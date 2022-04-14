After an 11-day hiatus from competition, the Tusculum University softball team split a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader with Carson-Newman on Wednesday, losing the first game 9-5 and winning the second game 6-1.
Tusculum honored fifth-year seniors Kiley Longmire, Anna Alloway and Mya Maddox. Unable to play, Longmire tossed out the ceremonial first pitch. Alloway contributed two runs. And Maddox had four hits and three steals.
Tusculum, now 22-17 overall and 9-9 in the SAC, will host Queens at 2 p.m. Friday. Carson-Newman is 29-13, 9-9.
In the 9-5 loss in the first game, Tusculum committed two errors that led to five unearned runs.
Tusculum’s Emily Sappington (10-9) went the distance in the circle. In seven innings, she gave up eight hits, nine runs (four earned), walked three and struck out four.
Chloe Freischmidt went 2-for-4 with two RBI for the Pioneers, who had eight hits. Maddox was 2-for-4 with a stolen base, and Hayley Lazo had a double.
In the 6-1 win in the second game, Tusculum’s Ireland Cavanaugh (9-5) went the distance in the circle. In seven innings, she gave up three hits, an unearned run, walked one and struck out four.
Tusculum again had eight hits. Maddox was 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two stolen bases. Katelynn Hodges was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI; Lazo had a double and two RBI; and Freischmidt had a double.
BASEBALL Mars Hill 6 Tusculum 5
MARS HILL, N.C. — Zach Weaver’s two-run double in the fourth inning proved to be the game-winner for Mars Hill in a non-conference game on Wednesday at Henderson Field.
The Lions (16-24) avenged last week’s 13-4 loss to the Pioneers (16-23) in Greeneville.
Tusculum finished with eight hits. Jaden Steagall was 2-for-3; Christian Ortega was 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI; Kyle Williams belted a grand slam; and Zane Keener had a double.
Tusculum reliever Jonathan Nelson (0-1) took the loss. In 2⅓ innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, walked none and struck out one.
Tusculum’s Brady Salyards held Mars Hill scoreless over the final four innings. He gave up a hit, walked one and struck out five.
The Pioneers will host Wingate in a South Atlantic Conference game at 6 p.m. Friday.
MEN’S LACROSSE Tusculum 19 Lincoln Memorial 10
HARROGATE — Nate Raymond scored five goals to reach 50 goals for the season – a Tusculum single-season record – and the Pioneers used 11 third-quarter goals to pull away for a South Atlantic Conference win on Wednesday.
Tusculum’s Ross Geiger finished with 15 saves to become the first goalkeeper in program history to reach 500 career saves. Geiger, who has 513 career saves, leads the SAC with 187 saves. He is two away from tying Kevin Haggerty, who made 189 saves in 2016 to hold the single-season record.
Tusculum’s Kale Lawrence had four goals to reach 100 points for his career. Wesley Phillips had four goals and three assists, Lorenz Brown scored four goals and an assist, Jordan Daniel had two goals and three assists, and Tristan Kirkham had three assists for the Pioneers (9-5 overall, 3-5 SAC).
Tusculum plays at Catawba at 4 p.m. Saturday. LMU falls to 4-10, 1-6.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE Lincoln Memorial 19 Tusculum 8
HARROGATE — Tia Tuininga and Kylie Marek each scored two goals for Tusculum, which falls to 5-9 overall and 1-7 in the South Atlantic Conference.
Kamryn McNeil, Emily Youngblood, Natalie Dagley and Jadyn Gleason also scored goals for the Pioneers, who play at Catawba at 1 p.m. Saturday.
LMU improves to 11-5, 6-3.
MEN’S TENNIS Tusculum 7 UVA Wise 0
WISE, Va. — The 42nd-ranked Tusculum Pioneers (12-7, 9-3 SAC) swept all three doubles matches without losing a game, then lost a total of five games in singles against the Cavaliers (5-16, 0-10 SAC).
In doubles play, Nathan West and Jacco Mensinga teamed for a 6-0 win over Dominic Hoffman and Luke Jarnigan at flight one, Kenta Kondou and Nathan Matsuguma beat John Robert Kilgore and Coleton Burke 6-0 at flight two, and Miles Ray and Frank Bonacia blanked Dylan Galenski and Siddarth Selvakumar 6-0 at flight three.
In singles, Ray beat Kilgore 6-0, 6-0 at flight four and Felipe Velasquez Quintana downed Selvakumar 6-1, 6-0 at flight six for a 3-0 Tusculum lead. Kondou earned the clinching point with a 6-1, 6-1 at over Burke at flight two, and Bonacia beat Hoffman 6-0, 6-0 at flight one for the Pioneers. Tusculum closed out the match with a pair of pro set wins, with Matsuguma defeating Jarnigan 8-1 at flight three and Ivan Ivars winning -1 over Galenski at flight five.
The Pioneers will play in the SAC Men’s Tennis Championship Tournament April 21-23 at the Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter, South Carolina.
WOMEN’S TENNIS Tusculum 6 UVA Wise 1
WISE, Va. — The 58th-ranked Tusculum Pioneers (13-6, 8-4 SAC), who finished the regular season with wins in five of their final six matches, defeated the Cavaliers (7-16, 0-10 SAC) by winning the doubles team point, followed by the first five singles matches.
In doubles, the Pioneers clinched the point by winning two of the three sets. Emilie Hansen and Rory Church defeated Sarah Moore and Lillian Morris 6-1 at flight two, and Leonie Floeth teamed with Valentina Loretz for a 6-2 victory at flight three over Grace Hall and Sara Nichols.
In singles play, Hansen beat Hall 6-0, 6-1 at flight six and Loretz downed Moore 6-0, 6-0 at flight three for a quick 3-0 Tusculum lead. The match was clinched at flight two, where Tabitha Howe beat Katya Akimenko 6-0, 7-5. Also winning for the Pioneers were Johanna Palacio, who won 8-1 over Emily Conn at flight five, and Floeth who beat Anna Hupperten 6-2, 6-0 at flight three.
Tusculum will play in the SAC Women’s Tennis Championship Tournament April 21-23 at the Palmetto Tennis Center in Sumter, South Carolina.