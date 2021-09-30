ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University’s Nicholas Marchese has been named the South Atlantic Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week.
Marchese, a senior from Bolton, Ontario, Canada, shot an even-par 71-69=140 to finish fourth at the King University Invitational.
Marchese led the Pioneers to a runner-up finish at the tournament as the Black and Orange posted scores of 289-283=572 in the 12-team field.
For Marchese, it was his second career top-10 performance and third time finishing in the top-20.
Tusculum will play in the Richard Rendleman Invitational in Salisbury, N.C., Oct. 4-5.
MEN’S SOCCER Carson-Newman 1 Tusculum 0
JEFFERSON CITY — Tusculum University just missed scoring the tying goal in the final seconds as Carson-Newman University escaped with a South Atlantic Conference win on Wednesday night at McCown Field.
The Pioneers (1-5-1, 0-3-1 SAC) nearly tied the match with 10 seconds left on a corner kick, but two Carson-Newman defenders combined to sweep the ball away from the goal line before it clearly crossed and preserved the win for the Eagles (5-2-0, 4-0-0 SAC).
Yannick Kranz scored the only goal of the match in the first half and helped clear the final shot off the line in the closing seconds and preserve the shutout for keeper Bram Kaarsgaren, who needed to make just one save as Carson-Newman outshot Tusculum 17-7.
Tusculum keeper Rayane El Mehdi made five saves in his first career start for the Pioneers, while the Tusculum defense prevented two goals by clearing the ball off its goal line.
Tusculum travels to Anderson at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Trojans defeated Queens 1-0 on Wednesday night to improve to 4-2-1 overall and 1-2-1 in the SAC.
WOMEN’S SOCCER Carson-Newman 2 Tusculum 1
JEFFERSON CITY — Carson-Newman University scored twice in the second half, including the winning goal with 5:51 remaining, to defeat Tusculum University in South Atlantic Conference play Wednesday afternoon.
Jente Kuper scored the go-ahead goal for the Eagles (4-2-2, 3-2-0 SAC) after Savannah Fields scored the equalizer in the 56th minute. Alisa Heininger assisted on both goals for Carson-Newman, which outshot Tusculum by a 20-6 margin.
Brianna Garcia’s goal just about 30 minutes into the match gave the Pioneers a 1-0 lead that they carried into halftime, but the Pioneers were unable to put a shot on goal in the second half as the Eagles had a 13-3 shot margin after intermission.
The loss snaps a two-match SAC winning streak for the Pioneers.
Emma Harriman finished with three saves in goal for the Pioneers, with Hope Doyle making a pair of stops for the Eagles.
Tusculum travels to Anderson at 5 p.m. Saturday.