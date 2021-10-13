MORRISTOWN — The Tusculum University B-Team posted a two-round total of 589 on Tuesday to win the Walters State Fall Classic. The Pioneers carded a final day 295 to win by nine strokes over host Walters State.
For TU, it is the 50th recorded team tournament crown in school history.
Tusculum’s Kyle Engelbert led wire-to-wire to capture medalist honors for the first time in his collegiate career. Engelbert posted 67-73=140 (-4) to win by five shots over Walters State’s Sawyer Spoone (74-71=145).
The Pioneers win the Walters State Fall Classic for a fourth time including previous titles in 2012, 2014 and 2015.
TU freshman Fynn Hessenkaemper carded the low round of the day with his one-under par 71. He finished tied for sixth place with 78-71=149. Tusculum sophomore Isak Holter also finished sixth with 75-74=149, while Riley Brown finished 14th with 75-79=154. TU senior Mark Healy finished 23rd with 81-76=157.
This year’s Walters State Fall Classic was held at the par-72, 6,957-yard Country Club of Morristown.
The Pioneers will be compete at the LMU 36-Hole event on Thursday at Woodlake Golf Club in Tazewell.
WOMEN’S SOCCER Tusculum 4, Asbury 0
Three first-half goals helped spark Tusculum University to a 4-0 victory over Asbury University in non-conference women’s soccer action at Pioneer Field Tuesday afternoon.
Four players scored for the Pioneers (3-9-0), who snapped a four-match losing streak by outshooting the Eagles (3-8-1) by a 15-7 margin. Bailey Bylotas finished with a goal and an assist while Myah Giordullo, Yvette Raaijen and Kaitlyn Watson also scored for Tusculum.
Emma Harriman made four saves in 74 minutes for the Pioneers and shared the shutout with freshman Brooklynn Hudgins, who had one save in 16 minutes in her collegiate debut.
The Pioneers will finish up a stretch of four consecutive home matches when they host Lenoir-Rhyne at 2 p.m. Sunday at Pioneer Field.