ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University made a clean sweep of the South Atlantic Conference Football Player of the Week Awards. Quarterback Tre Simmons is the Offensive Player of the Week, defensive end Widchard Guervil is the Defensive Player of the Week and return specialist Tyler Burke is the Special Teams Player of the Week.
Simmons, a freshman from Temple Terrace, Florida, recorded a season-high 394 total offensive yards and accounted for four touchdowns in Saturday’s 48-13 season-finale win over Carson-Newman. Simmons went 22-of-35 from 362 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 32 yards and a three-yard TD. Nine of his 22 completions were went for over 20 yards including TD passes covering 21, 54 and 65 yards. This season, Simmons has passed for 776 yards and eight touchdowns.
Guervil, a senior from Fort Myers, Florida, posted three tackles for loss including two sacks and forced a pair of fumbles in Saturday’s win. He finished the game with five total tackles as the TU defense forced and recovered four fumbles resulting into 20 points for the Pioneers. He finished the year with 13 tackles including seven for loss, four sacks, one pass break-up and two quarterback hurries.
Burke, a freshman from Delray Beach, Florida, tied a SAC and program record with his 100-yard touchdown kickoff return which capped the scoring for the Pioneers in the victory. His 30.4 kickoff return average this season is the second-highest in Tusculum history.
TU finished the season with a 5-6 overall record.
BOWLING Pioneers 15th
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio — The Tusculum University men’s bowling team finished 15th at the 2021 Roto Grip Raider Classic which was hosted by Wright State University and held at the Beaver Vu Bowl.
The Pioneers finished with a tournament total pinfall of 8,059.
Tennessee Wesleyan won the 29-team event with 8,811 pins, just ahead of runner-up Pikeville’s total of 8,780. Aquinas was third with 8,529, followed by Notre Dame, Ohio (8511), Lincoln Memorial (8428), Northwestern Ohio (8402), Ohio State (8338), Midway (8319), Walsh (8286), Marian (8224), St. Vincent (8187), Thomas More (8147), Shawnee St. (8141), Kentucky Wesleyan (8096), Tusculum (8059), Robert Morris (8023), Bowling Green State (7983), Wright State (7920), Toledo (7725), Rio Grande (7686), Trine (7575), Michigan (7191), Miami, Ohio (6870) and Cincinnati (6332).
The Pioneers will return to action Dec. 4-5 as they compete at the Lincoln Memorial Challenge in Harrogate.