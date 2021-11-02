ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Tusculum Pioneers have been picked to finish third in the South Atlantic Conference according to the league’s men’s basketball coaches’ poll. TU received 131 total points in a vote of the conference’s 13 head coaches.
The Preseason All-SAC team was also released as guards Trenton Gibson and James West IV garnered recognition by the league’s media relations directors.
Tusculum returns nine lettermen and four starters from last year’s 14-6 squad that finished third in the SAC standings and earned an at-large berth to the NCAA Division II Tournament. The Pioneers advanced to the Southeast Region semifinal for the first time in program history.
Queens University of Charlotte is the favorite to win the title this year as the Royals picked up 150 points including seven first place votes. Carson-Newman, last year’s SAC Tournament champion is second with 145 points and 5 first place nods. Tusculum was third, followed by Lincoln Memorial who garnered 128 points and the final first place vote.
Newberry is fifth with 108 points, followed by Wingate (93), Catawba (88), Anderson (85), Lenoir-Rhyne (80), Coker (50), Limestone 43), Mars Hill (42) and UVA Wise (27).
Gibson, a graduate student from Murfreesboro, was named to the Preseason All-SAC first team after earning Conference Player of the Year honors during the 2020-21 campaign. He led the Pioneers in scoring, rebounding and assists as TU advanced to the SAC Tournament semifinal for a second straight year.
Gibson averaged 18.8 points (3rd in SAC), 8.2 rebounds (3rd in SAC) and 5.0 assists (3rd in SAC / 36th in NCAA II) per game making him in the only player in the league to ranked in the top-five in those categories. He led the SAC with his 35.6 minutes played per game average as he scored in double figures in 19 of his 20 games including nine outings with 20 more points.
He earned spots on the SAC All-Tournament Team as well as the NCAA Southeast Region All-Tournament Team. He also shined off the court where he was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America first team and was the recipient of the SAC Men’s Basketball Scholar Athlete of the Year Award. He was later named the winner of the SAC Presidents Award and the Division II Conference Commissioners Association Southeast Region Scholar Athlete of the Year Award.
West, a senior from Woodbridge, Virginia, was named to the Preseason All-SAC second team. He averaged 14.3 points per game last year and earned All-SAC honorable mention laurels. He played in 13 games with 12 starts as he missed seven games due to injury. Upon his return from injury, he finished off the regular-season on a torrid pace averaging 21.6 points per contest in a five-game span. He also posted 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He averaged a sizzling 2.9 three-pointers per game and shot 85 percent from the free throw line.
TU coach J.T. Burton has guided the Pioneers to three straight winning seasons, while finishing in the top-four in the SAC standings in each campaign. Over the past three years, Tusculum is 49-32 overall including 37-21 in league play.
The Pioneers are also ranked seventh in the first D2SIDA Southeast Region Poll.
The Pioneers received 24 total points in a vote of media relations directors in the South Atlantic Conference, Conference Carolinas and the Peach Belt Conference which comprise the region.
Flagler is the top-ranked team in the preseason poll with 59 total points including 5 first place votes. Queens is second with 51 points and one first place nod. Lincoln Memorial is third with 39 points, followed by Emmanuel (37), Carson-Newman (32), Belmont Abbey (31), Tusculum, Georgia Southwestern (14), Augusta (13) and UNC Pembroke (13).
The Pioneers will open the season Nov. 12-13 at the SAC/Peach Belt Conference Challenge in Morrow, Georgia. TU will face USC Aiken on Nov. 12, followed by a Nov. 13 matchup against host Clayton State.
Tusculum will open the home portion of its schedule on Nov. 17 when they host Carson-Newman in the league lid-lifter.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Pioneers 4th
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University has been selected to finish fourth in the 2021-22 South Atlantic Conference women's basketball preseason coaches poll, the SAC office announced Monday.
Guard Jalia Arnwine was a second-team preseason All-Conference selection for the Pioneers, who finished 19-4 last season and second in the league with a 15-3 record en route to their second consecutive SAC Tournament championship. Tusculum won its first NCAA Division II Tournament game in 11 years and ended the season ranked 18th in the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Division II poll.
Arnwine returns for her fifth season at Tusculum after earning honorable mention All-SAC honors last season. The Knoxville native started all 23 games for the Pioneers and averaged a career-high 13.6 points per game along with 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest. Arnwine sank a career-high 54 three-pointers to rank second in the conference in total three-pointers and seventh in threes per game (2.3).
Arnwine scored a career-high 26 points against Tuskegee in the Pioneers' 77-64 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and reached double figures 17 times last season including five games of 20 or more points. Arnwine was named to the SAC All-Tournament team after averaging 14.3 points per game in three conference postseason games.
Arnwine earned a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice from Tusculum in May, and is enrolled in the master of business administration program. She begins her final season at Tusculum ranked fifth in program history with 153 career three-pointers, and is 190 points shy of becoming the 20th player to score 1,000 career points for the Pioneers.
Defending SAC regular-season champion Carson-Newman earned the top spot in the preseason coaches poll, with 150 points and 10 first-place votes. The Eagles, who went 15-2 in the SAC in the regular season, were eliminated in the conference quarterfinals and dropped their NCAA Tournament opener to Catawba, which is second in the conference poll with 136 points and one first-place vote. The Indians finished 11-4 overall and were third in the SAC at 9-2 last season.
UVA Wise, which was fourth in the conference at 13-4 last season, was third in the preseason poll with 122 points and garnered one first-place vote, followed closely by the Pioneers who had 120 points and the other first-place vote. Anderson (116 points) was fifth in the poll, followed by Lincoln Memorial (106) in sixth and Wingate (100) in seventh. Limestone (78 points) grabbed the eighth spot in the conference poll, trailed by Newberry (75 points) in ninth, and Lenoir-Rhyne (56) in tenth. The survey was closed out by Coker (47 points) in 11th, Queens (38) in 12th and Mars Hill (26) in the 13th and final spot.
The preseason All-Conference first team, as voted upon by the league’s media relations offices, consists of Braelyn Wykle and Lindsey Taylor of Carson-Newman, Caitlyn Ross and Kalee Johnson of UVA Wise, De'Ja Marshall of Mars Hill and Bryanna Troutman of Wingate. Joining Arnwine on the second team were Quin Byrd and Reagan McCray of Limestone, Samantha Michel of Anderson, Shemya Stanback of Catawba and Addison Byrd of Carson-Newman.
Tusculum will tip off its 2021-22 season on Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. at Belmont Abbey in the SAC/Conference Carolinas Challenge. The opener will be a rematch of the Pioneers' final game of the 2020-21 season, a 74-59 loss in the Southeast Region semifinals to the eventual region champion Crusaders.
MEN'S TENNIS
Tusculum 5
North Greenville 2
TIGERVILLE, S.C. — Tusculum University won four straight singles matches to claim a non-conference victory over North Greenville University on Monday.
The Pioneers (1-0) gave head coach Matt Frost his first career victory by erasing a 1-0 deficit after doubles play. The Pioneers won four of their five singles matches in straight sets over the Crusaders (1-3).
North Greenville won two of the three doubles sets to gain the team point, with Tusculum's lone win coming at flight one where Frank Bonacia and Nemanja Subanovic defeated Alex Kostka and Lucas Cardoso by a 6-2 score.
In singles, Kenta Kondou brought the Pioneers level as he beat David Velasco 6-0, 6-2 at flight three. Bonacia gave Tusculum a 2-1 lead as he downed Kostka 6-2, 6-3 at flight one and Nathan Matsuguma earned a 6-3, 6-3 win over Kyle Praschan at flight five. Subanovic delivered the clinching point with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Tuur Vos at flight two, and Robin Eldin closed out the match by defeating Cardoso 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 at flight four.
Monday's match against North Greenville was the Pioneers' lone dual match of the fall. Tusculum will resume its season schedule in February.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Tusculum 6
North Greenville 1
TIGERVILLE, S.C. — Tusculum University wrapped up its fall competition with a victory over North Greenville University Monday afternoon at the Vance Tennis Complex.
The Pioneers (1-0) secured the first career head coaching victory for first-year coach Matt Frost by taking the doubles point from the Crusaders (1-3), then winning the first five singles matches. Emilie Hansen, Valentina Loretz and Paulina Loretz each earned victories in both singles and doubles for the Pioneers.
In doubles play, Tusculum clinched the team point with two set wins, as the Loretz sisters defeated Riley Gunter and Naomi Sakakibara 6-0 at flight three, and Hansen teamed with Rory Church for a 6-3 win over Ashlen Chapman and Hanah Hill at flight two.
In singles, Leonie Floeth picked up Tusculum's first win with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Hill at flight four. Valentina Loretz defeated Gunter 6-1, 6-0 at flight five for a 3-0 Tusculum lead, and Hansen clinched the match with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Mitzy Enderink at flight two. Paulina Loretz added to the Tusculum advantage by beating Chapman 6-1, 6-1 at flight three, and Johanna Palacio chipped in by beating Sakakibara 6-0, 6-2 at flight six.
The Pioneers will resume their 2021-22 dual match schedule in February.