WISE, Va. — The Tusculum University women’s volleyball team needed less than an hour to sweep UVA Wise 25-6, 25-16, 25-16 in a South Atlantic Conference match on Tuesday night.
The Pioneers have not dropped a set to the Cavaliers since 1997, when the Virginia institution was known as Clinch Valley.
Tusculum improves to 16-2 overall and 12-1 in the SAC, while UVA Wise falls to 4-16, 0-13. The Pioneers hold a 28-1 lead in the all-time series with UVA Wise, which began in 1992.
Tusculum's Emiah Burrowes put down a match-high 11 kills on a .500 hitting percentage. Carli Pigza was 8-for-16 on her swings. Raeley Matthews did not record an attack error either with eight kills on a .348 clip. Elise Carmichael handed out 17 assists, while Madison Adkins notched 14. Matthews landed four service aces, followed by Carly Sosnowski (3), Carmichael (2), and Burrowes (1).
Defensively, Sosnowski scooped a match-best 16 digs ahead of Burrowes and Matthews with 11 each. Emma Johnson is credited with four total blocks (one solo, three assists), the second-most of her career. Three Pioneers collected a pair of blocks: Peyton Gash, Pigza and Matthews.
Carmichael has landed at least one ace in 17 straight matches and Burrowes earned her sixth double-double of the season.
The Pioneers will host Limestone for senior night at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29.
WOMEN'S GOLF
Pioneers Tie For 8th
JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — Tusculum’s Hannah Brown posted a two-day score of 150 to tie for ninth at the Jekyll Island Intercollegiate, which was held Monday and Tuesday at Pine Lakes-Jekyll Island Golf Club.
The Pioneers moved up one spot in the standings and finished tied for eighth with a 36-hole total of 319-311=630.
Brown posted a TU career-low round of 74 in Tuesday’s final round which included one birdie, three bogeys and 14 pars. Her performance was her first top-10 showing of the young season and third of her career.
Tusculum’s Nilubol Panno shot 81-77=158 to tie for 35th place, while Olivia Cunningham tied for 49th with 80-81=161. Sofie Lorentzen (84-79=163) and Braelyn Pippin (82-81=163) both tied for 55th place honors.
Columbus State captured the team title leading wire-to-wire to shoot 589, winning by six shots over runner-up Carson-Newman (595). Central Oklahoma was third with 607, followed by host Lincoln Memorial (619), Erskine (620), Shorter (621), Truett-McConnell (626), Tusculum (630), Belmont Abbey (630), North Greenville (633), Catawba (634), Newberry (640), Converse (643), Emmanuel (649), Coker (661), Southern Wesleyan (666) and Georgia Military College (785).
Truett-McConnell’s Minji Kang captured medalist honors with 71-70=141 (-3), three shots better than individual runner-up Beryl Giletti of Columbus State (72-72=144).
Tusculum will play in the Flagler Fall Slam on Monday and Tuesday in St. Augustine, Fla.