LEXINGTON, Va. — Four school records were among the highlights for Tusculum University on day two of the VMI Winter Classic on Saturday, held at the Corps Physical Training Center.
The Tusculum men set three individual and one relay record on Saturday, with All-American Widchard Guervil earning another event win and solidifying his NCAA Division II qualifying time in the 200 meters. Tusculum’s women had several school top 10 performances on Saturday, led by an eighth-place finish in the 4x400 relay.
The Pioneers will compete in their final regular-season meet of the indoor season on Friday, Feb. 18 with a visit to Columbia, South Carolina for the USC Indoor Open at the University of South Carolina.
MEN’S RECAP
Guervil moved into second place on the NCAA Division II performance list in the 200 meters with his time of 21.13 seconds, which broke his school record of 21.29 seconds set at the USC Open on Feb. 22, 2020. Guervil is now ranked in the top five in both the 60 meters and 200 meters in Division II, and has 11 first-place finishes in 12 heats this season. Guervil also has six race wins in seven events spanning five meets, with three victories in the 60 meters, one in the 55 meters and two in the 200 meters.
Antonio Aparicio finished seventh in the 800 meters with a time of 1:55.33 and broke his own school record of 1:55.94 set at the VMI Winter Relays on Jan. 30, 2021. Xavion Bogus also broke his own Tusculum record in the 500 meters, placing seventh overall in 1:08.07 to improve upon his previous mark of 1:09.36 set at the VMI Winter Relays on Jan. 29.
Tusculum’s 4x400-meter relay team of Bogus, Guervil, Zackary Nelson and Stephen Brewer ran third with a time of 3:18.33, breaking the record of 3:19.44 set at the VMI Winter Relays on Jan. 29. Guervil, Nelson and Brewer all ran on the relay that had set the record two weeks earlier. The Pioneer distance medley relay of Aparicio, David Saruni, Kyler Hodges and Caleb Archer finished sixth overall in 10:54.13, the fourth-fastest time in program history.
Gerard Hearst finished fifth in the 60 meters with a time of 7.00 seconds in the finals, while Nelson was sixth in the 200 meters at 21.98 seconds which is tied for the sixth-fastest time in program history and is a season best for Nelson.
WOMEN’S RECAP
Emily Coddington finished 14th in the 800 meters with a season-best time of 2:26.15, which is fifth-fastest in program history and the second-best indoor time of her career. In the 200 meters, Silvia Bah was the Pioneers’ top finisher in 19th place at 26.88 seconds.
Tusculum’s 4x400 relay of I’Keriah Day, Kenisha Stubbs, Destiny Lottie and Bah placed eighth overall in 4:06.20, which is the 10th-fastest time in school history. Lottie also competed in the 200 meters on Saturday and was 21st overall in 26.98 seconds.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLTUSCULUM 56 LIMESTONE 49
GAFFNEY, S.C. — Brianna Dixon tied her career highs with 22 points and 13 rebounds to lift Tusculum University to a victory at Limestone University in South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball on Saturday.
Alyssa Walker added 13 points and eight rebounds off the bench and Mya Belton had seven points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots for the Pioneers (10-14, 8-12 SAC), who broke a 40-40 tie with a 12-1 fourth-quarter run to earn their season-high third straight win. With the victory, the Pioneers moved past Lincoln Memorial into eighth place in the SAC standings with four games left in the regular season.
Dixon shot 8-for-15 from the field, connecting on a career-best four three-pointers, to match her previous career high of 22 points set against Carson-Newman on Jan. 20, 2021. Dixon’s 13 rebounds equaled her career best set against Queens on Jan. 19 and produced her second career double-double.
Quin Byrd led the Saints (12-9, 9-9 SAC) with 16 points.
Tusculum plays at Lincoln Memorial at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BASEBALL TUSCULUM 6 ILL. SPRINGFIELD 4
Kyle Williams belted a two-run single in the sixth to drive in the go-ahead runs and Drew Sliwinski closed the game with three shutout innings to lead the Tusculum on Sunday at Pioneer Park.
The Pioneers (4-3) salvaged a weekend split with the Prairie Stars (2-2) in the four-game set.
Tusculum will host nationally-ranked Molloy College at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Park.
SOFTBALL Pioneers Sweep
The Tusculum University softball team swept a doubleheader with Chowan on Saturday, 4-0 and 9-3.
In the 4-0 win in the first game, Tusculum’s Mya Maddox went 3-for-4 and Hannah Hughes had a pair of hits. Emily Sappington (4-0) pitched her fourth complete game and recorded a second consecutive shutout. She gave up three hits, walked two and struck out two.
In the 9-3 win in the second game, Tusculum’s Anna Alloway went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI, Hayley Lazo was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Claire Smeltzer was 2-for-2 with two runs scored, and Maddox was 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored.
Ireland Cavanaugh pitched 5⅔ shutout innings of relief for the win. She gave up two hits, walked none and struck out three.
Tusculum (6-2) will host North Greenville at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
MEN’S TENNIS Pioneers Split
HARROGATE — The 23rd-ranked Tusculum University men’s tennis team opened its spring season on Saturday with a pair of matches at the Lincoln Memorial University Tennis Complex. The Pioneers lost 5-2 to the University of Charleston in their morning match, and came back with a 4-3 victory over Young Harris College in the afternoon contest.
Charleston (4-0) swept doubles from the Pioneers, then won two of the first three singles matches. The Pioneers picked up wins from Nemanja Subanovic at flight two and Vadzim Raitsou at flight six, with Subanovic defeating John Giesberts 6-3, 6-2 and Raitsou beating Lennert Stevens 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.
Against Young Harris, the Pioneers won the first three singles matches to take a 3-1 lead. Subanovic defeated Bouman 6-4, 6-3 at flight one, Miles Ray beat Chimo Minguez Ribera 7-6, 6-3 at flight three, and Nathan Matsuguma beat Luque 6-2, 6-4 at flight five. The Pioneers got the clinching point from Robin Eldin at flight two, as he beat Rodrigo Mendoza 6-4, 6-4.
The Pioneers (2-1) open their South Atlantic Conference schedule against Mars Hill at home at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
WOMEN’S TENNIS Tusculum Splits
HARROGATE — The Tusculum University women’s tennis team lost 5-2 to the University of Charleston and defeated Young Harris College 5-2 in non-conference matches at the Lincoln Memorial University Tennis Complex on Saturday.
Charleston (2-2) won the doubles point from the Pioneers, with Tusculum picking up its only win at flight three as Leonie Floeth and Paulina Loretz defeated Barbara Balancho and Harriet Glaves 6-0. In singles, Tusculum fell behind 3-0 before picking up its first point at flight five, where Paulina Loretz downed Meggan William 7-5, 6-1.
The Pioneers also earned a win at flight six after Charleston clinched the match, as Valentina Loretz defeated Aida Mariana Montero 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles against Young Harris, the Pioneers earned a sweep to take the doubles point. Elodie Baechler and Tabitha Howe beat Meghna Mallath and Zoe Freke 6-4 at flight one, Floeth and Paulina Loretz defeated Louise Ratiu and Bailee Wilson 6-2 at flight two, and Emilie Hansen teamed with Valentina Loretz for a 6-1 win over Joselyne Chapui and Catarina Marcko Ferreira at flight three.
Tusculum took a 3-0 lead as Paulina Loretz earned her fourth win of the day between singles and doubles with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Mallath at flight three.
Valentina Loretz bested Yureni Gomez 6-1, 6-0 at flight five, and Howe delivered the clincher with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Freke at flight four. Johanna Palacio closed the match with a 6-4, 3-6, (10-7) win at flight six over Wilson.
The Pioneers (2-1) will host Mars Hill in their South Atlantic Conference opener at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL Pioneers Fall
Tusculum dropped an Independent Volleyball Association (IVA) match against Queens University of Charlotte 25-20, 25-19, 25-23 on Saturday.
Tusculum falls to 1-7 overall and 1-2 in IVA, while the Royals improve to 6-5, 2-1.
Jake Whyte was the lone Pioneer to finish with double-digit kills, followed by Dane Loup with seven. Shaun Kampshoff had 21 assists and a match-best seven digs. Loup had six digs.
Tusculum will host Fort Valley State at 7 p.m. Friday.
MEN’S BOWLING Pioneers 7th
JACKSON, Mich. — Tusculum University’s Tyler Moore finished fourth individually to claim All-Tournament honors at the Scotty Classic. The Pioneers bowled a Baker 12-game total of 7122 to finish seventh in the 21-team tournament, hosted by Alma College.
Moore bowled a four-game total 897 for a 224.3 pins per game average as he opened with a 243, followed by games of 204, 203 and a Saturday-best 247.
Toney Franklin finished fourth with his total pinfall of 767 including a 219 to open traditional round play. Randall Andrews 44th with his 761, while Justin Rogers (710) and Gabe Taulbee (707) rounded out the scoring for the Black & Orange.
Concordia won the team title with a pinfall of 7,666.
The Pioneers will bowl in the inaugural Conference Carolinas-Great Midwest Conference Championship March 24-27 in Gastonia, N.C.
MEN’S LACROSSE Tusculum Tops Chowan
Nate Raymond finished with career highs of six goals and nine points and Tusculum University improved to 3-0 with a 20-15 victory over Chowan University in a non-conference match on Saturday at Pioneer Field.
Kale Lawrence and Tristan Kirkham each scored four goals and Jordan Daniel added three tallies for the Pioneers. Lorenz Brown, Sean Dunn and Andy Michalski each had a goal and an assist and Wesley Phillips had four assists for the Pioneers, who outshot the Hawks 46-33.
The 35 combined goals between the Pioneers and the Hawks were the most in a game in Tusculum program history.
Ross Geiger played all 60 minutes in goal for the Pioneers and made six saves.
The Pioneers host Lees-McRae at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL Pioneers Stay Unbeaten
LAURINBURG, N.C. — Emma Johnson and Haley Davis became the winningest pair in Tusculum University beach volleyball history on Saturday after completing a weekend sweep at the St. Andrews tournament. TU is off to the program’s best start at 5-0.
Tusculum will host Truett McConnell at 10 a.m. Saturday.