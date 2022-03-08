MEMPHIS — The Tusculum University women’s golf team carded a final round 305 to rally from a five-shot deficit to win the Buccaneer Spring Classic.
The Pioneers had three players finish in the top-10 as all five players placed in the top-15. TU finished with a 54-hole total 941 to win by nine shots over runner-up and host Christian Brothers University (950).
Tusculum completed its second round on Tuesday morning as the Pioneers finished with 313 to post a 36-hole score of 636 and were five strokes behind the host Buccaneers.
TU’s Hannah Brown finished runner-up for the individual title as she carded a three-round score of 78-77-76=231, which was three shots off the pace set by tournament medalist Nuria Llobet of Christian Brothers as she led wire-to-wire with 77-75-76=228.
Tusculum’s Olivia Cunningham carded the low round of the day with her final round 75 as she finished fourth with 81-79-75=235. Nilubol Panno tied for seventh place honors with 83-78-78=239, Braelyn Peppin finished 12th with 81-79-81=241, while Sofie Lorentzen tied for 14th with 89-80-76=245.
Tusculum’s 941 total is tied for the fifth-lowest 54-hole score in program history.
Rhodes College finished third with 966, followed by Union University (985), Drury University (994), Shorter University (1006) and Spring Hill College (1018).
The Pioneers return to action March 13-15 at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate in Sevierville. The NCAA Division I event, hosted by Tennessee Tech, will be held at the Sevierville Golf Club’s Highland Course.
MEN’S GOLF Pioneers 11th
GREENWOOD, S.C. — The Tusculum University men’s golf team fired a two-under par 286 in the final round to climb four spots with a 54-hole total 887 and finish 11th at the Bearcat Classic. Three three-day, 22-team tournament was held the par-72, 6,800-yard Greenwood Country Club and hosted by Lander University.
Tusculum’s 286 was tied for the second-lowest score on Tuesday only surpassed by tournament champion Barton, who fired a 12-under par 276 to finish with a three-round score of 854 (-10). The Bulldogs won by 12 strokes ahead of co-runner-ups Lander and Carson-Newman who each carded 866.
Barton’s Bryson Boyette was the tournament medalist with 70-69-67=206, three shots better than individual runner-up Linus Jonsson of Lander who fired 70-69-70=209.
TU’s 887 total is the third-lowest 54-hole score this season by the Pioneers and the ninth-lowest in program history.
Tusculum’s Dominic Barron Holden posted an even par total 216 including Tuesday’s final round 73 as he finished tied for 12th place. Holden’s 216 is tied for the 11th lowest individual three round tally in the TU record book.
TU’s Nicholas Marchese matches Boyette with the lowest score of the day with his five-under par 67 which was a career-best and tied for the 11th-lowest round in program history. He finished the event with a two-over par total of 218 to tie for 19th place.
Liam van Deventer also shot in red numbers on Tuesday with his two-under par 70 to complete his tournament with a 54-hole score of 225 (T49). Thomas Kollberg wrapped up his first tournament with the Pioneers with 80-73-78=231 and placed 82nd while Isak Holter finished 86 with 80-76-76=232.
Erskine finished fourth in the team race with 871, followed by Clayton State (874), Belmont Abbey (878), West Georgia (878), North Georgia (880), Queens (881), Newberry (882), Tusculum (887), Coker (889), Lander B (890), Lenoir-Rhyne (891), Georgia College (898), Anderson (903), North Greenville (904), King (905), Wingate (906), Southern Wesleyan (920), Catawba (922) and Emmanuel (925).
This year’s Bearcat Classic field included six programs ranked in the latest Golf Coaches Association of American NCAA Division II Top-25 Poll including: No. 6 Carson-Newman, No. 11 West Georgia, No. 12 North Georgia, No. 19 Belmont Abbey, No. 21 Erskine and No. 22 Lander.
The Pioneers return to action on March 21-22 when they host the 28th annual Tusculum Invitational at Graysburg Hills Golf Club in Chuckey.
SOFTBALL Pioneers Drop 2
BRISTOL — Tusculum dropped both games of a non-conference doubleheader at King University on Tuesday, 7-5 and 2-1.
In the 7-5 loss in the first game, Tusculum’s Kiley Longmire was 2-for-3; Claire Smeltzer was 2-for-4 with a double; Kallyn Newport was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Hayley Lazo was 2-for-4; Kaylee Higgins was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI; and Mya Maddox was 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI.
Ireland Cavanaugh (5-3) took the loss. In two innings, she gave up seven hits, seven runs and struck out one.
Keylon Reynolds tossed four shutout innings of relief for the Pioneers. She gave up four hits, walked two and struck out four.
In the 2-1 loss in the second game, Emily Sappington went the distance in the circle and was also 2-for-2 with a walk at the plate.
In six innings, Sappington (6-5) gave up four hits, walked four and struck out 10. Both King runs were earned.
Higgins had a double for the Pioneers.
Tusculum, 13-10 overall and 0-2 in the South Atlantic Conference, will host Lenoir-Rhyne in a SAC doubleheader at 2 p.m. Saturday.