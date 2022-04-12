CHUCKEY — Tusculum University’s Dominic Barron Holden remains in the hunt for medalist honors at the South Atlantic Conference Men’s Golf Championship. The three-day, 54-hole tournament is being held at the par-72, 6,860-yard Graysburg Hills Golf Course.
The Pioneers carded a second round 297 on Monday to give them a 36-hole score of 580 as the Black & Orange dropped four spots on the leaderboard and are seventh heading into Tuesday’s final round.
Holden is in a three-way for third place with a seven-under par total 137 including Monday’s 71. He is four shots off the pace set by tournament co-leaders Ollie Smith and Drake Wilcox, both of Queens University of Charlotte. The duo has posted identical scores on the first two days of competition with 67-66=133 (-11).
Queens is dominating the team portion of the championship as well with the Royals posting 36-hole score of 551 which is a remarkable 25-under par and is on pace in shattering the conference record book. Queens has a 14-stroke lead over defending SAC Champion Lincoln Memorial. The Royals followed Sunday’s opening round 277 with 274. The Railsplitters are the No. 3 ranked team in the nation and shot 567 including Monday’s second round 285.
Newberry is third with 571, while Limestone and Lenoir-Rhyne are tied for fourth place with 572. Carson-Newman, the No. 2 ranked team in the nation, is sixth in the SAC Championship with back-to-back rounds of even par 288 for 576.
Tusculum is seventh with 580, followed by Coker (581), Anderson (593), Wingate (596), Catawba (599), UVA Wise (610) and Mars Hill (649).
Holden’s round included five birdies, four bogeys and nine pars as he posted his second sub-par round of the championship.
TU freshman Liam Hermansson is tied for 17th place with 72-73=145. In Monday’s 73, he finished with five birdies, six bogeys and seven pars. Junior Thomas Kollberg is tied for 40th place with 73-77=150, Liam van Deventer is 45th with 75-76=151 and senior Nicholas Marchese has shot 72-80=152 and is 49th.
Tee times for Tuesday’s final round will begin at 8:30 a.m. utilizing both the first holes on Knobs and Fodder Stack nines. TU tee times will being at 10:10 a.m. on the first hole of Fodder Stack.
BASEBALL Carson-Newman 9 Tusculum 6
Harrison Travis went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI to lead visiting Carson-Newman to a win at Tusculum on Monday at Pioneer Park in South Atlantic Conference baseball action.
The Eagles (24-17, 9-8 SAC) win the SAC weekend series 2-1 while also evening the season series with the Pioneers at 2-2.
Carson-Newman posted 15 hits in the victory, including multi-hit outings by Andrew Carpenter, Zach Boze, Matt Parkinson and Jordan Griffin.
Tusculum’s Tyler Ranel led the Pioneers with his 3-for-4 performance which included his third homer of the season. TU also got two-hit performances from Ryan Dos Santos and Rudy Fernandez as the Pioneers accounted for 11 hits in the game.
The Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning sparked by Travis’ first homer of the game, a three-run blast to left field. He would make it a 5-0 lead on his RBI triple in the second inning. Tusculum trimmed the deficit to 5-4 with four runs in the second including a RBI double by Luis Ezra and Ranel’s two-run blast to center.
Carpenter homered in the top of the third with his solo shot, but Christian Ortega followed with a homer to trim the C-N lead to 6-5.
Travis answered top of the fourth inning with his second round-tripper of the afternoon with his towering shot down the led field line and a 7-5 advantage.
Tusculum bot the run in the back in the bottom of the frame with Dos Santos’ RBI single.
The Eagles added a run each in the sixth and seventh to cap the scoring.
C-N reliever Noah Pridmore earned the win to improve to 4-2, going 1.2 innings allowing two hits and a walk. Jake Wright recorded three strikeouts pitching in the final frame to record his fifth save.
TU starter Gunner Becker (1-4) was tagged with the loss. Gage Newsom pitched 2.2 shutout innings with two strikeouts for the Pioneers.
Tusculum (16-22, 5-13 SAC) returns to action on Tuesday for a 3 p.m. non-conference game at Mars Hill. TU won last week’s game 13-4 in Greeneville.
MEN’S LACROSSE Phillips Gets SAC Honor
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University freshman attack Wesley Phillips has been named the South Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Week in men’s lacrosse for the week ending April 10, the SAC office announced Monday.
Phillips tied the program single-game record with six assists and scored three goals to finish with nine points in the Pioneers’ 17-9 victory over Coker University on Saturday. Phillips’ nine points are tied for the third-most in a game in program history, while his six assists equaled the record set by Liam Macdonald against Shorter on Feb. 23, 2019.
The Coquitlam, British Columbia native is fourth in the SAC in assists with 29 and ranks 13th in the conference with 45 points. Phillips has at least one point in 12 of the Pioneers’ 13 games, and his 45 points rank third on the team.
The Pioneers (8-5, 2-5 SAC) will visit Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday at 1 p.m. and Catawba on Saturday at 4 p.m. in their final two road games of the regular season.