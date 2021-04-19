The Tusculum University softball team used late inning heroics to come away with a split against the UVA Wise Cavaliers and a postseason berth on the Pioneers’ Senior Day.
Tusculum (19-17, 13-11 SAC) has clinched a spot in the upcoming South Atlantic Conference tournament. The Pioneers will have home field advantage as the two-day event will be played Friday and Saturday at Red Edmonds Field. The SAC will announce seeding on Monday night.
Game 1
UVA Wise 6, Tusculum 1
The TU bats were cold in game one of the doubleheader as the Pioneers were only able to garner three hits, none of which led to the team’s lone run. Senior Alexis Grampp had two hits and senior Brittney Franse had the other.
Game 2
Tusculum 4, UVA Wise 3
Tusculum trailed 2-0 and was down to its last out in the seventh inning before seniors rallied the Pioneers.
Emily Sappington reached on an error and Angela Masiello ran for her. Hayley Lazo hammered a home run over the left field wall to tie the game 2-2.
UVA Wise took a 3-2 lead in the top of the eighth before Tusculum rallied again in the bottom of the inning.
Kristen Gass was placed on second via the tie-breaker rule. Franse singled to left and advanced to second on the throw, while Gass stopped at third.
Gass scored on Anna Alloway's sacrifice fly to left to tie the game 3-3. Mya Maddox reached on a bunt, advancing Franse to third. Grampp followed with a squeeze bunt that scored Franse for the winning run.
Savannah Foster started game two in the circle and pitched four innings. She allowed six hits, two earned runs and walked one.
Senior Delilah Malczewski (1-4) relieved Foster and picked up the win. She gave up four hits and struck out two.
BOWLING
Pioneers 8th
SMYRNA — The Tusculum University men’s and women’s bowling teams each finished eighth at the Intercollegiate Team Championships Sectional Qualifier at the Smyrna Bowling Center.
Teams were completing the two-day ITC sectional play with the top four teams advancing to next month’s USBC National Championships in Wyoming, Michigan.
The Tusculum men improved by eight positions after Saturday first block of 20-game Baker matches. TU logged a pinfall of 3,731 in Sunday’s second block to finish with 7,085 for the weekend. Tusculum bowled eight 200-plus games in the final day of the event.
The quartet of Webber International (8,301), Emmanuel (8,012), McKendree (7,854) and St. Francis, Illinois (7,634) all advance to the national championship.
In the women’s ITC sectional, Tusculum also recorded marked improvement from Saturday as the Pioneers climbed four spots to finish eighth. TU bowled a Sunday tally of 3,534 pins, giving the Pioneers a weekend total of 6,989.
Moving onto nationals from the Smyrna Sectional are McKendree, Mount St. Mary’s, North Carolina A&T and Maryville (Mo.).
On Friday, Tusculum’s Tyler Moore finished runner-up in the men’s individual sectional, while TU freshman Jordan Mundt placed fourth. Both will advance as individual competitors at next month’s national championship.
MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Pioneers Third
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Tusculum University men's volleyball team ended its season by claiming third place in its first Independent Volleyball Association (IVA) Tournament after a sweep of Limestone on Saturday. Caleb Slater earned a spot on the all-tournament team.
The Pioneers (5-13) won 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 over the Saints (12-11).
Shaphar Grant finished with a team-best 11 kills on a .529 hitting percentage in the bronze win, followed by Tom Kait’s six. Three Pioneers collected four kills: Lucas Blanco, Colby Landry, and Caleb Slater. Blanco was responsible for 24 assists as well. Slater continued his hot serving streak, adding two more aces to his weekend total (8). Dane Loup, Grant, Jack Wozniak, and Landry rounded out the column. Landry notched seven digs to lead the Pioneers, just two ahead of Blanco (5). Slater is also credited with three block assists, while Loup, Blanco, and Grant each collected two total.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Pioneers Reach Semifinal
TAVARES, Fla. — The Tusculum University beach volleyball team avenged last month’s loss to Carson-Newman by knocking the Eagles out of the AVCA Small College Beach Championship on Sunday. The Pioneers also came up just short of the championship match after a 3-2 loss against Wayne State.
The top flight of Emma Johnson/Haley Davis and the No. 5 flight of Mabry Ward/Arizona Webb won both of their matches on the day in three sets.
Tusculum (4-9) will play in a tri-match on Saturday at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.
TRACK & FIELD
Records Set
CULLOWHEE, N.C. — The Tusculum University men's and women's track and field teams completed competition at the Catamount Classic on Saturday, hosted by Western Carolina University.
The Tusculum men finished fourth out of seven teams with 79 points, aided by a 1-2 finish in the triple jump from Javell Brown and Javon Brown, while the Pioneer women were sixth out of eight teams with 48 points as Faith Bostick won both the 100 meters and 200 meters.
The Pioneers also set a total of four school records in their final competition before the South Atlantic Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships next weekend in Hickory, North Carolina.
WOMEN'S RECAP
Bostick won the 100 meters with a time of 12.14 seconds and captured the 200 meters in 24.64 seconds after setting the school record in 200 in preliminaries on Friday.
In the 800 meters, freshman Emily Coddington finished eighth overall and broke the school record with a time of 2:20.97. Kenisha Stubbs took seventh in the 100 hurdles in 15.70 seconds, and in the 400 meters Kesia Griffith finished 12th in 1:02.37 followed by Aliyah Adderley in 13th at 1:05.50.
Tusculum 4x400 relay of Griffith, Stubbs, Chellah and Destini Wilson finished fifth overall with a time of 4:08.21.
In the high jump, Wilson tied her own school record and finished second after clearing 1.60 meters (5 feet, 3 inches).
ETSU won the team title with 158 points, followed by Wofford (142), Western Carolina (139.5), UNC Asheville (129.5), North Georgia (72), the Pioneers (48), Montreat (13) and UNC Greensboro (11).
MEN'S RECAP
Javell Brown won the triple jump with a best leap of 14.02 meters (46 feet), followed by his brother Javon in second place at 13.64 meters (44 feet, 9 inches). Both marks were short of their season bests, but did place them seventh and ninth, respectively, on the program all-time top 10 in the event.
Jontavus Walker broke his own school record in the 400 meters, finishing fourth overall in 49.51 seconds to surpass his mark of 49.65 seconds set at Montreat on March 27. Walker also took third place in the 200 meters at 22.06 seconds.
In the 800 meters, Antonio Aparicio finished second in 1:55.27 and broke his own record of 1:56.67 set at Montreat. Kyler Hodges finished 11th in 1:58.39 and had the fifth-best time in program history.
In the 100 meters, Gerard Hearst finished sixth at 11.01 seconds, followed by Devan Hart in seventh place at 11.04 seconds. Kyle Stanley took third in the 400 hurdles at 59.96 seconds, while the 4x100-meter team of Hart, Giovanni Purser, Hearst and Pierre Dupuy was third in 42:24 seconds.
In the shot put, Alex Higgins was fourth at 13.20 meters (43 feet, 3 3/4 inches) and Zach Lane took seventh at 12.05 meters (39 feet, 6 1/2 inches). Lane added a seventh-place finish in the discus at 37.15 meters (121 feet, 10 inches) and Higgins took eighth in the discus at 36.41 meters (119 feet, 5 inches).
Tusculum's 4x400-meter relay of Stanley, Aparicio, Walker and Hart finished in fifth place at 3:27.20, less than a second behind the school record set by the quartet at Montreat last month.
The host Catamounts finished atop the team standings with 183.5 points, followed by UNC Asheville at 161, Wofford at 130.5 and the Pioneers with 79. ETSU (61 points), UNC Greensboro (45) and Reinhardt (16) rounded out the scoring.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Pioneers Fall
WINGATE, N.C. — Wingate University defeated Tusculum University 23-7 in South Atlantic Conference play on Saturday.
Juliette Cusano led the Pioneers (1-6, 0-6 SAC) with two goals and an assist, Tia Tuininga and Megann McKinney scored two goals apiece and Kylie Marek also scored for the Pioneers, while Kate Pipkin made 14 saves to set the Tusculum career record for saves by a goalkeeper.