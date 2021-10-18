For the first time in program history, the Tusculum University women’s volleyball team swept the regular season meetings against Wingate with a 25-17, 18-25, 25-15, 25-21 victory on Saturday.
Tusculum libero Carly Sosnowski notched her 1,000th career dig for the Pioneers, who improve to 15-2 overall and 11-1 in South Atlantic Conference play. The Bulldogs drop to 13-3, 9-3.
Kills for Tusculum were spread out amongst the roster, headed up by 11 from Carli Pigza. Also adding to the offensive category were Raeley Matthews (9), Emiah Burrowes (8), Peyton Gash (7), Emma Johnson (4), and Raven Chance (3), who went 3-for-3 on her swings.
Lydia Collins, Bailey Parker, and Elise Carmichael rounded out the column with one kill apiece. Carmichael handed out a team-high 22 assists, while Burrowes and Johnson landed a pair of aces. Abbie Holt, Matthews, Carmichael, and Catherine Clingan collected an ace as well.
Defensively, Sosnowski used her match-high 22 digs to surpass 1,000 for her collegiate career. Burrowes and Matthews each had nine digs. Burrowes also tied a career high with five total blocks (five assists), which she set earlier this season. Johnson and Collins are credited with three block assists apiece.
Tusculum travels to UVA Wise at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
MEN’S SOCCER Pioneers 1, Lenoir-Rhyne 1
Tusculum University and Lenoir-Rhyne University played to a draw in South Atlantic Conference action Sunday at Pioneer Field.
The Bears (7-3-1, 5-2-1 SAC) opened the scoring in the third minute on a goal from Victor Cascon, but the Pioneers (1-8-2, 0-6-2 SAC) responded in the 34th minute as Damien Baltide scored for the third straight game. The teams then played the final 57 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods without further scoring.
Lenoir-Rhyne outshot Tusculum 19-13, but the Pioneer defense came through with three saves on the back line, including consecutive saves in the 67th minute and another clear in the 85th minute. Pioneer keeper Rayane El Mehdi made nine saves, while Camden Coleman had four stops for the Bears.
The Pioneers play at Wingate at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER Lenoir-Rhyne 5, Pioneers 1
Ria Acton scored two goals and assisted on another and Leonie Proessl scored twice to lead Lenoir-Rhyne over Tusculum in South Atlantic Conference play Sunday at Pioneer Field.
Evan O’Leary added a goal and an assist for the Bears (9-2-2, 7-2-1 SAC), who scored five unanswered goals after the Pioneers took a 1-0 lead on a goal from Yvette Raaijen in the 19th minute. Lenoir-Rhyne outshot Tusculum (3-10-0, 2-5-0 SAC) 14-8.
Tusculum plays at Limestone at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
BOWLING Pioneers 13th
INDIANAPOLIS — The Tusculum University men’s bowling team finished 13th out of 29 teams at the Columbia 300 Shootout held Saturday and Sunday at the Western Bowl.
The Pioneers finished with a two-day qualifying total of 8,421 pins including Sunday’s 16-Baker Game score of 3,033.
Calumet College of St. Joseph was the winner this weekend with 9,159 pins, edging out runner up McKendree (9137) by 22 pins. William Penn was third with 9028, followed by Marian (8856), Saint Xavier (8850), Cumberland, Ky. (8799), Southeastern Illinois 8685, Belmont Abbey (8685), Lincoln Memorial (8623) and Lawrence Tech to round out the top-10.
Davenport was 11th with 8,504 pins, followed by Thomas More (8439), Tusculum (8421), St. Francis (8384), Judson (8246), Notre Dame, Ohio (8241), Purdue (8135), Toledo (8097), Lourdes (8078), Vincennes (8003), Ohio State (7957), Kentucky Wesleyan (7863), Lincoln (7838), Trine (7790), Lindsey Wilson (7776), Blue Mountain (7649), Roosevelt (7513), Miami, Ohio (6439) and Bellarmine (DNS).
In Saturday’s Individual format matches, Tusculum bowled a team score of 5,388 in the six-game format. TU senior Tyler Moore led the charge with a six-game total 1,212 pins for a 202 average. He bowled four 200 games including 219 in his second game.
Toney Franklin was second on the team with his 186.6 average as he finished with 933 total pins in his five games. Gabe Taulbee was third with 1,113 pins for a 185.5 average. Lane Bolton was next with his 171.5 average (1029 pins), followed by Randall Andrews (831, 166.2 avg), Jared Vermillion (145.0 avg) and Aeron Burkhardt (125.0 avg.).
Tusculum travels to Marietta, Ga., for the Bowlero Southern Collegiate Classic Nov. 6-7.