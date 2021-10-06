SALISBURY, N.C. — Tusculum University’s Dominic Barron Holden fired a five-under par round of 66 to finish runner-up at the Richard Rendleman Invitational, which was held this week at the Country Club of Salisbury.
The Pioneers improved one position from yesterday’s opening round as TU posted a team score of 288 to finish with 573, good enough for third place honors in the race for the tournament title. The Lincoln Memorial B team edged their A-team counterparts by six shots, winning by a 566-to-572 margin. Tusculum was third, followed by Lander (574), Livingstone (579), North Greenville (587), host Catawba (610) and Fayetteville State (611).
Holden ended up with a two-day score of 73-66=139 as he finished tied with Miller Harbin of North Greenville for runner-up honors. Holden and Harbin finished two shots behind tournament medalist Harry Watkins of LMU as he led wire-to-wire to finish with a five-under par total of 67-70=137.
Holden matched his lowest collegiate round as he carded six birdies and 11 pars with his only blemish coming on the 16th hole where he posted a bogey. He came out on fire shooting a four-under par 31 on his outward nine before finishing with a one-under par 35 on his final nine holes.
Tusculum freshman Liam Hermansson shot 68-74=142 to finish ninth, while sophomore Liam van Deventer tied for 13th place with 72-73=145. TU rookie Fynn Hessenkaemper shot 72-75=147 and tied for 21st. Senior Nicholas Marchese placed 36th with 76-80=156.
TU senior Kyle Engelbert, who was playing as an individual competitor, tied for 16th place with 71-75=146 for his 11th career top-20 performance.
Holden’s 66 matches the score he tallied at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate last spring at the Sevierville Golf Club (River Course). The 66 is tied for the fourth lowest round in Tusculum history. His 139 also ties his 36-hole best, which he carded in the opening two rounds of the Nichols Intercollegiate (T20th best in TU history).
Tusculum’s 36-hole team total of 573 is the 17th-lowest score in school history.
The two-day, 36-hole tournament was hosted by Catawba on the par-71, 6,759-yard Country Club of Salisbury layout.
The Pioneers will play in the Walters State Fall Classic on Monday and Tuesday in Morristown.
WOMEN
Pioneers Sixth
Tusculum University senior Olivia Cunningham shot a career-best two-under par score of 70 to finish tied for fourth place at the Patsy Rendleman Invitational. The two-day, 36-hole tournament was held at the par-72 Country Club of Salisbury and hosted by Catawba College.
The Pioneers improved on their third consecutive round to start the season as TU posted a final round 303 to finish with a two-day score of 607 and tie for sixth place.
Anderson, the fourth-ranked team in NCAA Division II, led wire-to-wire as the Trojans posted a 36-hole total 582 and win by 17 strokes over co-runner-ups Lenoir-Rhyne and Wingate, who each finished with 599. Lander was fourth with 600, followed by Queens (604), Tusculum (607), Erskine (607), King (617), Mount Olive (630), North Greenville (633), Young Harris (633), host Catawba (655) and Barton (680).
Cunningham was two-over par (38) after her opening nine holes. She would finish at a blistering pace as she posted a four-under par 32 on her final nine which including a stretch of four consecutive birdies before paring out on the final three holes of the day.
TU senior Hannah Brown finished 22nd with 77-75=152 while sophomore Nilubol Panno tied for 30th place with 77-78=155. Sofie Lorentzen shot 76-81=157 to finish 35th, while Braelyn Pippin placed 44th with back-to-back rounds of 80-80 for her 160.
Cunningham’s 70 is tied for the third-lowest round in program history and breaking her previous collegiate-low round of 72, which she shot at the 2018 Bob Dibble Classic at Link Hills Country Club in Greeneville. Her 36-hole total of 144 is also a new career-best and tied for third lowest in school history.
It was Cunningham’s sixth career top-five finish and seventh top-10 showing of her TU career.
Tusculum opened the season with rounds of 321 and 306 at last week’s King Invitational. TU fired a 304 on Monday, followed by a final round 303.
The Pioneers will play in the Lincoln Memorial/Jekyll Island Invitational Oct. 18-19.