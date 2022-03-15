GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tusculum University’s Trenton Gibson has been named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-Southeast Region second team.
The team is selected by a vote of athletic communications professional from the Southeast Region representing the South Atlantic Conference, Peach Belt Conference and Conference Carolinas.
Gibson, a graduate student from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, led the Pioneers in scoring and assists for a third straight season. His 17.2 points per game average is third-best in the conference while dishing out 5.3 assists per contest, which is the second-highest average in the SAC this season. The three-time All-Conference standout hauled in 5.9 rebounds per game and posted a team-best 1.5 steals per game (7th in SAC). He also led the Pioneers at the free throw line where he shot 82.4 percent (7th in SAC).
Gibson, who was the 2021 SAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Year and Scholar Athlete of the Year, has peppered his name throughout the Tusculum record book during his 106-game career. His 1,620 career points are the sixth most in program history and is the only player in the 111 seasons of TU basketball with over 1,500 points, 600 rebounds, 400 assists and 100 steals.
The 2021 NABC All-District first team choice led the Pioneers to a 19-8 overall record this past season, including a 19-5 conference mark which was good enough for third place in the SAC standings. TU’s 19 conference wins are a new school record and are tied for the seventh-most SAC wins in league history. Tusculum ended its season in the conference tournament quarterfinal.
The South Atlantic Conference and Peach Belt Conference had four honorees each, while Conference Carolinas posted three selections. Flagler’s Jaizec Lottie was named the Southeast Region Player of the Year.
WOMEN’S GOLF Panno 8th
SEVIERVILLE — Tusculum’s Nilubol Panno carded a three-over par round of 74 and is tied for eighth place after the opening day of the 2022 Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate. The two-day, 36-hole tournament is being hosted by Tennessee Tech and held at Highlands Course of the Sevierville Golf Club.
The Pioneers finished with a team score of 308 and are in sixth place in the 13-team tournament field.
Findlay has the day one lead with 294 and lead by four shots over second-place Carson-Newman (298). North Alabama is third with 300, followed by Radford (305), Murray State (307), Tusculum (308), Indiana State (311), Bellarmine (311), Tennessee Tech (313), Lindsey Wilson (314), Tennessee Tech B (327), Northern Kentucky (328) and Maryville, Tenn. (410).
Panno is three shots off the lead held by first round leader Ellie Haughton of Carson-Newman who posted an even par 71. Four players are in second place with 72 including Payton Carter (Murray St.), Jahnavi Prakhya (North Alabama), Gabby Woods (Findlay) and Jessica Stephens (Bellarmine).
Tusculum’s Oliva Cunningham fired a 76 and is tied for 16th place, while teammate Hannah Brown shot 77 and is in 23rd place. Sofie Lorentzen is 46th with her 81, while Braelyn Pippin finished with 87 and is in 67th position.
The final round will be played on Tuesday on the par-71, 5,803-yard layout.