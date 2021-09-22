HARROGATE — Members of the Tusculum University women's tennis team competed at the Lincoln Memorial University Regional Tune-Up over the weekend to kick off their fall season.
The Pioneers were joined by Young Harris College and the host Railsplitters in the two-day event, which featured play in both singles and doubles.
Top results for the Pioneers came from sophomore Paulina Loretz and Valentina Loretz. Both players went 3-0 in singles and were undefeated in doubles, with Valentina going 4-0 while teaming with senior Rory Church and Paulina finishing 3-0 with freshman Elodie Baechler. Paulina Loretz had two of her three wins through tiebreakers, as the Pioneers were 2-4 in 10-point tiebreakers during singles competition.
Baechler was 2-1 in singles for the Pioneers, as was freshman Leonie Floeth who was also 2-2 in doubles with senior Emilie Hansen. Hansen had one win in singles play for the Pioneers and sophomore Johanna Palacio had two singles wins. Overall, Tusculum was 13-11 in singles competition and 9-5 in doubles during the event.
The Pioneers will compete in the ITA Southeast Region Championship at the Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter, South Carolina starting Friday, Sept. 24. Entered for Tusculum are Baechler, Hansen, Floeth and Paulina Loretz in singles and doubles competition.
The Tusculum University men's tennis team also opened its fall schedule over the weekend with competition in the LMU Tune-Up. The Pioneers, host Railsplitters and Young Harris College competed in two days of round-robin action in both singles and doubles.
Tusculum's men completed the event with 15 wins in 23 singles matches, along with a 10-6 record in doubles play. Leading the way for the Pioneers were senior Kenta Kontou and freshman Robin Eldin, each going 3-0 in singles and 4-0 as a doubles team. Senior Frank Bonacia and sophomore Nemanja Subanovic were both 3-0 in singles and teamed up to go 3-1 in doubles for the Pioneers.
Eldin and Kondou lost a total of seven games in their four doubles victories, with Eldin adding three singles wins in straight sets. Kondou won a pair of tiebreakers en route to his perfect record in singles play. Bonacia and Subanovic were each dominant in singles play, with neither player losing more than three games in any of their six set wins.
Also earning singles wins for the Pioneers were seniors Jacco Mensinga and Vadzim Raitsou, along with freshman Nathan Matsuguma. Raitsou and sophomore Lluis Tomas were 2-2 in doubles competition, while Matsugama and Mensinga had one doubles win over the two days.
The Pioneers will compete in the ITA Southeast Regional tournament at Sumter, South Carolina starting Friday, September 24. Bonacia, Subanovic, Eldin and Kontou will be in action in both singles and doubles for the Pioneers during the event.
FOOTBALL
Canned Food Drive
The Tusculum University will be hosting a canned food drive at Saturday’s South Atlantic Conference matchup with Newberry College. The game will kick off at 1:30 p.m. from the Niswonger Sports Complex and Pioneer Field on the Greeneville campus.
Fans donating three (3) non-perishable canned food items will be admitted free to Saturday’s game. Canned food donations will be collected at the main gate entrance of Pioneer Field.
Tusculum (2-1, 1-0 SAC) is coming off last Saturday’s 24-21 home win over Limestone University. Newberry (2-1, 1-0 SAC) upset fifth-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne University, 28-21 last Saturday night at Setzler Field in Newberry.
For more information about Saturday’s game and other promotional events associated with Tusculum Athletics, visit www.TusculumPioneers.com