ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University senior sprinter Widchard Guervil has been named the South Atlantic Conference Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 13, the SAC office announced Tuesday morning.
Guervil won the award for the fourth time this season after breaking his own school record and winning the 200 meters at the VMI Winter Classic on Saturday. Guervil ran 21.13 in the final to break the record of 21.29 he set at the USC Open on Feb. 22, 2020, and earned his second win of the season in the 200. Guervil was also part of the Pioneer 4x400 relay that set a school record with a time of 3:18.33.
Guervil’s time of 21.13 in the 200 meters is currently the second-fastest in Division II this season, and his time of 6.71 seconds in the 60 meters is tied for fourth nationally and is top among all runners in the Southeast Region. The Fort Myers, Florida, native has 11 first-place finishes in 12 heats this season, and six race wins in seven individual events with three victories in 60 meters, two in the 200 meters and one in the 55 meters.
Tusculum will compete at the USC Indoor Open on Friday at the Carolina Indoor Track and Field Complex in Columbia, South Carolina.
MEN’S LACROSSE Raymond Recognized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tusculum University senior attack Nate Raymond has been selected to the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Division II Team of the Week for the week ending Feb. 13, the USILA announced Tuesday.
Raymond scored 10 goals and had five assists for 15 points as the Pioneers improved to 3-0 with wins over Shorter and Chowan last week. Raymond finished with four goals and two assists for six points along with four ground balls in an 18-2 win over Shorter last Tuesday night, then set career highs with six goals and nine points in the Pioneers’ 20-15 win over Chowan on Saturday. The six goals and nine points by Raymond were each one shy of the program single-game record.
The Traceys Landing, Maryland, native shares the team lead in goals with 13, which is tied for second in the South Atlantic Conference, and is second in the conference in points with 20. Nationally, Raymond is tied for sixth in Division II with 4.33 goals per game and is seventh in points per game at 6.67 per contest. Raymond has moved into eighth place on the Tusculum career goals list with 54, and is up to ninth all-time in points with 72.
A total of 10 players from across Division II are selected to the USILA Team of the Week each week during the season. Raymond is the first Tusculum player to earn the honor since AJ Hems in 2020.
The Pioneers (3-0) host Lees-McRae at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Field.
WOMEN’S GOLF Pioneers 7th
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Tusculum women’s golf team carded a three-round score of 974 to finishmseventh at the 2022 Spring Kickoff Intercollegiate which is being held this week at The Golf Club at South Hampton.
Tusculum completed Monday’s suspended second round with a team score of 330 for a second consecutive 18 holes. TU closed out with a final round 314 to finish seven in the 17-team field.
TU’s Nilubol Panno accounted for the lowest 54-hole score of 241 for the Black and Orange. Panno closed out her tournament with a final round 78.
Tusculum teammate Hannah Brown tied for 27th place with 81-84-78=243 and Braelyn Pippin tied for 30th with 86-80-80=246. Sofie Lorentzen tied for 33rd with 84-85-78=247 and Olivia Cunningham shot 83-88-82=253 to finish 51st.
Limestone (No. 3 in NCAA II) had the top-three individual scorers including tournament medalist Ebba Hellman as she carded 75-72-74=221 to win by five strokes over teammate Maria Morales (75-77-74=226).
Limestone won the team title as the Saints finished with 897 in leading wire-to-wire. Wingate was second with 931, followed by Lander (949), Lenoir-Rhyne (952), West Georgia (952), host Lincoln Memorial (966), Tusculum (974), Belmont Abbey (986), Coker (1003), Erskine (1014), Emmanuel (1024), North Greenville (1025), Catawba (1028), Montana State Billings (1051), King (1060), Southern Wesleyan (1090) and Barton (1106).
Tusculum’s team total of 974 is 11th lowest 54-hole score in program history.
The Pioneers will play in the Christian Brothers Buccaneer Invitational March 7-8 in Memphis.
MEN’S GOLF Tusculum 16th
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Tusculum men’s golf team climbed five spots up the leaderboard to finish 16th at the 2022 Spring Kickoff Intercollegiate which was held this week at the St. Johns Golf & Country Club.
The Pioneers finished with a 54-hole total 930 including scores of 300 and 305 over the final two rounds.
Tusculum’s Nicholas Marchese was the top Pioneer on the week as he tied for 43rd place with his 54-hole score of 230. Marchese finished the suspended second round on Tuesday with 76 and posted a one-over par 73 over the final 18 holes.
TU’s Liam Hermansson finished 56th with 232 including back-to-back rounds of 75 over the final 36 holes. Liam Van Deventer (83-73-80=236) and Riley Brown (80-76-80=236) tied for 75th, while Dominic Barron Holden rounded out the TU scoring with 82-78-77=237 (T79).
North Georgia claimed the team title as the Nighthawks shot 884 and finished four strokes ahead of runner-up and tournament host Lincoln Memorial (888). Georgia Southwestern finished third with 897, followed by Anderson (900), Flagler (902), Limestone (906), Coker (907), Newberry (907), Lander (913) and Queens (913) to comprise the tournament top-10.
King and Barton tied for 11th place with 914, followed by Montevallo (924), Wingate (925), Valdosta State (927), Tusculum (930), Erskine (932), Belmont Abbey (937), Lenoir-Rhyne (939), North Greenville (946), Emmanuel (950) and Southern Wesleyan (958) to wrap up the 22-team tournament field.
North Georgia’s Evan Thompson won medalist honors as he posted a seven-under par total of 209 to win by four shots over tournament runner-up Reece Coleman of Anderson (73-73-67=213, -3).
Tusculum will play in the Saint Leo Invitational on Monday and Tuesday in Dade City, Florida.
MEN’S TENNIS Pioneers Sweep
The Tusculum University men’s tennis team opened its South Atlantic Conference schedule with a 7-0 victory over Mars Hill University Tuesday afternoon at the Nichols Tennis Complex.
The 23rd-ranked Pioneers (3-1, 1-0 SAC) lost one set against the Lions (2-3, 0-1 SAC) to earn the victory in their home opener.
In doubles play, Frank Bonacia and Nemanja Subanovic defeated Marcos Martinez and Leo Bernardes by a 6-1 score at flight one, Robin Eldin and Jacco Mensinga beat Youssef Ardouni and Gustaf Nilsson 6-1 at flight two, and Miles Ray teamed with Nathan West at flight three for a 6-2 victory over Faris Hadzisadikovic and Collin Maides.
Bonacia, ranked 32nd in Division II singles by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, beat Hadzisadikovic 6-4, 6-0 at flight one and Ray downed Bernardes 6-3, 6-0 at flight five. Kenta Kondou delivered the clinching point at flight three with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Ardouni.
In the second half of singles competition, Eldin defeated Nilsson 6-0, 6-2 at flight four, Subanovic beat Martinez 6-2, 6-3 at flight two and Marco Jalalian rallied for a 2-6, 6-0, (12-10) win over Felipe Rubio at flight six.
The Pioneers will travel to Belmont Abbey for a non-conference match at 1 p.m. Friday.
WOMEN’S TENNIS Tusculum Rolls
Tusculum University defeated Mars Hill University 6-1 in the South Atlantic Conference women’s tennis season opener for both teams Tuesday afternoon at the Nichols Tennis Complex.
The Pioneers (3-1, 1-0 SAC) swept doubles from the Lions (2-3, 0-1 SAC) and then won five of the six singles matches to claim the victory.
In doubles play, Emilie Hansen and Valentina Loretz teamed up for a 6-0 win over Aletta Macheli and Elana Mackey at flight three, followed by a 6-1 win at flight two by the Pioneers’ Leonie Floeth and Paulina Loretz over the Lions’ Amanda Kadiri and Lauren Schave. Tusculum closed out doubles action as Elodie Baechler and Tabitha Howe downed Ines Rodriguez and Maria Razzetta 6-2 at flight one.
Singles action saw Valentina Loretz earn a clean sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 victory at flight five over Hannah Frazer, while Howe beat Razzetta 6-3, 6-1 at flight three. Baechler rallied from a set down at flight one to clinch the match with a 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Kadiri. Singles continued with Johanna Palacio defeating Macheli 8-3 in a pro set at flight six, along with a win for Paulina Loretz at flight four by a 6-3, 7-5 score over Mackey.
Tusculum will play a non-conference match at Belmont Abbey at 1 p.m. Friday.