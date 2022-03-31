ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum’s Liam van Deventer has been named the South Atlantic Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week, the Conference office announced Wednesday.
Van Deventer, a sophomore from Boksburg, Gauteng, South Africa, led the Pioneers to a pair of top-15 finishes, including a team championship at the Tusculum Invitational last week. He carded rounds of 68 and 71 to finish second overall at the Tusculum Invitational. He then placed in the top-20 at the Tennessee River Rumble with rounds of 74, 72, and 71. For the week, van Deventer had an average score of 71.2.
This is van Deventer’s first SAC Men’s Golfer of the Week award of the season. The bi-monthly award is awarded to the top golfer in the SAC based on their results from the previous two weeks of play.
BASEBALL King 14 Tusculum 8
The King University baseball team pounded out 14 runs on 15 hits including a grand slam as the Tornado posted a non-conference win over host Tusculum University on Wednesday at Pioneer Park.
King (14-13) jumped out to a 14-0 advantage after the fourth inning and made that lead stick as TU (13-18) showed some fight down the stretch, but it would not be enough.
The Tornado got 3-hit performances from Roper Truman, Connor Andrews, and Caleb Helms, while former Tusculum catcher Deric Graham belted a grand slam in his first at-bat against his former club to spark a 5-run first inning. King score five times in the first, twice in the second, three times in the third and four more runs in the fourth to go ahead 14-0.
Tusculum answered with five runs in the bottom of the frame as graduate student Ryan Kavulick recorded the first hit of his TU career when he hit a grand slam off the scoreboard in left field. Connor Jurek legged out a triple and later scored on a Blaze McCauley ground out to trim the deficit to 14-5.
Meanwhile the Tusculum pitching trio of Drew Miller, Gage Newsom and Drew Sliwinski blanked the Tornado for the final 5.2 innings. TU scratched out a run in the sixth on Ryan Dos Santos two-out single.
The Pioneers plated two runs in the ninth and were looking to add on more, but KU reliever Ryan McFarland got the final three outs of the game including a pair of strikeouts to seal the victory.
King starting pitcher Brendan Mascle shut out the Pioneers through the opening three innings and limited TU to a pair of base runners. He would pitch the fourth, but ran into trouble as the Pioneers sent nine batters to the plate.
KU reliever Trevor Beards (1-1) took over in the fifth and pitching three innings to secure the win. TU starting pitcher Austin Collins (0-1) suffered the loss for the Black and Orange.
Tusculum finished the game with nine hits including Dos Santos 2-for-3 effort.
The Pioneers return to action this weekend as they travel to West Georgia for a three-game non-conference series against the Wolves in the first meeting ever between the two schools. The weekend set begins with a 6 p.m. contest on Friday followed by a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday.
MEN’S LACROSSE Anderson 18 Tusculum 10
ANDERSON, S.C. — Isaiah Hines and Ryley Zopfi scored four goals apiece to lead Anderson University to a South Atlantic Conference victory on Wednesday night at Spero Financial Field.
Triston Schaffer added two goals and three assists and faceoff specialist Cam Weeks went 13-for-17 with 11 ground balls for the Trojans (8-4, 4-2 SAC), who bounced back from an upset loss to Catawba on Saturday by going on a 5-0 scoring run in the first half en route to a 10-4 halftime lead.
Nate Raymond led the Pioneers (7-4, 1-4 SAC) with three goals, Sean Dunn and Tristan Kirkham each had two goals and an assist and Lorenz Brown had a goal and two assists for Tusculum. Jordan Daniel contributed a goal and an assist and Kale Lawrence also scored for the Pioneers, who were outshot 58-32 by the Trojans in the contest and dropped their fourth straight game.
Raymond’s three goals increased his season total to 40, making him just the second player in Tusculum history to score 40 goals in a season. He is four shy of tying Keegan Bell (44 goals in 2019) for the program single-season record for goals. Raymond has scored a goal in a program-record 21 consecutive games, while Brown has registered at least one point in a record 27 games in a row.
Ross Geiger finished with 16 saves in goal for the Pioneers.
Tusculum will wrap up a stretch of five straight games against teams that have been ranked in the USILA Division II poll this season when the Pioneers visit 17th-ranked Queens on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. The Royals beat Coker 14-6 Wednesday evening to improve to 7-3 overall and 4-2 in SAC play.