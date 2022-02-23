FRANKLIN SPRINGS, Ga. — The Tusculum University men’s volleyball team had a record-breaking outing at Emmanuel on Tuesday night, winning 25-27, 27-25. 25-20, 22-25, 15-12.
The Pioneers improve to 3-7, while the Lions fall to 5-5.
Tusculum's Jake Whyte had a season-best 18 kills, while Shaphar Grant tied his career-high 12 kills on a .500 clip. Shaun Kampshoff handed out a personal-best 43 assists and contributed three aces. Deklan Wingo entered the contest with four aces and left with eight on the season. Taylor West upped his season-high digs to 11 and Whyte improved his to eight. At the net, Grant shattered the program record for total blocks in a match (of any length), taking part in 12 (one solo, 11 assists). Whyte and Kampshoff also assisted in six stuffs.
Tusculum will play in a tri-match on Saturday against a pair of top-tier Division III teams, hosted by Randolph-Macon. The Pioneers will play No. 8 Southern Virginia at 2 p.m. and the hosting Yellow Jackets at 4 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Guervil Honored Again
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University senior sprinter Widchard Guervil claimed his fifth South Atlantic Conference Men's Indoor Track Athlete of the Week award of the season for the week ending Feb. 20, the SAC office announced Tuesday.
Guervil stayed undefeated in the 60 meters with a win at the University of South Carolina Indoor Open on Friday. Guervil ran 6.69 in the finals, the second-best mark of his career in the event and third-fastest in Division II this season. Guervil has four first-place finishes in the 60 this season and has won all nine of his heats in the event. Guervil was second in the 200 meters at USC at 21.13 seconds, tying his school record and remaining second nationally in Division II.
Guervil has seven wins and two second-place finishes in nine events this season, and has won 14 of the 15 heats across those nine events. He will be the top seed in both the 60 meters and 200 meters at the SAC Indoor Track & Field Championship, which will be held Saturday and Sunday at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
BASEBALL
Young Harris 10
Tusculum 1
The Young Harris baseball team muscled out a dozen hits, while three pitchers limited Tusculum to four hits as the 26th-ranked Mountain Lions prevailed on a rainy Tuesday at Pioneer Park.
Young Harris improves to 7-4, while Tusculum (7-4) has its four-game winning streak halted. TU will open South Atlantic Conference play this weekend in a three-game series at Queens University of Charlotte.
Tusculum used six pitchers as starter Brice Anders (0-1) suffered the loss. Wes Reynolds went 2-for-3 at the plate, while Luis Ezra hit a double and Dylan Symonds had a base hit.
SOFTBALL
Emmanuel 8
Pioneers 6
Tusculum was only able to get the first game of a scheduled doubleheader against Emmanuel played on Tuesday.
Tusculum (9-6) will host the Pioneer Classic this weekend, featuring UVA Wise, Lees-McRae and Young Harris.
Tusculum's Mya Maddox had two hits and two RBI, while Anna Alloway notched two hits with an RBI.
Tusculum pitcher Emily Sappington (5-3) took the loss. She gave up seven hits, six runs (three earned), walked five and struck out five.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Pioneers 5
Lee 2
CLEVELAND — The Tusculum University women's tennis team claimed its fourth straight victory on Tuesday with a non-conference win at Lee University.
The Pioneers (5-1) won the final two doubles sets to win the team point, then earned victories in three of the first four singles matches to lock up the victory.
In doubles, the Flames (0-2) won at flight one but the Pioneers came back as Leonie Floeth and Paulina Loretz beat Micaela Belen Maiz and Larissa Wieser 6-3 at flight two, and Emilie Hansen teamed with Valentina Loretz for a 7-5 win over Hayden Smith and Mirjana Ragastovac to give Tusculum a 1-0 lead.
Lee evened the match with a straight-set win at flight one of singles, but Tusculum won the next three matches to clinch the win. Tabitha Howe defeated Matina Ujdur 6-4, 6-3 at flight two and Floeth downed Maiz 7-5, 6-3 at flight two to push Tusculum ahead 3-1. Valentina Loretz earned the clincher with a 6-1, 6-1 win at flight six over Smith. Paulina Loretz added the final point for the Pioneers with a 6-1, 6-4 victory at flight five over Sierra Donaldson.
Tusculum will play a South Atlantic Conference match at Newberry at 1 p.m. Thursday.
MEN'S TENNIS
Lee 5
Pioneers 2
CLEVELAND — In a non-conference match, the Pioneers (3-3) dropped the doubles point to the Flames (3-1) and fell in four of the six singles matches.
Tusculum dropped both of the completed doubles matches to fall behind 1-0, and trailed 2-0 before Kenta Kondou came through with a 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 win at flight three over Diego Garcia.
The Flames would win the next two singles matches to clinch the victory, with the Pioneers collecting their second win at flight five as Miles Ray beat Drew Johnston 6-4, 1-6, (10-3).
Tusculum will play a South Atlantic Conference match at Newberry at 1 p.m. Thursday.
MEN'S GOLF
Pioneers 10th
DADE CITY, Fla. — The Tusculum University men’s golf team finished 10th at the Saint Leo Invitational. The Pioneers posted a 54-hole total 881, which is the sixth-lowest 3-round score in program history.
Tusculum, who opened the tournament with 298 on Monday, completed its second round with an aggregate 294 score Tuesday morning. TU completed the 17-team tournament with a 289 in the final round.
Tusculum’s Liam van Deventer posted a three-round scored of 216 including a one-under par 71 in his final round as he tied for 27th place individually. It was his career-best for 54 holes and the tied for the 11th lowest in school history.
Nicholas Marchese tied for 39th place with 73-75-71=219. Dominic Barron Holden was 50th with 77-73-73=223, while Isak Holter finished 61st with 76-73-78=227. Liam Hermansson rounded out the TU scoring with his 80-77-74=231 to place 73rd.
Lee University and Nova Southeastern finished deadlocked after the tournament with team scores of 849 (-15) with the Flames winning in a team playoff. Lee University’s Beck Burnette captured medalist honors as he defeated Lynn’s Alejandro Madariaga in a three-hole playoff. Both finished regulation with 54-hole totals of 206 (-10).
The Pioneers will play in the Bearcat Invitational March 7-8 in Greenwood, South Carolina.