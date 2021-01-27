OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — After its first loss of the season last week, the Tusculum University women's basketball team tumbled to 21st in the latest D2SIDA national media poll unveiled Tuesday.
The Pioneers entered the week with a 9-1 record after a 69-66 double-overtime loss to Carson-Newman last Wednesday. Tusculum was ranked seventh in the D2SIDA poll prior to the game while Carson-Newman was ranked 20th. The Eagles vaulted to 10th in the D2SIDA poll after earning three wins last week.
Tusculum is tied for 21st in this week's rankings with Gannon (3-0), which moved up from 23rd last week. The Pioneers are one of four Southeast Region teams in this week's national rankings, joining Lander (5th), Carson-Newman (10th) and North Georgia (16th).
The top four teams in this week's national poll are unchanged with Drury (8-0) followed by Lubbock Christian (8-0), Hawaii Pacific (3-0) and Nebraska-Kearney (12-0).
The Pioneers slid from second to fourth in the D2SIDA Southeast Region poll with their loss to Carson-Newman, which in turn jumped from fourth to second with wins over Mars Hill, Tusculum and Wingate.
Lander (7-0) again received all six first-place votes in the region poll and 36 points, followed by Carson-Newman (7-0) with 28 points and North Georgia (5-1) with 18 points. Tusculum had 17 points for fourth place in the region poll, trailed by Catawba (5-0) with 12 points and poll newcomer Barton (4-1) in sixth with 11 points.
The D2SIDA region poll includes six teams each week to match the number of teams the NCAA will take from each region for the Division II tournament this season. The poll is for comparative purposes only and has no influence on the selection of teams for the NCAA Division II tournament. The NCAA will release its first official regional rankings on Feb. 17.
Tusculum, which improved to 10-1 with a 68-61 win at Catawba on Monday, will visit Lenoir-Rhyne on at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Pioneers defeated the Bears 67-44 in their first meeting of the season on Dec. 12 at Pioneer Arena.