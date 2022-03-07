Tusculum University ran its school-record winning streak to seven games with a 16-9 victory over Mars Hill University in South Atlantic Conference men's lacrosse at Pioneer Field on Saturday.
The Pioneers (7-0, 1-0 SAC) erased an early two-goal deficit with a seven-goal run and rode the goalkeeping of Ross Geiger in the second half. Geiger, who made a career-high 20 saves in a win at Alabama Huntsville last Saturday, came up with 13 of his 17 saves after halftime against the Lions, including seven stops on eight shots on goal in the fourth quarter.
Wesley Phillips had two goals and five assists for Tusculum. Kale Lawrence added four goals and two assists and Lorenz Brown scored three times for the Pioneers, who continued the best start to a season in program history. Nate Raymond and Sean Dunn netted a pair of goals, Jordan Daniel had a goal and an assist and Tristan Kirkham and Nicholas Drennan also scored.
Mars Hill falls to 4-2, 0-1.
Tusculum travels to Newberry at 5 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Mars Hill 17
Tusculum 12
Mars Hill University erased a seven-goal first-quarter deficit and picked up a South Atlantic Conference win on Saturday at Pioneer Field.
The Lions (5-0, 1-0 SAC) received four goals and two assists from Sydney Joyce and four goals from Haley Stallings and outshot the Pioneers 31-11 over the final three quarters and 43-22 for the game.
Tia Tuininga led the Pioneers (2-3, 0-1 SAC) with five goals and an assist while Lucy Brewer and Jessica Spiegel scored two goals apiece. Emily Youngblood had a goal and an assist and Megann McKinney and Kamryn McNeil each scored for the Pioneers, who were 17-for-27 in clears and had 22 turnovers.
Taylor Floyd played all 60 minutes in goal for the Pioneers and finished with 13 saves, one shy of her career high.
Tusculum will host Florida Tech in a non-conference game at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
BASEBALL
Pioneers Split
The Tusculum pitching duo of Sam Loew and Jacob Willett combined on a three-hit shutout in the nightcap as the Pioneers salvaged a split of a South Atlantic Conference baseball doubleheader with Lincoln Memorial on Saturday at Pioneer Park.
The Railsplitters rallied from a 5-0 deficit with 10 unanswered runs in Saturday’s first game in a 10-5 victory. Tusculum plated three runs in the first inning and made the lead stick in a 3-0 win the series finale.
LMU (10-8, 2-1 SAC) wins the weekend series 2-1 while the Pioneers (9-9, 1-5 SAC) recorded its first league win of the season and avoids their first 0-6 SAC start since 2000.
In Tusculum's 3-0 win in the second game, Loew (1-0) drew the start and pitched four innings. He gave up two hits, walked one and struck out four.
Willett tossed the final three innings for his first save. He gave up a hit, walked one and struck out three.
Wes Reynolds went 3-for-3 at the plate for Tusculum.
In the 10-5 loss in the first game, Tusculum's Zach Wilson went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI, while Zane Keener homered and drove in two. Murphy Flood was 2-for-3 and Christian Ortega was 2-for-4.
Gunner Becker (1-3) took the loss. In six innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs (four earned), walked two and struck out five.
Tusculum will host nationally-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne for a three-game SAC series at Pioneer Park next weekend beginning with Friday’s opener at 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Pioneers Swept
WINGATE, N.C. — Wingate defeated Tusculum 5-0 and 10-0 in a SAC doubleheader on Saturday to run its record to 19-6 overall and 2-0 in the league.
In the 5-0 loss in the first game, Tusculum's Emily Sappington took the loss. In six innings, she gave up seven hits and struck out 10.
Chloe Freischmidt, Hayley Lazo and Kallyn Newport each had a hit for the Pioneers.
In the 10-0 loss in the second game, Ireland Cavanaugh took the loss. In four innings, she surrendered six hits, seven runs, walked one and struck out four.
Mya Maddox was 2-for-3 at the plate for the Pioneers.
Tusculum (13-8, 0-2 SAC) will travel to King for a non-conference doubleheader at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Pioneers Fall
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — Mount Olive defeated Tusculum 16-25, 25-21, 25-23, 26-24 to improve to 7-3. The Pioneers fall to 5-10.
Tusculum's Jake Whyte tallied 11 kills, Dane Loup had nine, Shaphar Grant had eight and Deklan Wingo notched seven. Shaun Kampshoff dished out 34 assists, and he (2) and Whyte (4) accounted for aces. Whyte also had nine digs, followed by Taylor West with six. Wingo and Kampshoff are both credited with three total blocks (one solo, two assists).
Tusculum will host King at 7 p.m. Thursday.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Pioneers Take 2
GULF SHORES, Ala. — The Tusculum defeated William Carey 5-0 and Berry 5-0 at Spring Hill’s Badger Classic.
Against William Carey, Tusculum got wins from Olivia O'Keefe and Charlyn Miller, Britney Shawel and Landry Tea, Skyellar Hall and Emily Lawless, Haley Davis and Emma Johnson, and Olivia Knutson and Katie McLamb.
Against Berry, Tusculum got wins from O'Keefe and Miller, Shawel and Tea, Diana Bierwagen and Arizona Webb, Haley Davis and Emma Johnson, and Olivia Knutson and Katie McLamb.
Tusculum (10-3) will play in the Georgia State Day of Duals on Wednesday.
MEN'S TENNIS
Tusculum Falls
WINGATE, N.C. — Wingate University earned a 5-2 SAC victory over Tusculum on Saturday.
The 24th-ranked Bulldogs (3-1, 1-0 SAC) swept doubles from the Pioneers to earn the team point, then won four of the first five doubles results to clinch the match against the Pioneers (5-4, 3-1 SAC), who had won their first three conference contests.
After being shut out in doubles play, the Pioneers earned a singles point at flight two in a matchup of nationally-ranked players, as 32nd-ranked Frank Bonacia defeated 20th-ranked Luka Brown 6-2, 6-2. A three-set win by Wingate at flight four clinched the match for the Bulldogs, and the Pioneers claimed a second point at flight three as Kenta Kondou defeated Jonas Grasmueck 3-6, 6-3, (10-1).
The Pioneers will host Bethel in a non-conference match at 1 p.m. Monday.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Pioneers Shut Out
WINGATE, N.C. — Wingate defeated Tusculum 7-0 in SAC play on Saturday.
The 13th-ranked Bulldogs (3-1, 1-0 SAC) won two of the three doubles matches from the Pioneers (6-3, 2-2 SAC) then won in straight sets in four of the six singles contests to earn the victory.
Wingate clinched the doubles point by winning at flights one and three, but Tusculum earned a win at flight two as Leonie Floeth and Paulina Loretz defeated Alex Lopez and Flaminia Guidantoni by a 6-3 score.
In singles, the Bulldogs clinched with wins in the first three completed matches. Floeth took Chloe Kosmrlj to a tiebreaker at flight two before falling 6-7, 7-6 (13-11), while Tabitha Howe fell in a tiebreak to 20th-ranked Elena Gunfaus at flight three by a 4-6, 6-2, (10-4) score.
The Pioneers will host Bethel in a non-conference match at 1 p.m. Monday.