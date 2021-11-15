ROCK HILL, S.C. — For the first time in program history, the Tusculum University women’s volleyball team finished in a tie at the top of the South Atlantic Conference standings and earned the No. 1 seed in the upcoming league tournament.
Tusculum, Wingate and Anderson each finished the regular season with 15-3 records in conference play, giving all three a share of the SAC regular season title. The Pioneers earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament based on its 3-1 record versus the Bulldogs and the Trojans.
The quarterfinals for the eight-team championship will be hosted by the higher seeds on Tuesday and the final two rounds will be played at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center in South Carolina on Friday and Saturday.
Top-seeded Tusculum will host No. 8 seed Catawba. No. 5 Carson-Newman travels to No. 4 Lenoir-Rhyne, while No. 2 Wingate brings in No. 7 Mars Hill. No. 3 Anderson and No. 6 Queens are playing in the former’s gym.
The winners of the first two games will face one another in the semifinals at 4 p.m. on Friday, followed by the latter teams’ contest. The championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.
The winner of the SAC Women’s Volleyball Championship will receive the league’s automatic bid to next month’s NCAA Division II tournament.
TU is seeking its first SAC Championship title in program history.
Tusculum 3, LMU 0
HARROGATE — The Pioneers swept the Railsplitters 26-24, 25-23, 25-20 on the final day of the regular season on Saturday to finish in a tie atop the SAC standings.
Tusculum improves to 19-4 overall and 15-3 in SAC play, while LMU ends its season at 9-19, 5-13.
Senior Carli Pigza collected a match-high 14 kills on a .357 hitting percentage, followed by 11 from Emiah Burrowes. Raven Chance also hit on a .357 clip to finish with a career-high nine kills. Elise Carmichael had 23 assists, ahead of 11 by Catherine Clingan. Both she and Lydia Collins added a trio of aces to the winning cause, while Raeley Matthews rounded out the category. Carly Sosnowski had a match-best 14 digs as Burrowes completed her ninth double-double of the season with 12. Emma Johnson had three block assists, ahead of Bailey Parker’s two.
Tusculum 3 Carson-Newman 2
JEFFERSON CITY — Tusculum completed a season sweep of Carson Newman with a 19-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 15-11 win on Friday.
Carli Pigza slammed a career-best 19 kills on a .302 hitting percentage. Emiah Burrowes notched 15 kills, while Emma Johnson reached double-digits (10) for the first time in her career. Elise Carmichael and Catherine Clingan set 27 and 18 assists, respectively.
Raeley Matthews scooped a career-high 20 digs, while Carly Sosnowski also recorded 20. Carmichael upped her career-high in digs to 14 and Burrowes completed her eighth double-double of the season with 11 digs. Raven Chance is credited with six total blocks (two solo, four assists) to go along with five kills, setting a new personal-best of nine points.
MEN’S BASKETBALL Clayton State 83 Tusculum 79
MORROW, Ga. — The Clayton State Lakers placed six players in double figures to edge the Pioneers in the final game of the Peach Belt Conference/South Atlantic Conference Challenge on Saturday.
Ricardo Saams, Jr., went 8-for-8 from the field and dished out seven of his team’s 21 assists as he led the Lakers (1-1) with 18 points, all off the bench. Wes Williams added 14 points, while Ricardo Lynch had 13.
Tusculum (0-2) was led by William Vedder for a second straight game as he poured in a game-high 20 points including 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point territory. Justin Mitchell added 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in his team-high 30 minutes on the floor. Brandon Mitchell finished with 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting, while freshman KJ Crump had nine points.
The Pioneers will host Carson-Newman in their SAC opener at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL Tusculum 54 North Greenville 47
BELMONT, N.C. — Jenna Kallenberg connected on five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 17 points as Tusculum University defeated North Greenville University in the South Atlantic Conference/Conference Carolinas Challenge.
Alyssa Walker added 12 points and seven rebounds and Mya Belton grabbed a game-high 11 boards for the Pioneers (1-1), who limited the Crusaders (0-2) to 29.2 percent shooting (19-for-65).
Haylee Luttrell was the lone player to reach double figures for North Greenville, finishing with 11 points.
Tusculum never trailed in the game, leading by as many as 20 points midway through the third quarter before North Greenville rallied within five in the final minute.
Chloe Warrington contributed eight points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Pioneers.
The Pioneers will host Carson-Newman in their SAC opener at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.