ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Tusculum University women’s volleyball team has swept the South Atlantic Conference Women’s Volleyball Player of the Week honors.
Carly Sosnowski, a graduate student libero, garnered the defensive accolade, while junior outside hitter Emiah Burrowes collected the offensive award.
Sosnowski, an Oxford, Fla., native, averaged five digs per set in league-leading Tusculum’s 3-0 week. She opened with 14 digs and a service ace in the sweep against non-conference foe King. Sosnowski followed up with 12 digs and an ace in a shutout of Newberry.
She capped her week with 24 digs, a pair of aces and two assists in a 3-1 victory over Anderson.
Hailing from Wesley Chapel, N.C., Burrowes hit over .390 with double-digit kills in all three matches. She began with 15 kills on a .480 hitting percentage with one ace and seven digs against the Tornado. Burrowes improved her stats versus the Wolves, recording 16 kills on a .560 clip, three aces, and three digs. Facing the Trojans, she bookended her stretch by totaling 14 kills on a .394 average, one ace and six digs. In total, Burrowes finished the week with 45 kills on 83 attacks with just six errors (.470).
This marks the first career weekly honor for both Sosnowski and Burrowes.
For the first time in nearly a decade, the Tusculum women’s volleyball program has racked up multiple conference player of the week honors during a season. The total for 2021 is now up to three as Raeley Matthews earned the offensive award two weeks ago.
Tusculum (8-1, 4-0 SAC) is off to its best overall start since 2011 and league outset since 2010. The Pioneers are on an eight-match winning streak.
FOOTBALL Witherspoon Honored
Tusculum defensive back Jermaine Witherspoon has been named the SAC Defensive Player of the Week.
Witherspoon, a sophomore from Miami, Fla., led the Pioneers to a 24-21 victory over Limestone on Saturday. He recorded a career-high 10 tackles, including eight solo stops, a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and an interception.