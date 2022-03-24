ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University senior sprinter Widchard Guervil has been named the South Atlantic Conference Men’s Indoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year, the conference office announced Wednesday.
Guervil was selected in voting by the conference’s head coaches after earning SAC Men’s Track Athlete of the Meet honors at the conference indoor championship last month. The Fort Myers, Florida native won three gold medals at the conference meet, taking first in the 60 meters, 200 meters and 4x400-meter relay, and followed up by earning All-America honors with a fourth-place finish in the 60 and a seventh-place result in the 200 at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championship earlier this month.
Guervil, who is a six-time All-American for the Pioneers, becomes the second Tusculum athlete to be named SAC Indoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year following Nicole McMillen who received the honor for the 2020 women’s indoor season. Last week, Guervil was named Southeast Region Men’s Track Athlete of the Year for the 2022 indoor season by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Guervil ends his Tusculum indoor career holding the 10 fastest times in program history in the 60 meters, with a record of 6.67 seconds set at the 2018 NCAA Championship. He also has the eight fastest indoor times in the 200 meters, twice running 21.13 seconds in February of this season, and is part of the four fastest 4x400-meter relays in school history.
SOFTBALL Pioneers Sweep
Mya Maddox, Hayley Lazo, and Anna Alloway have records in their sights after Tusculum’s doubleheader sweep of Catawba, 11-1 in five innings in the first game and 7-1 in the second game, on Wednesday.
Maddox tied the program’s stolen base record with four (second-most in Division II this season) and is in contention for the season and career marks as well.
Lazo was hit by three pitches in the twinbill, upping her season total to 10 and career to 15, tying her for second and third respectively.
Alloway is within reach of 10 career records: games played, games started, at bats, hits, doubles, home runs, runs batted in, total bases, on-base percentage, and sacrifice flies.
In the 11-1 victory in the first game, Tusculum’s Emily Sappington (8-7) went the distance in the circle. In five innings, she gave up two hits, walked none and struck out five. Catawba’s lone run came on a home run by Brittany Ireland.
Seven Pioneers had at least one hit. Alloway was 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI; Sappington was 2-for-3 with an RBI; Chloe Freischmidt had a double and two RBI; Katelynn Hodges had a double and an RBI; and Claire Smeltzer had a pinch-hit double.
In the 7-1 victory in the second game, Tusculum’s Ireland Cavanaugh (8-4) went the distance in the circle for the win. In seven innings, she gave up six hits, walked one and struck out three.
Kiley Longmire went 2-for-3 for Tusculum. Freischmidt had a double and three RBI, and Alloway had a double and two RBI.
Tusculum (18-13, 5-5 SAC) plays at Coker at 1 p.m. Saturday.