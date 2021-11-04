NEWBERRY, S.C. — The Tusculum University women’s volleyball team was swept 25-16, 25-21, 25-23 by Newberry College on Wednesday night.
It’s the first loss in more than a month for the Pioneers, who drop to 17-3 overall and 13-2 in South Atlantic Conference play. Newberry improves to 11-12, 5-10.
Emiah Burrowes was the lone Pioneer to reach double-digit kills with 10. Raeley Matthews had nine, Peyton Gash had six and Bailey Parker had five. Elise Carmichael (15), Catherine Clingan (13) and Carly Sosnowski (3) accounted for all of TU’s assists.
Matthews led Tusculum with a pair of aces, while Carmichael extended her ace streak to 19-straight matches. Sosnowski scooped up a match-best 17 digs, ahead of Burrowes with nine. Burrowes and Lydia Collins teamed up on the only block of the match.
Tusculum plays at Anderson at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Pioneers claimed the top spot in the first NCAA Division II Southeast Regional poll of the season, which was released on Wednesday afternoon.
Tusculum is one of seven SAC teams named, which also includes No. 2 Lenoir-Rhyne (17-5), No. 3 Wingate (18-3), No. 4 Anderson (16-6), No. 6 Mars Hill (18-9), No. 7 Carson-Newman (16-11), and No. 10 Queens (13-10).
The rankings are the official poll utilized by the NCAA in the championship tournament selection process. The NCAA will put out two more regional rankings before the final selections are made.
The selection show will take place on Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. with a stream on ncaa.com. The NCAA Southeast Regional host will also be revealed the same day.
A total of eight teams will be selected to participate in the regional Dec. 2-5, with the champions from the SAC, Conference Carolinas and the Peach Belt Conference each receiving automatic bids.
CHEER Pioneers Get Bid To Nationals
The Tusculum University Spirit Squad has been gaining national attention and recently earned the right to compete at three national championships.
The Pioneers placed second in the East region at the National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) Virtual Spirit Rally Competition, collecting a bronze bid in the cheer division to attend nationals in Daytona Beach, Fla., in April. Tusculum beat out a pair of Division I teams, including the University of Florida.
Tusculum will also be attending the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) College Nationals and is entering in the gameday division. The January event will be hosted in Orlando, Fla.
Lastly, the Trea King-led squad was named a finalist in the College Classics Team Spirit Competition. The winner is given airfare to the College Classics Championships held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando.
MEN’S SOCCER Queens 4, Tusculum 2
Queens University of Charlotte bounced back after allowing two goals in less than a minute by scoring three unanswered goals to come away with a South Atlantic Conference victory.
Manoel Dos Passos’ second goal of the match came with 11:24 left and gave the Royals (7-6-2, 6-3-2 SAC) a 3-2 lead. Three minutes later, Andre Castro extended the Queens lead to 4-2 as the teams combined for five goals in the second half. The Pioneers (1-11-2, 0-9-2 SAC), playing on Senior Night and in their season finale, had trailed 1-0 before goals by Marcos Franco in the 52nd minute and Alejandro De Mingo in the 53rd minute gave Tusculum a 2-1 advantage.
The Pioneer lead would be short-lived, as a free kick by the Royals went off the head of a Tusculum defender 2 1/2 minutes after De Mingo’s goal, resulting in a 2-2 deadlock. Dos Passos, whose goal in the third minute was his first of the season, would net the game-winner in the 79th minute as Queens finished with an 11-8 advantage in shots over Tusculum.
The first shot of the match gave the Royals a 1-0 lead, as a free kick from 45 yards out by Matheus Pereira went off the head of Dos Passos and past Tusculum keeper Nicolas Leite to the far post at 2:59.
Leite finished with four saves.
WOMEN’S SOCCER Queens 1, Tusculum 0
Alyssa Edwards scored the only goal of the match with 4:47 left in the second half to give Queens University of Charlotte a 1-0 South Atlantic Conference victory on Wednesday at Pioneer Field.
The Royals (13-3-1, 9-1-1 SAC), ranked third in the NCAA Division II Southeast Region, clinched the second seed in the upcoming SAC Championship tournament by outshooting the Pioneers (3-15-0, 2-9-0 SAC) by a 21-5 margin. Tusculum keeper Brooklyn Hudgins finished with nine saves, including six in the second half when the Royals outshot the Pioneers 15-3.
Hudgins, who started the final three matches of the season for the Pioneers, finished fourth in the SAC in save percentage in conference-only matches, making 37 saves on 43 shots for an .860 save percentage.