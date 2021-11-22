ROCK HILL, S.C. — Taylor Prall recorded 20 kills and 14 digs to lead fourth-seeded Lenoir-Rhyne to a 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 25-19 upset over top-seeded Tusculum University on Friday afternoon in a semifinal match of the South Atlantic Conference volleyball championship.
Lenoir-Rhyne (22-7) defeated Anderson 19-25, 25-20, 15-25, 25-18, 17-15 in Saturday’s championship match at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center.
Tusculum (20-5), the No. 1 ranked team in the NCAA Division II Southeast Region, will await word of the announcement of the NCAA tournament field, which will be made at 7:30 p.m. Monday at www.NCAA.com.
Against Lenoir-Rhyne, Tusculum’s Raeley Matthews led her team with 15 kills and 17 digs, while Carli Pigza finished with a dozen kills and two blocks. Raven Chance added 11 kills and hit .429, while setter Elise Carmichael accounted for a double-double with 31 assists and 13 digs.
Tusculum’s Carly Sosnowski finished with a match-high 31 digs to go along with six assists. Setter Catherine Clingan also dished out 21 helpers, while also making nine digs.
MEN’S BASKETBALL Tusculum 86 Catawba 74
SALISBURY, N.C. — Trenton Gibson scored 17 of his team-high 21 points in the second half to help Tusculum to a South Atlantic Conference win at Goodman Gymnasium on Saturday.
William Vedder added 14 points and a game-high 10 rebounds and Inady Legiste contributed 14 points and six rebounds off the bench for the Pioneers (2-2, 2-0 SAC), who also received 11 points from Jalen Crowder off the bench. Tusculum outrebounded Catawba 47-32 and the Pioneers subs outscored the Indian reserves by 34-13.
Caleb Robinson led Catawba (1-3, 0-2 SAC) with 23 points and eight rebounds and Trevion Lamar added 14 points, but the Indians could not protect a four-point lead midway through the second half as Tusculum outscored Catawba 32-16 over the final 13 1/2 minutes.
Ben Bowen also reached double figures for Catawba with 11 points, as the Indians shot 43.9 percent (29-for-66) from the floor for the game.
Gibson was 1-for-7 from the field with four points at halftime, but went 7-for-11 from the floor in the second half. He also pulled down eight rebounds, with six on the offensive glass as Tusculum had 17 offensive boards as a team and turned them into 17 points.
Legiste was 6-for-9 from the field and Vedder 5-for-9 as Tusculum finished the game at 47.1 percent (32-for-68) from the field and 14-for-19 from the foul line.
Tusculum turned the ball over 17 times in the game that led to 20 points for Catawba, while the Indians had 13 turnovers that the Pioneers converted into 18 points. There were eight ties and 13 lead changes in the game, with six of the lead changes coming in the second half.
The Pioneers will host Limestone at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pioneer Arena. The Saints are also 2-0 in the SAC and are 3-1 overall following a 62-59 victory at Newberry on Saturday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL Catawba 69 Tusculum 58
SALISBURY, N.C. — Sara McIntosh tied her career high with 25 points and Shemya Stanback had 14 points and 16 rebounds to lift 20th-ranked Catawba College to a South Atlantic Conference victory at Goodman Gymnasium on Saturday.
The Indians (4-0, 2-0 SAC) led by as many as 16 points in the third quarter before the Pioneers (1-3, 0-2 SAC) rallied to within two points early in the fourth. However, a 9-0 run by Catawba proved decisive as the Indians put the game away at the foul line by going 17-for-22 at the stripe in the game and 13-for-16 in the second half.
The Pioneers committed just 12 turnovers against an Indians defense that came into the game forcing 29 turnovers per game, but Tusculum shot 33.8 percent (24-for-71) from the field and 6-for-29 from 3-point range. The Pioneers were outrebounded 56-38 and shot 4-for-9 from the foul line as a team, while allowing Catawba to score 18 second-chance points off 16 offensive rebounds. Tusculum’s defense did force Catawba into 17 turnovers, which the Pioneers converted into 23 points, and the TU bench outscored the Catawba reserves by a 32-9 margin.
Tusculum was led by Chloe Warrington and Jordan Rogers, who scored 12 points apiece off the bench. Warrington was 4-for-8 from 3-point range and had six rebounds, while Rogers added four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 28 minutes. Mya Belton added 11 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots and Alyssa Walker contributed eight points, five rebounds and three steals.
McIntosh shot 10-for-14 from the field and 5-for-6 from the foul line for the Indians, while Stanback was 5-for-11 from the floor and went 3-for-4 at the stripe. Lyrik Thorne, who entered the game leading the Indians in scoring at 15.0 points per game, was held to just eight points on 3-for-10 shooting. Catawba, which led the conference in 3-pointers per game with 11.0, went just 4-for-18 from beyond the arc but outscored Tusculum 36-32 in the paint.
Tusculum will host Limestone at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Pioneer Arena. Limestone remained undefeated at 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the SAC with a 57-43 win at Newberry on Saturday.
WOMEN’S BOWLING Pioneers Third
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Tusculum University went 3-0 on in playoff bracket play on Sunday and finished third at the Hornet Classic.
Tusculum posted an 8-4 record over the weekend to improve to 25-12.
The Pioneers opened the morning with a win over Jackson State and followed with a victory over UAB to propel TU into the third place match against fellow Conference Carolinas member Emmanuel. Tusculum would get the victory to claim third place honors and avenge Friday’s loss to the Lions.
On Friday, the Pioneers went 2-2 with wins over Grambling and UAB to go along with setbacks to Emmanuel and No. 9 Louisiana Tech. Saturday’s traditional matches included a loss to host Alabama State followed by three straight wins over Alabama A&M, Jackson State and a rematch victory over Alabama State. The Pioneers lost a tough 849-845 decision to Southern University to end the day at 3-2.
Tusculum’s Hayli Stewart finished fourth in Saturday’s traditional-scored matches to earn All-Tournament honors.
Stewart was one of four bowlers to finish with over 1,000 total pins and she accounted for 1,007 for a 201.40 average.
Tusculum will bowl in the Columbia 300 Saints Invitational Jan. 28-30 in Valley Park, Missouri.