DUE WEST, S.C. — In the first of two meetings between the teams this week, the Tusculum University men’s volleyball team lost 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22 at Erskine on Monday night.
Tusculum falls to 0-3, while the Flying Fleet improve to 1-7.
In his return to Belk Arena, transfer Jake Whyte powered the Pioneers with his season-best 13 kills. Dane Loup (6), Shaphar Grant (6), Colby Landry (5), and Shaun Kampshoff (1) added kills to the effort.
In his first non-setting role, Reese DeElena contributed a career-high three offensive points. Kampshoff registered 28 assists as the setter. Loup notched a career-best three aces, while Whyte, Kampshoff, Grant, and DeElena rounded out the serving column. Three Pioneers tallied five digs: Loup, Whyte, and Ross Miller.
All six of the non-liberos had their hand in at least one block, as Whyte, Kampshoff, and Grant were involved in a pair.
Tusculum plays at North Greenville at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL Pioneers In Poll
BRISTOL — The Tusculum University men’s basketball team is listed ninth in this week’s D2SIDA Southeast Region Media Poll.
The Pioneers received 12 total points and dropped two spots from last week’s regional media poll. Tusculum is one of four South Atlantic Conference teams listed in this week’s top-10.
UNC Pembroke is a unanimous No. 1 at the top spot as the Braves swept all six first place votes. The top-five remained the same from a week ag as Queens is second followed by Flagler, Lincoln Memorial and Augusta. Georgia College moved up two spots to sixth, while Wingate dropped to seventh. USC Aiken is eighth, Tusculum is ninth, while North Georgia and Southern Wesleyan are tied for 10th.
The Pioneers (12-6, 12-4 SAC) went 1-1 last week as TU posted an 88-60 win over Anderson and lost on a last second 3-pointer to Lenoir-Rhyne, 65-62 in its last outing.
Tusculum travels to Carson-Newman at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Pioneers opened SAC play in November with a 73-69 home victory over the Eagles.