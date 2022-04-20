Hayley doubled in the tying run and Chloe Freischmidt drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly as the Tusculum Pioneers walked off with a 2-1 win in eighth innings to salvage a softball split with Lee University on Tuesday.
The Pioneers (24-19) dropped the first game 12-7 to Lee (24-18).
Ireland Cavanaugh (11-5) pitched four innings of relief to pick up the win. She gave up three hits, an unearned run, walked two and struck out five.
Emily Sappington drew the start in the circle for Tusculum and held Lee scoreless for four innings. She gave up three hits, walked one and struck out four.
Lazo finished 2-for-3, while Sappington went 1-for-2.
In Tusculum’s 12-7 loss in the first game, Katelynn Hodges went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI to lead the Pioneers at the plate. Alyssa Suits was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Tusculum will play a doubleheader at UVA Wise at 1 p.m. Thursday.
BASEBALL Tusculum 15 King 14
BRISTOL — Batting leadoff, Tusculum’s Ryan Dos Santos went 5-for-6 with two doubles, a triple and five RBI as the Pioneers held off a furious rally by King.
Tusculum (17-26) led 15-6 after seven innings before King (18-18) pushed across a run in the eighth and seven in the ninth.
Tusculum’s Gage Newsom (3-0) pitched the fifth inning for the win. He gave up a hit, a run, walked one and struck out one.
Gunner Becker held King scoreless in the sixth and seventh. He gave up a hit and struck out two.
Tusculum and King each cranked out 17 hits. The Pioneers’ Connor Jurek finished 4-for-6 with a double and an RBI; Rudy Fernandez was 3-for-3 with four RBI; Jaden Steagall was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Zane Keener had a hit and two RBI; and Luis Ezra had a double.
Tusculum travels to UVA Wise at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
TRACK & FIELD Angol Gets SAC Honor
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University senior thrower Shanee Angol has been named the South Atlantic Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week for the week ending April 17, the SAC office announced Tuesday.
Angol won the javelin throw at the Catamount Classic on Friday with an NCAA qualifying mark of 43.00 meters (141 feet, 1 inch), the top throw in the SAC this season, the second-best mark of her career and 23rd-best in Division II this year. The Grand Bay, Dominica native added an eighth-place finish in the shot put with a best throw of 11.02 meters (36 feet, 2 inches) on Saturday.
Tusculum will compete in the LR Outdoor Open on Saturday at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, North Carolina.