PITTSBURG, Kan. — Tusculum University senior Widchard Guervil collected a pair of All-America honors on Saturday on the final day of the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championship, hosted by Pittsburg State University at the Robert W. Plaster Center.
Guervil finished fourth in the men’s 60 meters and took seventh in the men’s 200 meters for the Pioneers, singlehandedly helping Tusculum finish in a tie for 30th place in the final team standings. Tusculum was the top-finishing men’s team from the NCAA Southeast Region with seven points.
The Fort Myers, Florida, native qualified fourth for the 60-meter finals after running 6.72 seconds in Friday’s preliminaries. In the final, Guervil had the early lead but was defeated by West Texas A&M sophomore Benjamin Azamati, who ran 6.63 to take gold. Malachi Adams of Tiffin was second in 6.71 seconds, followed by J.T. Smith of Texas A&M Commerce in third at 6.72 seconds and Guervil in fourth at 6.73 seconds.
In the 200 meters, Guervil had qualified fifth with a time of 21.31 seconds in trials on Friday. Guervil ran in the second of the two final sections on Saturday, but placed third in the heat and seventh overall with a time of 21.58 seconds. Brandon Miller of Grand Valley State took the gold, running 21.02 in the final, while Azamati was second in 21.32 seconds.
Guervil is a five-time indoor All-American, having finished fourth in the 60 meters in both 2018 and 2022 and seventh in the 200 this year. Guervil was also slated to run in the 60 and the 200 at the 2020 Indoor Track & Field Championship, but the meet was canceled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and all entrants were given All-America status. Guervil earned All-America status in outdoor track at the 2018 NCAA Championship, where he was eighth in the 100 meters.
Guervil ends his Tusculum indoor career holding the 10 fastest times in program history in the 60 meters, with a record of 6.67 seconds set at the 2018 NCAA Championship. He also has the eight fastest indoor times in the 200 meters, twice running 21.13 seconds in February of this season, and is part of the four fastest 4x400-meter relays in school history.
BASEBALL Lenoir-Rhyne 8 Tusculum 1
Joshua Lanham pitched six strong innings to move to 5-0 on the season in leading nationally-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne to a South Atlantic Conference win at Tusculum on Sunday at Pioneer Park.
The Bears (23-2, 5-1 SAC) are ranked 20th in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Division II Coaches Poll and 11th in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers of America Division II Media Poll.
Lenoir-Rhyne takes the weekend series over the Pioneers (10-11, 2-7 SAC) two games to one. It marks the Bears second ever SAC series win in Greeneville and its first at Tusculum since 2001. TU had won eight straight home series with Lenoir-Rhyne.
L-R pitching limited Tusculum to six hits on the afternoon while recording 11 strikeouts. Lanham allowed one unearned run on five hits, three walks and five strikeouts.
Brayden Collett homered and drove in two runs from the No. 8 spot in L-R’s lineup, while Wade Cuda belted his SAC-leading 10th homer – a solo shot – from the lead-off spot. No. 9 hitter David Bell had a single and two RBI.
Wes Reynolds went 2-for-4 for Tusculum.
Tusculum starter Harbor Jefferson (3-3) took the loss. In 1⅔ innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, walked none and struck out one.
Tusculum plays at Young Harris on Tuesday.
MEN’S BOWLING Pioneers 11th
SMYRNA — The Tusculum University men’s bowling team finished 11th at the 2022 Intercollegiate Team Championship Sectional Qualifier, which was held over the weekend at Smyrna Lanes.
The Pioneers finished with a total pinfall of 11,700 in their 64 Baker games spanning the 20-team tournament. On Sunday, the Pioneers recorded 2,882 pins in its first 16 games of the day and followed with 2,785 pins in its fourth and final block of games.
Savannah College of Art and Design won the Smyrna Sectional with 1,3054 pins and advances to next month’s USBC National Championship an Addison, Illinois. Joining SCAD-Savannah at nationals are sectional runner-up Indiana Tech (12724), Lindenwood (12448) and Emmanuel (12860).
Tennessee Wesleyan finished fifth with 12,260, followed by Pikeville (12113), Southeastern Illinois (12016), Wright State (11972), Cumberlands (11813), Concordia (11758), Tusculum (11700), Florida State (11654), Lincoln Memorial (11559), Midway (11492), Aquinas (11482), SCAD-Atlanta (11395), Belmont Abbey (11363), Campbellsville (11333), Culver-Stockton (11225) and Baker University (10822).
The Pioneers will bowl in the inaugural Conference Carolinas-Great Midwest Athletic Conference Championship March 24-27 in Gastonia, N.C.
MEN’S LACROSSE Newberry 23 Tusculum 17
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Despite a South Atlantic Conference-record 30 saves from Tusculum University keeper Ross Geiger, Newberry College pulled away from a fourth-quarter tie to defeat the Pioneers on Saturday night.
Geiger made 15 saves in each half, but could not contend with a fourth-quarter onslaught by the Wolves (4-2, 1-1 SAC), who outscored the Pioneers 9-3 in the final quarter and outshot the Pioneers 65-29 for the match. Baker Westmoreland led Newberry with four goals and five assists, while Mac Ryan had five goals in the victory.
The Pioneers (7-1, 1-1 SAC), who had a season-opening seven-game winning streak snapped, received three goals and an assist apiece from Tristan Kirkham, Wesley Phillips and Nate Raymond. Raymond’s four points give him an even 100 for his career, making him the seventh player in program history to reach the milestone (74 goals, 26 assists).Geiger’s 30 saves smashed the previous program record of 21 set by Patrick Thomas at Catawba on April 21, 2018, and broke the SAC record of 25 saves set by Anthony Valenza of Queens against Lenoir-Rhyne on April 27, 2018. His 30 saves are the most in Division II this season and are tied for the 16th-most in a game in Division II history. The last player to make as many saves in a Division II game was Austin Geissel of Georgian Court, who had 30 saves against St. Anselm on March 11, 2020.
The 40 combined goals between Newberry and Tusculum are a Pioneer program record, breaking the mark of 35 set in Tusculum’s 20-15 win over Chowan on Feb. 12. Even with Geiger’s performance in goal, the 23 goals allowed by the Pioneers are the most given up in a game in program history, breaking the old mark of 22 against Limestone on Feb. 2, 2019.
Tusculum will host Lenoir-Rhyne in a SAC match at 4 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE Newberry 13 Tusculum 10
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry College rallied in the third quarter to defeat Tusculum in South Atlantic Conference play on Saturday.
The Wolves (6-1, 1-1 SAC) won their sixth straight game by outscoring the Pioneers 6-1 in the third quarter after trailing 6-5 at halftime. Chloe Wood scored three of her four goals in the second half, while Marissa Plumer scored three times in the first half for the Wolves. Cassell Richardson had a goal and four assists for Newberry, which outshot Tusculum 29-23 in the match and 18-10 in the second half.Lucy Brewer led the Pioneers (2-5, 0-2 SAC) with a career-high five goals and an assist, while Tia Tuininga had two goals and an assist and Chloe Michalski added a goal and an assist. Jessica Spiegel and Kylie Marek also scored for the Pioneers, who turned the ball over 13 times in the second half and 23 times in the match.
Tusculum goalkeeper Taylor Floyd made a career-high 15 saves, including nine in the second half.
Tusculum will host Converse at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL Pioneers Fall
The Tusculum University men’s volleyball team lost 25-18, 25-17, 20-25, 25-13 to Indiana Tech, the seventh-ranked team in the NAIA, on Saturday.
Indiana Tech i,proves to 20-1, while Tusculum drops to 5-12.
Tusculum got a career-high 12 kills from Colby Landry, followed by 10 from Deklan Wingo on a .444 clip. Jake Whyte notched nine kills, rounded out by Shaun Kampshoff (2) and Reese DeElena (1).
Playing his collegiate career as a libero, Taylor West was a starting outside hitter and added six kills for TU. Kampshoff dished out 35 assists, while four Pioneers landed an ace: Wingo. Kampshoff, Landry, and DeElena. Ross Miller scooped up a team-best eight digs, just ahead of Landry’s six. Wingo led with three block assists.
Tusculum will travel to nationally-ranked Grand Canyon for a trio of matches March 18-19. The Pioneers will face the Lopes twice and finish against Benedictine Mesa.