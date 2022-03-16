AUSTIN, Texas — Tusculum University’s Trenton Gibson has been named to the 2022 NCAA Division II Academic All-America Men’s Basketball first team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
Gibson earns Academic All- America first team honors for a second consecutive year.
Gibson, a graduate student from Murfreesboro, earns Academic All-District first team honors for the third time in his career, including last year where he was also named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America first team.
Gibson will advance to this year's Academic All-America team ballot with the winners being announced next month.
Gibson graduated from Tusculum last May with his undergraduate degree in sport management in just three years. He garnered summa cum laud honors as he finished with a 3.95 cumulative grade point average. He has a perfect 4.00 GPA in graduate school and is working on his master's in business administration.
On the court, he led the Pioneers in scoring and assists for a third straight season. His 17.2 points per game average is third-best in the conference while dishing out 5.3 assists per contest, which is the second-highest average in the SAC this season. The three-time All-Conference standout hauled in 5.9 rebounds per game and posted a team-best 1.5 steals per contest (7th in SAC). He also led the Pioneers at the free throw line where he shot 82.4 percent (7th in SAC).
Gibson, who was the 2021 SAC Men's Basketball Player of the Year and Scholar Athlete of the Year, has peppered his name throughout the Tusculum record book during his 106-game career. His 1,620 career points are the sixth most in program history and is the only player in the 111 seasons of TU basketball with over 1,500 points, 600 rebounds, 400 assists and 100 steals.
The two-time NABC All-District first team choice led the Pioneers to a 19-8 overall record this past season, including a 19-5 conference mark which was good enough for third place in the SAC standings. TU’s 19 conference wins are a new school record and are tied for the seventh-most SAC wins in league history. Tusculum ended its season in the conference tournament quarterfinal.
Gibson has shined in the classroom where he was the 2020 recipient of the SAC Elite 20 Award for men's basketball. He is a member of the SAC Commissioner's Honor Roll, Tusculum President's List, Dean's List and Charles Oliver Gray Honors List. He is a two-time Division II Athletic Directors Association Honor Roll selection and is a member of the Alpha Chi Honor Society.
In addition to his success on the basketball court and in the classroom, Gibson has been an active member of the community. He has volunteered at the Nettie Day of Service, is a member of the Pioneer Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, and is a Pioneer Peer serving as a mentor for incoming freshmen. He volunteers as a youth basketball coach with the Above the Rim program and has served as a sports management intern within the Tusculum Athletic department. He is also an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America and served a summer internship with the NCAA national office.
BASEBALL
Young Harris 5
Tusculum 4
YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. — The 20th-ranked Young Harris Mountain Lions recorded their ninth consecutive win in a non-conference game at Zell Miller Field on Tuesday.
Young Harris (17-5) completes the season-sweep over Tusculum (10-12) as the Mountain Lions outhit the Pioneers 13-11 led by Ethan Underwood’s 3-for-4 performance while scoring two runs, including the eventual game-winner in the seventh.
YHC’s Marco Colina, Jackson Jones and Rome Wallace each finished with two hits, while Aaron Copeland belted a solo home run in the sixth inning to break a 3-3 tie.
Tusculum was led at the plate by Will Samuelson’s 3-for-5 performance which included a pair of doubles. Zane Keener and Ryan Dos Santos added two hits apiece in the loss.
Tusculum used six pitchers with reliever Brice Anders (0-2) suffering the loss. In 2⅓ innings, he gave up a hit, a run, walked one and struck out one.
The Pioneers travel to 16th-ranked Newberry this weekend for a three-game South Atlantic Conference series beginning with Friday’s 6 p.m. opener.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Tusculum 23
Converse 5
Tia Tuininga set career highs with seven goals and 10 points in Tusculum's non-conference win at Pioneer Field on Tuesday.
Kylie Marek, Lucy Brewer and Emily Youngblood each scored three goals for the Pioneers (3-5), who outshot the Valkyries (0-6) by a 45-12 margin. Tusculum led 9-3 after one quarter and 14-4 at halftime before outscoring Converse 9-1 in the second half.
Tuininga's seven goals are tied for the third-most in a game in program history, while her 10 points are tied for the second-most in a contest. She scored five goals in the first half and added one in both the third and fourth quarters. Natalie Dagley and Jadyn Gleason scored two goals apiece for the Pioneers, while Jessica Spiegel had a goal and two assists and Kamryn McNeil and Kira Spaulding each collected a goal.
The 23 goals by the Pioneers tied the team single-game record set against Chowan on Feb. 28, 2015, and matched against Converse on Feb. 20, 2016. Tusculum put 40 of its 45 shot attempts on goal, and went a perfect 3-for-3 on free-position opportunities. The 45 shot attempts are the third-most in a game in program history, behind the 46 shots taken at Converse in the 2016 win and at Lincoln Memorial on March 18, 2015.
Pioneer keeper Taylor Floyd started and made two saves over the first three quarters, followed by Caroline Monroe who played a scoreless fourth quarter with two saves.
Tusculum hosts Lenoir-Rhyne in a South Atlantic Conference match at 1 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN'S GOLF
Pioneers 6th
SEVIERVILLE — Tusculum University’s Nilubol Panno posted her second straight round of 74 (+3) to finish tied for seventh place at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate. The two-day, 36-hole event was held at the par-71, 5,803-yard Sevierville Golf Club – Highlands Course.
The Pioneers shot a final round 307 to finish with 615 and finish in a three-way tie for sixth place in the 13-team tournament field.
Findlay led wire-to-wire to win the team championship as the Oilers posted 593, 16 strokes better than runner-up Carson-Newman (609). North Alabama was third with 611, followed by Radford’s 612 and Indiana State’s 614. Tusculum, Bellarmine and host Tennessee Tech each finished with 615. Lindsey Wilson and Murray State tied for ninth with 622, while Northern Kentucky (647), Tennessee Tech B (654) and Maryville College (DNF) rounded out the team scoring.
Panno finished with a 36-hole tally of 148 and was just two shots behind tournament medalist Gabby Woods of Findlay (72-74=146), who won the individual title in a playoff with North Alabama’s Jahnavi Prakhya (72-74=146).
Four players tied for third place honors at 147 including Jill Schmitmeyer (Findlay), Lauren Green (Indiana State), Kristina Kniesly (Findlay) and Ellie Haughton (Carson-Newman).
Tusculum’s Olivia Cunningham moved up two spots on the leaderboard from yesterday to finish tied for 14th with 76-75=151. TU’s Hannah Brown shot 77-80=157 and was tied for 32nd place, Sofie Lorentzen placed 42nd with 81-79=160 and Braelyn Pippin rounded out the scoring with 87-79=166 (T58th), moving her up nine spots from Monday’s opening round.
Tusculum will host the 24th annual Agnes McAmis Memorial on Monday and Tuesday. The two-day, 36-hole event will be held at Graysburg Hills Golf Club in Chuckey. The Pioneers are the defending champions and have won their home spring tournament seven times.