NASHVILLE — Shaphar Grant, of Tusculum University men’s volleyball, earned Off the Block Defensive Player of the Night honors as part of the record-breaking match for the Pioneers on Tuesday. This is the first national honor for Grant and Tusculum this season.
Against Emmanuel, the junior middle blocker collected 12 total blocks (one solo, 11 assists), shattering the previous program record. Grant’s effort at the net is the most this season across NCAA I-II. The Kingston, Jamaica, native also tied his career-high in kills with 12 on a .500 hitting percentage.
As a team, Tusculum was credited with a program-best 15 blocks in its first-ever win over the Lions.
Tusculum will play in a tri-match on Saturday against a pair of top-tier Division III teams, hosted by Randolph-Macon. The Pioneers will start with No. 8 Southern Virginia at 2 p.m. and the hosting Yellow Jackets at 4 p.m.
MEN’S TENNIS Pioneers 5 Newberry 2
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Tusculum University won the final three singles matches to earn a victory over Newberry College in South Atlantic Conference men’s tennis action Thursday afternoon at the Oakland Tennis Center.
The Pioneers (4-3, 2-0 SAC) led 1-0 after doubles and held a 2-0 lead in singles play, but the Wolves (6-6, 0-2 SAC) earned back-to-back wins to knot the match at 2-2. However, the Pioneers clinched the match with a pair of straight-set wins to remain undefeated in conference play.
In doubles, the Pioneers dropped the first match at flight three, but came back with a pair of victories to earn the team point. Nemanja Subanovic and Vadzim Raitsou defeated Marcel Schomburg and Lawrence Friedland 6-2 at flight one, and Frank Bonacia teamed with Kenta Kondou for a 6-2 win at flight two over Mateo Bivol and Leo Zancheta.
In singles play, Kondou defeated Stratas Anastopoulo 6-1, 6-0 at flight three to give Tusculum a 2-0 lead, but the Wolves claimed wins at flight five and flight one to level the match at 2-2. Subanovic beat Schomburg 6-1, 6-2 at flight two for a 3-2 Tusculum lead, and Robin Eldin earned the clincher with a 6-1, 6-0 victory at flight four over Friedland. Marco Jalalian closed the match with a 6-7 (5-7), 7-5, (11-9) win over Zancheta at flight six.
The Pioneers will return home to host Anderson on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Nichols Tennis Complex.
WOMEN’S TENNIS Newberry 5 Pioneers 2
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry College defeated Tusculum University in a South Atlantic Conference women’s match on Thursday afternoon at the Oakland Tennis Center.
The Wolves (12-1, 1-1 SAC) swept doubles from the Pioneers (5-2, 1-1 SAC) and were victorious in three of the first four singles matches to clinch the win and end Tusculum’s four-match winning streak.
After losing a total of five games in sweeping three doubles matches, the Wolves went up 3-0 with wins at flights one and three.
Tusculum earned its first point at flight five, as Paulina Loretz defeated Amy Griffiths 6-2, 7-6 (13-11). Newberry would clinch the match at flight four, and Tusculum would gain its other point at flight six as Valentina Loretz won by retirement over Lucy Spice while leading 6-4, 3-2.
Tusculum will return home to face Anderson on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Nichols Tennis Complex.