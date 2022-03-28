HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Tusculum University softball team cranked out 25 hits in an 8-0 and 12-4 doubleheader sweep at Coker on Saturday.
The 25 hits are the most in a two-game series this season for the Pioneers, who have won seven straight games to run their record to 20-13 overall and 7-5 South Atlantic Conference play.
In the 8-0 win in the first game, Emily Sappington went the distance in the circle and went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI at the plate.
In her seven innings pitched, Sappington (9-7) gave up six hits, walked one and struck out one.
Anna Alloway was also 3-for-4 for Tusculum with a double and an RBI. Hannah Hughes was 2-for-4 with a double, and Hayley lazo had a double and an RBI.
In the 12-4 win in the second game, Alloway went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBI. Alloway now has 29 career homers, tying her for most in Tusculum history.
Keylon Reynolds (3-0) pitched two innings of relief for the win. She gave up five hits, a run, walked one and struck out three.
Lazo was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI; Kallyn Newport was 2-for-3 with a double an RBI; Hughes was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI; Hailey Berglof had a double and an RBI; and Chloe Freischmidt had a double.
Tusculum travels to Anderson at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
BASEBALL Pioneers Split
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Tusculum split a doubleheader at Coker on Saturday, dropping the first game 13-9 before winning the second game 7-2.
In the 7-2 win in the second game, freshman Gage Newsom (2-0) pitched 3⅔ innings of shutout relief for the win. He gave up a hit and struck out four.
Tusculum starter Tyler Harmon worked 3⅓ innings, gave up seven hits, two runs, walked one and struck out four.
Luis Ezra homered and drove in two runs for Tusculum, while Christian Ortega had a hit and two RBI. Tyler Ranel and Blaze McCauley each went 2-for-3 with Ranel driving in a run.
In the 13-9 loss in the first game, Ezra went 3-for-5 with a double, Ryan Dos Santos was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI, and Connor Jurek was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Ortega, Ranel and Britten Robinson each added a double for the Pioneers.
Tusculum, now 12-16 overall and 3-11 in the South Atlantic Conference, will play at Lee University at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
TRACK & FIELD Pioneers In Top 10
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Tusculum University men’s and women’s outdoor track & field teams wrapped up competition at the Montreat College Invitational on Saturday.
The Tusculum men, behind a first-place finish from junior Marquel Pittman in the 100 meters and three runner-up finishes, were fifth among 27 scoring teams with 74 points. The Pioneer women used a third-place finish in the 4x400 relay to end up in ninth place among the 25 teams that scored with 37 points.
Tusculum will return to competition April 8-9 at the Flames Invitational, hosted by Lee University in Cleveland.
MEN’S RECAP
Pittman, running in the third of seven sections, was clocked at 10.95 seconds to finish first overall in his first outdoor race for the Pioneers. His time puts him seventh on the program performance list in the event. Junior Zackary Nelson was third in 11.02 seconds for eighth all-time, and freshman Stephen Brewer was fifth in 11.08 seconds to take over 10th on the program performance list. Senior Gerard Hearst was seventh overall at 11.15 seconds and sophomore Jordan Taylor finished 10th in 11.24 seconds.
Pittman also ran in the 4x400 relay that finished second overall and broke the school record with a time of 3:25.08. Also running for the Pioneers were freshman Xavion Bogus, junior Jarvis Barber Jr. and freshman Joshua Stephens, and together they broke the record of 3:26.44 set at last year’s Montreat Invitational.
Senior David Saruni finished second in the 400 hurdles with a time of 56.41 seconds, the fifth-fastest time in school history and good for third place on the Tusculum performance list. Bogus was 15th in the 800 meters and took over eighth place on the Tusculum performance list with a time of 2:05.13.
In the 200 meters, Nelson was fourth in 22.20 seconds to claim fourth place on the performance list at Tusculum, while All-American Widchard Guervil ran the 400 meters in 50.88 seconds to place sixth overall. Barber also ran the 400 meters and was seventh in 51.18 seconds to move into third on the Pioneer performance list.
Tusculum’s 4x100 “A” relay of junior Devan Hart, Barber, Pittman and Taylor finished second overall in 41.09 seconds, the sixth-best time in school history and just shy of a national qualifier. The “B” relay of Hearst, Brewer, junior Pierre Dupuy and Nelson was seventh in 42.22 seconds.
Stephens also competed in the triple jump for the Pioneers on Saturday, and took fifth place with a top mark of 13.15 meters (43 feet, 1 3/4 inches).
Host Montreat won the team championship with 124 points, followed by Carson-Newman (105 points), UNC Asheville (103), Catawba (79) and Tusculum (74).
WOMEN’S RECAP
The Tusculum 4x400 relay of grad student Kenisha Stubbs, junior Destiny Lottie, sophomore Judy Chellah and freshman Silvia Bah placed third overall in 4:12.34, which ranks 10th on the program performance list in the event.
Bah was 10th overall in the 100 meters at 13.09 seconds, putting her in fourth on the Tusculum performance list. In the 200 meters, junior Aliyah Adderley finished seventh in 26.56 seconds followed by Lottie at 26.58 seconds for eighth place and grad student I’Keriah Day in ninth at 26.98 seconds. Adderley moved into eighth on the program performance list in the 200 while Lottie slotted into 10th place with her mark.
In the 400 meters, Chellah was 14th overall at 1:04.69 and moved into eighth on the performance list at Tusculum, while Stubbs ran in the 800 and was 15th at 2:29.78, good for fifth on the Pioneer performance list.
UNC Asheville claimed first place in the team standings with 138 points, with College of Charleston in second with 116 points. Carson-Newman (76.5 points) was third, with Belmont Abbey (69.5) and Catawba (55) rounding out the top five. Ahead of the Pioneers were Columbia International in sixth (50.5 points), Columbia (S.C.) in seventh at 50 points and Lees-McRae in eighth at 43 points.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL Pioneers Set Record
GAFFNEY, S.C. — The Tusculum University men’s volleyball team served a program record 13 aces in a 25-19, 21-25, 25-15, 12-25, 15-12 loss to Limestone on Sunday.
Colby Landry had a career-best five aces for the Pioneers, now 5-17 overall and 1-5 in the IVA. Limestone improves to 16-7, 5-3.
Jake Whyte led the TU offense with 11 kills, just ahead of Landry (10), Deklan Wingo (10), and Dane Loup (9). Shaphar Grant and Shaun Kampshoff tallied four and two, respectively. Grant hit .400, Landry .381 and Wingo averaged .412. Kampshoff dished out 37 assists.
Aside from Landry’s five, four other Pioneers recorded at least one ace: Wingo (3), Loup (2), Kampshoff (2) and Grant (1). Taylor West scooped a team-best eight digs, two more than Loup and Kampshoff. Both Loup and Grant were credited with three block assists. Wingo, Whyte and Kampshoff each finished with two total blocks.
Tusculum plays at King at 7 p.m. Thursday.
MEN’S TENNIS Queens 4 Tusculum 3
A pair of tiebreaker wins in singles boosted Queens University of Charlotte to a South Atlantic Conference victory over 33rd-ranked Tusculum University on Sunday.
The Royals (6-4, 5-1 SAC) trailed 1-0 after doubles, but won four of the six singles matches including the deciding point in straight sets at flight six against the Pioneers (7-6, 4-2 SAC).
Tusculum took the lead in doubles as Jacco Mensinga and Nathan West teamed for a 6-4 win at flight two over Win Steveker and Yoan Roussinov, followed by a 7-6 win by Frank Bonacia and Kenta Kondou at flight three over Berk Enc and Euan Lynes.
Queens leveled the match at 1-1 as 50th-ranked Edoardo Bottino rallied for a 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2) win at flight one over Nemanja Subanovic. Tusculum went back up 2-1 at flight five as Nathan Matsuguma came back to beat Enc 6-7, 6-3, 6-3, but Laurenz Blickwede defeated Kondou 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 (7-4) at flight three to knot the score at 2-2.
The second half of singles were all decided in straight sets, with Steveker beating Bonacia 6-1, 6-4 at flight two for a 3-2 Queens lead. Robin Eldin brought Tusculum back even with a 6-3, 6-3 win at flight four over Roussinov, but the tie was short-lived as Jan Malmon finished off a 6-4, 6-2 win at flight six over Marco Jalalian to clinch the victory for Queens.
Tusculum plays at Coker at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
WOMEN’S TENNIS Queens 6 Tusculum 1
Queens University of Charlotte won all six singles matches to pick up a South Atlantic Conference victory on Sunday.
The 11th-ranked Royals (8-0, 6-0 SAC) dropped just one set in singles after the Pioneers (8-5, 3-3 SAC) took two of the three doubles sets to gain an early 1-0 lead.
In doubles play, the team of Valentina Loretz and Emilie Hansen downed Hanna Axelsson and Amelie Allard 6-3 at flight three, but the Royals’ 24th-ranked duo of Jill Morse and Marie Balanda downed Elodie Baechler and Tabitha Howe by a 7-5 score at flight one. At flight two, Leonie Floeth and Paulina Loretz came through with a 7-6 (7-5) upset of 41st-ranked Viktorija Veselinova and Caity Klaassen to give Tusculum the team point.
In singles play, the Royals claimed straight-set wins from Veselinova at flight one and Axelsson at flight three to go ahead 2-1, while Klaassen needed three sets to defeat Valentina Loretz 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 at flight five. Queens would clinch the match at flight two behind Morse, and added wins by Balanda at flight four and Katya Khramtcova in a pro set at flight six.
Tusculum plays at Coker at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL Pioneers Sweep
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. — Tusculum won both of its matches on the final day of the College of Charleston Beach Bash on Sunday, defeating Texas A&M-Kingsville 3-2 and Catawba 5-0.
In the victory over Texas A&M-Kingsville, Tusculum got wins from Olivia O’Keefe and Emma Johnson, Haley Davis and Charlyn Miller, and Olivia Knutson and Katie McLamb.
In the victory over Catawba, Tusculum got wins from Johnson and O’Keefe, Davis and Miller, Britney Shawel and Landry Tea, McLamb and Knutson, and Skyellar Hall and Emily Lawless.
Tusculum (13-9) will host Lincoln Memorial at 9 a.m. and Erskine at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
{h4 style=”text-align: center;”}MEN’S LACROSSE{/h4}
Limestone 22 Tusculum 7
Fourth-ranked Limestone took 70 shots, 44 on goal, in the South Atlantic Conference victory on Saturday.
Fourteen players scored for the Saints (8-1, 3-1 SAC).
Keeper Ross Geiger had 22 saves for Tusculum (7-3, 1-3 SAC). The Pioneers got two goals from Nate Raymond and one goal apiece from Sean Dunn, Tristan Kirkham, Lorenz Brown, Wesley Phillips and Aiden Caskey.
Tusculum plays at Anderson at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
{h4 style=”text-align: center;”}WOMEN’S LACROSSE{/h4}
Limestone 16 Tusculum 8
Limestone, ranked 21st, pulled away in the second half for a South Atlantic Conference win on Saturday.
Limestone (7-3, 3-1 SAC) outshot the Pioneers 37-23.
Lucy Brewer had four goals and an assist for the Pioneers (3-7, 0-4 SAC). Tia Tuininga had two goals and two assists, and Kylie Marek and Kamryn McNeil also scored.
Tusculum plays at UVA Wise at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
{h4 style=”text-align: center;”}WOMEN’S BOWLING{/h4}
Pioneers Fall
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Tusculum University women’s bowling team was eliminated in the quarterfinal round of the 2022 Conference Carolinas – Great Midwest Athletic Conference Championship.
The second-seeded Pioneers dropped a 4-0 Best-of-7 Baker Playoff decision to No. 5 seed Kentucky Wesleyan. The Panthers won by scores of 178-165, 196-162, 235-210 and 210-162.
Kentucky Wesleyan would move onto the semifinal round on Saturday and eliminated No. 3 Emmanuel, 4-2. The Panthers will face top-seed Lincoln Memorial on Sunday in the championship match.
The Pioneers move their season record to 46-43 overall.
{h4 style=”text-align: center;”}MEN’S BOWLING{/h4}
Pioneers Eliminated
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Tusculum Pioneers went 0-2 at the inaugural Conference Carolinas / Great Midwest Athletic Conference Championship on Friday at Liberty Lanes. The Pioneers have been eliminated from the tournament.
The Pioneers, who are seeded fifth in the six-team, double-elimination tournament, opened with a 4-1 Best-of-7 Baker Playoff to No. 2 seed Emmanuel. TU won the first game 190-173, but the Lions answered by winning the next four games to clinch the match.
The Pioneers moved onto an elimination game against No. 6 seed Kentucky Wesleyan as the two teams battled it out in a seven-game thriller. TU won the first game by a single pin in a 236-235 slugfest. TU made it a 2-0 lead after claiming a 222-162 win in the second. The Panthers answered with three straight wins to take a 3-2 lead in the match. Tusculum posted a 187-154 victory in the sixth to send the match to a deciding game. KWC advanced with a 191-175 win to claim the 4-3 victory at eliminate the Pioneers.