His passes defended tally was the second most in a TU single season, while his five interceptions were tied for second as well.
He returned those five picks for 122 yards which are second in school history.
In his home finale against Mars Hill, Alford established a TU single-game record with seven passes defended including two interceptions, which are tied for a TU record. For his efforts, Alford was named the SAC Defensive Player of the Week a second time that season and was also tabbed the College Defensive Player of the Week by the Tennessee Sportswriters Association.
Alford finished fourth on the team with 45 tackles, including three for loss and forced a fumble. He was also Tusculum’s punt returner and averaged 14.22 yards per return, which was second in the conference and 10th in the country. His 27 punt returns and 384 punt return yards were the second most in school history, while his punt return average was fifth-best by a Pioneer.
His 40 career passes defended are a Tusculum record, while his 195 career interception return yards were also a TU-best. His 10 career interceptions are third in the school record book while his 50 career punt returns and 547 punt return yards are both the third-most in school history. Alford finished his career with a 10.94 punt return average, which is the fourth-best in TU history.
BASKETBALL
Schedule Change
Wednesday’s South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball game between Tusculum University and Mars Hill University has been postponed. The conference will work together with both programs to reschedule the game for a later date.
The postponement is a result of the Mars Hill women’s program pausing team activities due to COVID protocols.
Wednesday’s Tusculum-Mars Hill men’s game has been moved up to a start time of 5:30 p.m. at Stanford Arena on the MHU campus.
The Tusculum women return to action this Saturday afternoon as the Pioneers travel to Coker University for a 2 p.m. contest at the DeLoach Center in Hartsville, South Carolina.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Pioneers Drop Opener
Tusculum opened its season with a 25-16, 25-21, 19-25, 25-12 loss to North Greenville on Tuesday night at Pioneer Arena.
Jake Whyte and Deklan Wingo had impressive outings in their first match as Pioneers. Whyte tallied a team-high 10 kills, while adding six digs and a block assist on his birthday. Wingo notched seven kills, a dig, and four total blocks (two solo, two assists).
Additionally, returners Dane Loup and Colby Landry contributed six kills apiece, followed by Shaun Kampshoff’s five and Shaphar Grant’s pair. In his first outing as Tusculum’s primary setter, Kampshoff dished out a career-high 29 assists and a trio of aces. Loup scooped a match-high 11 digs, while Arthur Della Nina had three digs to begin his collegiate career.
Tusculum opens a six-match road trip at Ball State at 3 p.m. Saturday.