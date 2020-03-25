ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University distance runner Nicole McMillen has been voted the South Atlantic Conference Women's Indoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year, the SAC office announced Tuesday. Voting was conducted by the league's head coaches.
McMillen, a graduate student from Pickering, Ontario, won three gold medals at the SAC Indoor Track & Field Championships and set four school and conference records during the 2019-20 indoor season. She was scheduled to run in two events at the NCAA Division II Indoor championships prior to the meet's cancellation.
McMillen helped the Pioneers to a third-place finish in the team standings at the two-day SAC Indoor Championships. On the first day of competition, McMillen won the 5,000 meters in 17:36.92 and ran the anchor leg in the distance medley relay which set school and meet records with a time of 12:43.08. On the meet's final day, McMillen won the 3,000 meters in a time of 10:06.24.
"Nicole put together several special performances this indoor season," said Tusculum coach Cory Pratt. "She had five wins in seven races, including a stretch of four consecutive races that were conference records. Those results and this award are only possible through her daily commitment to the process. She's a great leader in our program, and continues to be a tremendous ambassador for Tusculum athletics and our institution."
Earlier this month, McMillen was honored by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association as the Southeast Region Track Athlete of the Year after earning Top Regional Performer honors in the mile, 3,000 and 5,000 meters. McMillen established Tusculum and SAC records in the mile of 4:53.57 at the USC Open on Feb. 22, 9:39.38 in the 3,000 meters at the Carolina Challenge on Jan. 31 and 16:53.86 in the 5,000 meters at the Camel City Invitational on Feb. 7. She was a three-time SAC Women's Indoor Track Athlete of the Week this season.
The award was the second major conference award this season for McMillen, who was honored as SAC Runner of the Year in women's cross country after winning the conference championship and finishing second at the Southeast Regional meet. McMillen, who had four wins and two runner-up finishes in seven races, qualified for the NCAA Division II Championships for the second straight year.