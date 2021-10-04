MARS HILL, N.C. — The Tusculum University Pioneers defeated Mars Hill 13-25, 25-21, 25-20, 18-25, 15-10 in women’s volleyball on Saturday.
The Pioneers improve to 11-2 overall and 7-1 in South Atlantic Conference play. The Lions fall to 11-6, 3-5.
Multiple Pioneers notched career-highs. Emiah Burrowes (23), Carli Pigza (15), Bailey Parker (10), and Katie McLamb (6) had personal-bests in the kill column, while Lydia Collins (6) tied her best effort from 2018. Collins did not have an attack error to fire on a .600 clip.
Elise Carmichael tied her collegiate-high 37 assists, ahead of Catherine Clingan’s 22. Carmichael recorded a pair of aces, while Carly Sosnowski and Abbie Holt rounded out the category.
Defensively, Sosnowski made 26 digs. In just her second appearance at the college level, McLamb scooped 18 digs. Burrowes finished her double-double with 13 digs. Pigza is credited with a match-high five blocks (two solo, three assists), with Collins recording four block assists.
Tusculum hosts Catawba at 6 p.m. Friday.
MEN’S BOWLING Pioneers 4th
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Tusculum University men’s bowling team climbed three spots and finished fourth at the season-opening Bowling Green Baker Bash on Sunday at Southern Lanes.
The Pioneers, who entered the final day of the tournament in seventh place, posted 3666 pins to finish with a 40-game Baker total of 7356.
Tennessee Southern led the way with 7765, finish 27 pins in front of runner-up Bethel (7738). Lincoln Memorial was third with 7468.
Tusculum will bowl at the Orange and Black Classic in Beavercreek, Ohio, Saturday and Sunday.
MEN’S SOCCER Anderson 3, Pioneers 0
ANDERSON, S.C. — Alexandre Cox-Ashwood scored two goals to lead Anderson University to a SAC win over Tusculum on Saturday night.
Cox-Ashwood scored in the 23rd and 58th minutes and Bar Galanti added an insurance goal in the 88th minute for the Trojans (5-2-1, 2-2-1 SAC), who outshot the Pioneers (1-6-1, 0-4-1 SAC) 16-3.
Tusculum will host Newberry at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER Anderson 2, Pioneers 1
ANDERSON, S.C. — Two goals by Anderson University in the final 11 minutes rallied the Trojans for a SAC victory over Tusculum on Saturday.
Ansley Donovan scored the tying goal with just over 10 minutes remaining, and Bethany Morgan scored the go-ahead goal with 5:39 left as Anderson (3-5-1, 1-3-1 SAC) got both goals off corner kicks.
Brianna Garcia scored in the 76th minute to give Tusculum (2-7-0, 2-3-0 SAC) a 1-0 lead. The Pioneers were outshot 24-9 by the Trojans.
Tusculum hosts Georgia College at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
CROSS COUNTRY Pioneers Sweep
MORRISTOWN — The Tusculum University men’s and women’s cross country teams defeated Walters State Community College and Maryville College in a three-way meet Friday afternoon on the Walters State course.
Sophomore Ray Richardson won the men’s race as Tusculum had seven of the top eight finishers, while all six Pioneer women’s runners were in the top eight to give Tusculum the victory.
The Pioneers will run their final regular-season event on Friday at the Royals Challenge in Charlotte, N.C.
MEN’S RECAP
Richardson covered the eight-kilometer course in 32:05.27 to win by 46 seconds over teammate Caleb Archer, who was second in 32:51.76. Senior Alex Perez, who set the school 8K record last week at the Queen City Invite, cruised to a third-place finish in 32:52.02, with freshman Gideon Dowling giving the Pioneers a sweep of the top four positions with a time of 32:59.66.
Taking sixth place for the Pioneers was senior Carson Walls, who ran 33:19.96. Freshman Evan Bruce took seventh overall in 33:41.70, and freshman Bryson Livesay was the final runner for Tusculum in eighth place at 33:41.95. A total of 19 runners competed in the event.
Tusculum had a team score of 16 points, with Walters State at 50 points and Maryville with 75 points.
WOMEN’S RECAP
Tusculum claimed second through six place behind race winner Lilly Simms of Maryville, who crossed the line in 22:38.49 for the five-kilometer race. Freshman Nicole Griffith was second in 22:52.51, followed by grad student Javiera Ortiz in third at 23:54.71.
Taking fourth place was sophomore Emily Coddington with a time of 23:54.95, followed closely by sophomore Judy Chellah in fifth (23:55.18) and junior Erin Bruce in sixth (23:55.45). Finishing in eighth place for the Pioneers was freshman Celine McNally, with a time of 24:46.00.
Tusculum’s 20 points as a team put the Pioneers ahead of Maryville (50 points) and Walters State (58).