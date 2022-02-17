HARROGATE — Reigning South Atlantic Conference Player of the Week Brianna Dixon equaled her career high for the second straight game with 22 points to boost Tusculum University to a 51-43 victory at Lincoln Memorial University in a key SAC women’s basketball game Wednesday evening at Tex Turner Arena.
Dixon added eight rebounds and hit three key free throws in the final 40 seconds as the Pioneers (11-14, 9-12 SAC) won their season-best fourth consecutive game and moved a game and a half ahead of Lincoln Memorial and Lenoir-Rhyne in the race for the final SAC Championship tournament berth with three games remaining. The Pioneers are also a half-game behind Newberry for seventh place and one full game back of sixth-place UVA Wise, who Tusculum hosts next Wednesday at Pioneer Arena.
Jalia Arnwine added 12 points and Jordan Rogers contributed 10 points and four steals for the Pioneers, who have held their opponents to less than 53 points in five straight games and eight of the last ten. Over that 10-game span, the Pioneers have allowed an average of 55.5 points per game and forced 19.6 turnovers per contest.
Dixon, who scored 22 points in Saturday’s 56-49 win at Limestone to match her career best set last season against Carson-Newman, shot 8-for-18 from the field and 4-for-5 from the foul line, while adding two assists and two steals. Rogers, who was making her first start since Jan. 19, played 32 minutes and was 3-for-6 from the field and 4-for-4 at the line and matched her career high with four steals, including a key theft in the final minute with the Pioneers holding on to a six-point lead.
Mikayla Kuehne led the Railsplitters (9-14, 7-13 SAC) with 16 points and six rebounds and Lauren Flowers added 15 points and seven boards, but Lincoln Memorial shot just 2-for-11 from three-point range as a team and committed 18 turnovers. Irelynn Davisson, who entered the game leading the SAC in three-point shooting, missed her only two attempts in 38 minutes of playing time and finished with a season-low two points.
Tusculum will host Coker at 2 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Arena.
MEN’S BASKETBALL Pioneers In Poll
INDIANAPOLIS — The Tusculum University men’s basketball team is listed ninth in the inaugural 2022 NCAA Division II Southeast rankings announced officials Wednesday.
The rankings are the official poll utilized by the NCAA in the championship selection process and will continue to be released each week by the Division II Men’s Basketball Committee up to the NCAA Championship selections on March 6.
Tusculum (14-6, 14-4 SAC) will face No. 8 nationally-ranked Lincoln Memorial at 7 p.m. Thursday at Tex Turner Arena in Harrogate.
MEN’S TRACK & FIELD Tusculum In Top 25
NEW ORLEANS, La. — For the first time in program history, the Tusculum University men’s track and field team has attained a national Top 25 ranking from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
The Pioneers are ranked 23rd in this week’s men’s Division II indoor ratings with 35.50 points, according to the latest release from the USTFCCCA. Their rating index consists of current marks from the 2022 indoor track & field season. Tusculum was ranked 38th last week.
Senior sprinter Widchard Guervil accounted for 34.96 points for the Pioneers, based on his times of 6.71 seconds in the 60 meters at the Flat Is Fast Invitational on Jan. 23 and his school-record time of 21.13 seconds in the 200 meters from last Saturday’s VMI Indoor Classic. Guervil is currently ranked fourth nationally in the 60 meters and second in the 200 meters.
Also earning points toward the Pioneers’ USTFCCCA rating is junior sprinter Zackary Nelson, who accounted for 0.54 points for his performance in the 400 meters of 48.31 seconds at the VMI Winter Relays on Jan. 28. Nelson is currently 22nd in Division II in the 400 meters, one of 28 national qualifiers in the event.
The Pioneers are also among the top 10 in Division II in the men’s 60 meters and men’s 200 meters according to the USTFCCCA Event Squad rankings, which rates teams based on the cumulative season-best marks for a school’s top four athletes in an event. Tusculum is sixth in the 60 meters with a team average of 6.86 seconds, and eighth in the 200 meters with an average best time of 21.88 seconds.
Pittsburg State, which will host the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championship March 11-12, moved up from second to first in this week’s national ratings.
The Pioneers will compete in their final regular-season indoor meet on Friday at the University of South Carolina Open in Columbia, South Carolina.
SOFTBALL Pioneers Sweep
Tusculum’s home winning streak has ballooned to 10 games, including last year’s title run, after defeating North Greenville 9-2 and 9-4 on Wednesday.
In Tusculum’s 9-2 win in the first game, Emily Sappington ran her record to 5-0 in the circle and was backed by a season-high 13 hits by the Pioneers’ offense.
Sappington gave up five hits, one earned run, walked two and struck out eight.
Eight of Tusculum’s nine starters had at least one hit. Anna Alloway was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, Katelynn Hodges went 3-for-5 with two RBI, Kiley Longmire was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Mya Maddox was 2-for-2, and Chloe Freischmidt had a hit and two RBI.
In Tusculum’s 9-4 win in the second game, Hannah Hughes homered and drove in three runs, and Claire Smeltzer doubled and drove in three runs. Maddox and Alloway each added two hits.
Tusculum’s Ireland Cavanaugh (2-0) went the distance in the circle. In seven innings, she gave up six hits, walked two and struck out six. All four North Greenville runs were earned.
Tusculum (8-2) will play in the Raines Company Softball Classic at Francis Marion University on Saturday. The Pioneers will face Mercy at 3 p.m. and Francis Marion at 5 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE Tusculum 20 Lees-McRae 8
Tristan Kirkham, Nate Raymond and Lorenz Brown each scored five goals to lead Tusculum in non-conference play on Wednesday.
Kale Lawrence added two goals and two assists, Jordan Daniel had a goal and an assist and Aiden Caskey and Cody Webb also scored for the Pioneers, who are off to a 4-0 start for the second straight season. Tusculum outshot Lees-McRae 45-32, won 24 of the 30 faceoffs in the match and went 3-for-4 with the man advantage in the victory.
In goal, Tusculum’s Ross Geiger played nearly 51 minutes for the Pioneers and had 10 saves, with Riley Semmes made four saves in the final nine minutes.
Tusculum plays at Emmanuel at 2 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE North Greenville 13 Tusculum 7
TIGERVILLE, S.C. — Emily Youngblood led Tusculum with three goals and an assist, while Tia Tuininga, Kylie Marek, Lucy Brewer and Natalie Dagley each had a goal.
Caroline Monroe had 10 saves in goal for the Pioneers.
Tusculum (0-2) will host Chowan at 1 p.m. Saturday.