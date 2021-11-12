The 2021 football season comes to an end this Saturday as the Tusculum Pioneers host Carson-Newman in the 50th meeting in the Battle of US-11E. Saturday’s game will kick off at 1:30 p.m. from Pioneer Field on the Tusculum campus.
It hasn’t been the season either team expected as the two East Tennessee programs will be playing for pride as the South Atlantic Conference campaign comes to a close. This will mark only the third time since 1998 that both Tusculum (4-6, 2-5 SAC) and Carson-Newman (1-8, 1-6 SAC) have had losing records entering the big game.
Tusculum’s bid for a second straight winning season ended a week ago with a disappointing 20-7 loss at Mars Hill. The Pioneers were held to a season-low 184 yards offensively including a 21 yards rushing.
Meanwhile, Carson-Newman halted an eight-game losing skid and posted its first win of 2021 with last week’s 27-21 triumph over Limestone at Burke-Tarr Stadium in Jefferson City. The Eagles racked up 472 rushing yards including a career-high 262 by Troy Dendy, the fifth-most in program history.
Saturday will be Senior Day as 12 Pioneers will be making their final gridiron appearance for Tusculum including: Darion Anderson, Desmond Arthur, Tremaine Chatman, Markel Clark, Tyler Forde, Maurice Gomillion, Widchard Guervil, Ryan McIntyre, Brendan Nichols, Jahaud Russ, Will Sweeper and student assistant Jay Kennedy.
MEN’S BASKETBALL USC Aiken 85 Tusculum 75
MORROW, Ga. — USC Aiken’s Tehree Horn scored 19 of his game-high 21 points in the second half as the Pacers rallied from an 11-point deficit to defeat Tusculum University Friday afternoon in the season opener for both teams.
The game was held at Barfield Court on the campus of Clayton State University and part of this weekend’s Peach Belt Conference/South Atlantic Conference Challenge.
USC Aiken (1-0) used a 23-8 run over the final 8:34 including a 10-0 spurt over the last three minutes to secure the win. TU’s William Vedder tied the game at 75-75 with his layup with 2:55 left, but the Pioneers would miss their final four shots and commit a pair of costly turnovers down the stretch. The Pacers went 11-of-11 from the charity stripe in the second half, including 8-of-8 in the last 1:49.
David Strother added 20 points and went 12-of-14 from the free throw line. Strother went 8-of-8 from the foul line in the second half as he scored 14 markers in the final period.
USC Aiken capitalized on 19 Tusculum turnovers resulting into 26 points. The Pacers turned the ball over five times on the day including two times in the second half.
Vedder led the Pioneers with his 15 points as he went 7-of-10 from the floor and hauled in four rebounds in his Tusculum debut. Freshman KJ Crump added 14 points off the bench in his first TU game as he went 4-of-5 from three-point territory. James West IV tallied 11 points on his three 3-pointers, while Justin Mitchell added nine points and a team-best six rebounds.
Tusculum will face host Clayton State at 4 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL Belmont Abbey 49 Tusculum 48
BELMONT, N.C. — Keyanna Spivey made two foul shots with 5.2 seconds left to lift nationally-ranked Belmont Abbey College over Tusculum University in the South Atlantic Conference/Conference Carolinas Women’s Basketball Challenge Friday evening at the Wheeler Center.
Spivey finished with game-highs of 19 points and 16 rebounds for the defending Southeast Region champion Crusaders (1-0), who began the season ranked 25th in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division II poll and 13th in the D2SIDA national poll. Jo Snow added 17 points for Belmont Abbey, which shot just 28.6 percent (16-for-56) from the field as a team but outrebounded Tusculum by a 46-31 margin, including 16 offensive rebounds.
Chloe Warrington led Tusculum with 12 points and seven rebounds in her Pioneer debut, with Mya Belton adding 11 points and nine boards. The Pioneers shot slightly better than the Crusaders from the field, hitting 31.4 percent (16-for-51) but going just 7-for-26 from three-point range. Jordan Rogers added nine points off the bench for Tusculum, while Jalia Arnwine hit just 3-for-12 from the field and ended the game with seven points and six boards.
The Pioneers will conclude play at the SAC/CC Challenge against North Greenville at 3 p.m. Saturday.