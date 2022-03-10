NEW ORLEANS, La. — Five members of the Tusculum University indoor track & field team have received All-Southeast Region honors from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Senior Widchard Guervil was named All-Region in the men’s 60 meters, the men’s 200 meters and as part of the men’s 4x400-meter relay, while junior Zackary Nelson was All-Region in the men’s 400 and the 4x400 relay. Also earning honors from the Pioneers’ 4x400 relay were freshmen Stephen Brewer and Xavion Bogus. The Tusculum women were represented on the All-Region team by grad student Kenisha Stubbs, who was recognized in the women’s 400 meters.
The top five individuals in each event from the region earned All-Region distinction from the USTFCCCA, in addition to each member of the region’s top three relay teams. Guervil received additional accolades by being recognized as the Top Regional Performer in both the 60 and 200.
Guervil had the fastest time in the region in the 60 meters at 6.69 seconds set at the University of South Carolina Open on Feb. 18, and also posted the top mark in the 200 meters of 21.13 seconds, which he set at the VMI Winter Classic on Feb. 11. Guervil, who won three gold medals at the South Atlantic Conference Indoor Track & Field Championship and was named Men’s Track Athlete of the Meet, is seeded third at this weekend’s NCAA Division II Championship in both the 60 and 200. Guervil is undefeated in the 60 meters this season, going 11-for-11 in heats and placing first overall in all five meets in which he competed in the event.
Nelson also qualified for nationals for the Pioneers, after running a converted time of 47.73 seconds in the 400 meters en route to taking gold at the SAC Championship. Nelson’s converted time was fourth-best in the region in the 400, after he set the program record in the event with an elapsed time of 48.15 seconds at the USC Open on Feb. 18.
Tusculum’s 4x400 relay team of Bogus, Guervil, Nelson and Brewer ran 3:18.33 at the VMI Winter Classic on Feb. 12 to break the school record of 3:19.44 set earlier in the season at the VMI Winter Relays. Their time was the second-fastest in the region this season, and set up the Pioneers to win gold at the SAC Championship with a conference meet record time of 3:21.50.
Stubbs ran a career-best time of 57.85 seconds in the 400 meters at the USC Open on Feb. 18, the sixth-fastest time in school history. She would go on to finish second in the 400 at the SAC Championship, while adding a fourth-place finish in the 60 hurdles at the conference meet. Stubbs’ time in the 400 was the third-fastest in the region and second-best in the conference this season.
BASEBALL Schedule Changes
Tusculum University has announced schedule changes to this weekend’s South Atlantic Conference baseball series with Lenoir-Rhyne University at Pioneer Park.
Due to the forecast of inclement weather on Saturday and with both teams being on their respective spring breaks, the series will begin on Friday with a doubleheader beginning at noon. The series will conclude on Sunday with a 3 p.m. single game.
Tusculum (9-9, 1-5 SAC) is coming off a 3-0 win over Lincoln Memorial in last Saturday’s series finale with Lincoln Memorial University.
Lenoir-Rhyne (21-1, 3-0 SAC) is also coming off a shutout, an 11-0 win over USC Aiken on Tuesday. The Bears are ranked 20th in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Coaches’ Poll and 11th in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers of America (NCBWA) Poll. L-R is riding a program-record 18-game winning streak.
Live statistics will be provided for all games this weekend at www.TusculumStats.com and also on www.TusculumPioneers.com. There will be a video stream for all three games available on the SAC Digital Network as well as the Tusculum web site.
Admission for Tusculum home baseball games is $5 with ages 12 and under admitted free. Tusculum students and faculty & staff will be admitted free and a valid Tusculum ID is required. Fans may also purchase tickets online in advance through HomeTown Ticketing at www.TusculumPioneers.com/information/tickets.
Spectators using HomeTown Ticketing can choose to print tickets at home or use mobile entry tickets at the gate. No cash payments for game tickets will be accepted at the stadium.
SOFTBALL Games Moved Up
The Tusculum University softball team has shifted its South Atlantic Conference doubleheader with Lenoir-Rhyne up to Friday due to wintry weather forecasted for Saturday.
First pitch Friday is set for 1 p.m. at Red Edmonds Field.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE Florida Tech 18 Pioneers 6
The Florida Tech Panthers remained undefeated with a non-conference win on Wednesday at Pioneer Field.
The Panthers (4-0) scored seven straight goals in the first quarter to take an 8-1 lead, and built a 13-4 advantage by the half. The Panthers outshot the Pioneers (2-4) 37-12 and received a goal and six assists from Carly Niro along with four goals apiece from Caroline MacLeod and Rachel Johnson.
Tusculum was led by Tia Tuininga who had three goals, with two goals from Kylie Marek and one from Kamryn McNeil. The Pioneers had 20 turnovers to 12 by the Panthers, and Tusculum was just 7-for-16 on clear attempts. Florida Tech also had the advantage in ground balls by an 18-8 margin, and the Panthers held the edge in draw controls 16 to 12.
Taylor Floyd played the first three quarters in goal for the Pioneers and had six saves, with Caroline Monroe making a pair of stops in the fourth quarter.
The Pioneers travel to Newberry for a South Atlantic Conference match at 2 p.m. Saturday. Newberry (5-1, 0-1 SAC) won its fifth straight game on Wednesday with a 19-4 victory at Lees-McRae.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL Tusculum Felled
ATLANTA, Ga. — The Tusculum University beach volleyball team lost all three of its matches at the Georgia State Day of Duals on Wednesday. TU was the lone Division II team at the round robin, facing Coastal Carolina, Mercer and nationally-ranked Georgia State.
In 3-2 losses to Coastal Carolina and Mercer, Tusculum got two wins each from Olivia Knutson and Katie McLamb, and Skyellar Hall and Emily Lawless.
The Pioneers lost 5-0 to Georgia State.
Tusculum (10-6) has a home exhibition against Liberty on Friday.