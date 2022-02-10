Tusculum University led from start to finish to earn an 84-52 victory over Mars Hill University in South Atlantic Conference women's basketball on Wednesday evening at Pioneer Arena.
Mya Belton finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds and Jalia Arnwine scored a game-high 18 points for the Pioneers (9-14, 7-12 SAC), who beat the Lions (1-20, 1-18 SAC) for the second time in three days.
Brianna Dixon added 13 points for the Pioneers, who led 52-24 at halftime and by as many as 39 points in the fourth quarter.
De'Ja Marshall paced Mars Hill with 16 points, a game-high 13 rebounds and five steals, while Maddie Gillie added 11 points and seven rebounds. The Lions shot 27.8 percent (15-for-54) from the field and went just 1-for-10 from three-point range, and committed 27 turnovers which led to 25 points for the Pioneers.
Belton's double-double was her seventh of the season and came in 22 minutes of playing time. Lexi Patty had a career-best nine rebounds and scored six points, and Sophie Henry finished with two points, three rebounds, four assists and five steals for the Pioneers.
Tusculum scored 28 fast-break points in the victory and shot 43.1 percent (31-for-72) from the field. The Pioneers connected on 12 three-pointers in 35 attempts after setting a school record with 20 threes in Monday's 97-49 win at Mars Hill.
Twelve players scored for the Pioneers, including Averie Price who came off the bench for a career-high seven points and three rebounds in 10 minutes. Tusculum's bench accounted for 29 points, and the Pioneers had a 43-42 edge in rebounding over the Lions.
With the win, the Pioneers moved within a game of Lincoln Memorial for eighth place in the SAC standings with five regular-season games to play. The Railsplitters (7-10), who were idle Wednesday night, host the Pioneers on Feb. 16 at Tex Turner Arena in Harrogate. Tusculum remains a half-game behind ninth-place Lenoir-Rhyne (7-11), which upset Catawba 69-61 at home on Wednesday.
The Pioneers travel to Limestone at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Saints lost 69-62 at home to Wingate on Wednesday night to drop to 12-8 overall and 9-8 in the SAC. Limestone, which is in fifth place in the league standings, beat Tusculum 80-61 in the first meeting of the season on Nov. 23 at Pioneer Arena.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
LEE 19, TUSCULUM 8
CLEVELAND — Lee University defeated Tusculum in the season opener for both teams.
The Flames (1-0) led 12-6 at halftime and outshot the Pioneers (0-1) 37-20. Dariana Blanton led the Flames with seven goals and two assists, while Avery Schenk had three goals and three assists.
For the Pioneers, Tia Tuininga scored four goals and had an assist, with a goal and an assist from Kylie Marek. Lucy Brewer, Jessica Spiegel and Emily Youngblood also scored for the Pioneers, while Chloe Michalski had an assist along with Marek and Tuininga. Wednesday's game was the debut for first-year coach Jenna Agostino at Tusculum.
The Pioneers travel to North Greenville on Feb. 16.
SOFTBALL
Sappington Honored
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum's Emily Sappington has been named South Atlantic Conference Pitcher of the Week. This marks the second such honor of her career and only the second pitcher in program history with multiple weekly conference laurels.
Sappington, a junior from Ashburn, Virginia, struck out 13 in the Pioneers’ 3-1 win over Augusta on Sunday. The left-hander tied the TU record set in 2005 by Monica Funigiello. The first seven outs of the contest were via strikeout, including five swinging.
Over the four-game weekend, Sappington went 2-0 (both complete games), allowing three runs, 10 hits, five walks, and struck out 21 with a 1.50 earned run average. In the batter’s box, she went 2-for-6 with a walk and a sacrifice hit.