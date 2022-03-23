CHUCKEY — Tusculum’s Nilubol Panno won on the second playoff hole to capture medalist honors at the 24th annual Agnes McAmis Memorial Women’s Golf Tournament on Tuesday. The two-day, 36-hole event was hosted by Tusculum and held at Graysburg Hills Golf Course.
The Pioneers, who led wire-to-wire, won the team championship with a two-day score of 604 including a final day-best 299. TU finished 13 shots ahead of runner-up Milligan A and 39 shots clear of Newberry who finished in third place.
Panno posted a final round 70 (-2) including a birdie on the final hole to move into a tie at the top spot with 146. Panno advanced to a three-way playoff with Alayna Perryman of Milligan A and Sasha Gardiner of King.
The first playoff hole was the par-5 first hole on the Knobs 9. Panno had a golden opportunity to win it on the first playoff hole. She would miss a five-foot birdie putt, opening the door for Perryman who finished with a tap-in par. Gardiner would finish the hole with a bogey as Panno and Perryman moved onto the second hole.
Both players bombed their tee shots down the fairway as the duo were inside 115 yards away from the green. Perryman went first and hit her approach 25-feet away. Panno would be second to hit as she lofted a shot to within a foot of the hall which turned left and almost went in. Her six-inch short tap-in, coupled with Perryman’s miss on her birdie try secured her second medal of the season and third of her career.
Panno’s individual medal places her in elite company becoming only the third player in program history to be a three-time winner. Panno won last spring’s UVA Wise Invitational in a playoff and was the medalist at the King Invitational last fall to open the season. She joins five-time winner Jillian Corum and four-time medalist Katie Tomassoni.
The Pioneers placed four players in the top-10. Joining Panno on the All-Tournament team from Tusculum were Sofie Lorenzten and Olivia Cunningham. Lorenzten followed Monday’s season-low performance of 74 with a 76 to finish with a 36-hole season-best 150.
Cunningham tied for fifth place with her two-day score of 77-75=152 for her eighth career top-five performance and 17th top-20 outing while competing in her 30th collegiate tournament this week.
Braelyn Pippin tied for 10th place with back-to-back rounds of 78-78=156, while Hannah Brown finished with a 36-hole total of 78-81=159 to finish 16th.
Tusculum’s Adrienne O’Brien, who was playing as an individual competitor, carded 77-80=157 to finish in sole possession of 12th place. Senior Jacque Butler shot 82-78=160 to tie for 18th in her final home tournament of her career. Carolin Wassman rounded out the scoring for TU with 95-97=192 to place 39th individually.
The Pioneers have won three tournament titles this season, including the King Invitational and the CBU Buccaneer Classic. The three team wins ties the program single-season record for victories in a year. TU won three tournaments during the 1998-1999 campaign and thee times again in 2016-2017.
Tusculum wins the McAmis Memorial in consecutive year and for an eighth time overall. The Pioneers will close out the regular season next week for the Lander Invitational in Greenwood, South Carolina.
MEN'S GOLF
Pioneers 3-Peat
CHUCKEY — The Tusculum Pioneers held off a late charging West Georgia club as the Black and Orange led wire-to-wire to win the 28th annual Tusculum Invitational. The two-day, 36-hole tournament was being held at Graysburg Hills Golf Course.
The Pioneers win their home spring tournament for a third consecutive year and 12th time overall. Tusculum posted a final round 283, led by Thomas Kolberg’s career-low round of 68 (-4). TU won the team title with a 36-hole total 568, winning by four shots over runner-up West Georgia. The Wolves also carded a 283 on Tuesday to finish with a two-round score of 572.
Milligan A claimed third place honors with 580, followed by Newberry in fourth with 583. The Tusculum B team finished tied for fifth place with 586 including a final day 287. Anderson also tied for fifth with 586, followed by Ohio Dominican (587), Walters State (597), Christian Brothers (600), Shorter (603), Catawba (608), Spartanburg Methodist (609), UVA Wise (629), Emory & Henry (634), Roane State (636), Milligan (641) and Mars Hill (652).
West Georgia’s Austin Fulton captured medalist honors as he followed Monday’s 69 with a 68 to post a seven-under par total 137. Fulton finished two shots in front of defending medalist Liam van Deventer as he shot 68-71=139 (-5). Newberry’s Alex Pillar was third with 68-73=141, while the quartet of Dominic Barron Holden (Tusculum), Oliwer Toiminen (West Georgia), Robert Holden (Ohio Dominican) and Nate Vaughan (Walters State) all finished with 142 to tie for fourth place.
Kollberg tied for 11th place with 76-68=144, followed by Isak Holter with 71-74=145 (T13) and Nicholas Marchese finished 31st with 74-76=150.
The Tusculum B team was led by Blake Williams’ effort of 71-72=143, good enough to tie for eighth place. Liam Hermansson was 13th with 76-69=145, followed by Riley Brown (77-72=149, T26), Fynn Hessenkaemper (78-74=152, T45), and Mark Healy (75-80=155, T57).
Playing as individual competitors, Tusculum’s Jordan Williams posted 83-78=161 to finish in 75th place. Liam Colohan shot 83-79=162 to tie for 77th. Daxx Carr is 84th with 82-84=166 to round out the TU scoring.
Tusculum claims its second varsity team title of the season, winning the Matt Dyas Invitational, West Georgia’s home tournament, in the fall.
The Pioneers will close out the regular season next week (Mar. 28-29) at the Tennessee River Rumble in Lenoir City. It will be the final tune-up before hosting next month’s South Atlantic Conference Championship (Apr. 10-12) at Graysburg Hills.
BASEBALL
Pioneers 11
Lee 5
Zane Keener hit a three-run home run and drove in four runs as Tusculum University defeated Lee University 11-5 in non-conference play on Tuesday at Pioneer Park.
Tyler Ranel and Ryan Dos Santos each went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Wes Reynolds delivered a two-run double for insurance as the Pioneers (12-14) built a 7-0 lead after four innings, but saw the Flames (12-15) rally within 7-5 in the seventh before Tusculum put the game out of reach with four runs in the bottom of the eighth.
Jaden Steagall walked twice and scored three runs for the Pioneers, who stole five bases as a team including a pair of double steals. Tusculum outhit Lee 10-6 while five Pioneer pitchers combined to strike out 12 Flames batters. Keener walked twice and scored two runs out of the leadoff spot for the Pioneers.
Tyler Harmon (1-0) earned the win with three scoreless innings of work in his first start of the season for Tusculum. Harmon struck out four and allowed one hit, while Brady Salyards and Justin Parker combined to strike out four in 2 1/3 innings to close the game after Lee pulled within 7-5 with three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Nate Bynum and Thomas Zazzaro each went 2-for-5 with a run scored for Lee, while Cam Suto launched a three-run home run in the sixth to put the Flames on the scoreboard. Lee used nine pitchers, with five of them allowing at least one run.
Tuesday's game was the first of two meetings this season between the Pioneers and the Flames. The teams will play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lee.
Tusculum will open a three-game South Atlantic Conference series at Coker at 6 p.m. Friday.
TRACK & FIELD
Pioneers In SAC Polls
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference has announced its Men's and Women's Outdoor Track & Field Preseason coaches polls for the 2022 season.
The Tusculum men were picked to finish sixth while the Pioneer women were selected eighth in the voting by the conference's head coaches. The Pioneers took sixth in the men's standings and ninth in the women's standings at last month's SAC Indoor Track & Field Championship. This year's preseason ranking matches the Pioneers' team finishes at last year's SAC Outdoor Championship.
Tusculum will begin its spring schedule at the Montreat Invitational on Friday and Saturday, March 26-27. The Pioneers are scheduled to compete in four meets prior to the SAC Outdoor Track & Field Championship, which will be held May 5-6 at Anderson.