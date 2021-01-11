ANDERSON, S.C. — Tusculum University scored seven straight points to break a 58-58 tie in the final two minutes and defeat Anderson University 65-61 in South Atlantic Conference women's basketball Saturday afternoon at the Abney Athletic Center.
Marta Rodrigues scored the go-ahead basket with 1:39 left and assisted on two more buckets down the stretch for Tusculum (7-0, 7-0 SAC).
The Pioneers continued their best conference start since 1994-95 and their longest overall winning streak since 2010-11 by snapping a nine-game losing skid in the Abney Athletic Center and breaking Anderson's 37-game regular-season homecourt winning streak.
Tusculum's last win at Anderson was a 72-71 victory on Jan. 18, 2012, while Anderson's last regular-season home loss was a 56-51 setback to Lenoir-Rhyne on Jan. 20, 2018.
Maddie Sutton finished with 13 points and a career-high 19 rebounds while Jalia Arnwine added 13 points for the Pioneers.
Mya Belton contributed 12 points and five rebounds off the bench for Tusculum, which led by 11 points early in the second half before Anderson rallied to tie the game in the fourth.
Rodrigues had seven points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Pioneers while Kirsten Click contributed nine points by hitting three of the team's eight 3-pointers.
Samantha Michel led the Trojans (6-4, 5-3 SAC) with 14 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots in 23 minutes off the bench.
Taylor Hair added 12 points and J'Mya Cutter chipped in 10 for Anderson, which shot 5-for-21 (23.8 percent) from 3-point range and 32.8 percent (19-for-58) overall from the field.
Sutton, who entered the game ranked third in Division II in rebounding at 13.5 per game, broke her career high of 17 boards set against Carson-Newman on Feb. 19 and equaled against Limestone on Dec. 9.
Sutton has reached double figures in rebounds in all seven games and recorded her nation-leading fifth double-double of the season.
The Pioneers outrebounded the Trojans 42-41.
Belton's 12 points matched her season high for the Pioneers, who shot 40 percent (24-for-60) from the field while outscoring Anderson 30-20 in the paint.
Both teams scuffled from the field to start the fourth quarter, combining to go scoreless for more than 2½ minutes while tied 51-51 until a Jalyn Spurlin jumper gave Anderson a 53-51 lead with 5:30 to go.
A 3-pointer from Cutter tied the game 58-58 with 2:01 to go, but Rodrigues restored Tusculum's lead at 60-58 on a running layup with 1:39 left.
Arnwine then pushed the Pioneers on top 62-58 on a back-door layup with 55 seconds to go, and Rodrigues found Sutton alone underneath for the clinching hoop with 20 seconds left.
Tusculum has won seven straight games to start the season, the Pioneers' longest in-season winning streak since winning seven in a row from Dec. 16, 2018, through Jan. 12, 2019.
Dating to the end of last season, the Pioneers have picked up 10 consecutive victories which is the Pioneers' longest winning streak since Jan. 12 through Feb. 12, 2011. That 10-game streak was snapped with a 67-65 loss at Anderson on Feb. 16, 2011.
The Pioneers host Mars Hill at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Arena. Tusculum has won six straight meetings with Mars Hill by an average of 39.7 points per game.