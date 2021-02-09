ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University swept the initial South Atlantic Conference Men’s Lacrosse Player of the Week honors for the 2021 season, the league office announced Monday.
Senior attack Braden Elam was selected Offensive Player of the Week, while sophomore faceoff specialist Nathan Fraser was recognized as the Defensive Player of the Week after the Pioneers opened the 2021 season with a 14-5 victory at Alderson Broaddus on Saturday.
Elam led the Pioneers with three goals and two assists. The Maineville, Ohio, native scored the first goal of the season for the Pioneers just under five minutes into the first quarter, then scored twice in the fourth quarter as part of a 7-0 run that extended Tusculum’s lead from 6-4 to 13-4. Elam also assisted on goals by Kale Lawrence in the first quarter and Nate Raymond in the third, the latter coming just before the buzzer to give the Pioneers an 8-4 edge.
Fraser won 14 faceoffs in 16 attempts and collected 14 ground balls for the Pioneers against Alderson Broaddus, helping Tusculum to a 35-11 ground ball advantage in the match. The Kamloops, British Columbia, product was 9-for-10 on faceoffs in the first half and 5-for-6 in the second half, while his 14 ground balls were the third-most in a single game in program history. Thirteen of Fraser’s 14 ground balls came after faceoff wins as the Pioneers went 20-for-22 as a team in the match.
The Pioneers (1-0) travel to Chowan at 2 p.m. Sunday.
SOFTBALL Lee Sweeps Pioneers
CLEVELAND — The Lee University Flames defeated the Tusculum University Pioneers 14-9 and 6-5 in softball on Monday.
Tusculum (1-3) will play at Emory & Henry at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Game 1
Lee 14, Tusculum 9
(8 innings)
Lee outlasted error-plagued Tusculum in a three-plus hour affair.
Tusculum’s Kiley Longmire went 3-for-4 with three runs batted in, two doubles and a walk. Anna Alloway finished 3-for-5 with three runs scored, two RBI and a home run. Claire Smeltzer was also 3-for-4 with a walk and one run.
Delilah Malczewski (0-2) took the loss in relief. She gave up eight runs (four earned) on nine hits with three strikeouts. Starter Savannah Foster lasted four innings, giving up six hits, six runs (two earned), walking four and striking out two.
Game 2
Lee 6, Tusculum 5
Lee scored four runs in the seventh to overtake the Pioneers.
Longmire and Smeltzer combined for four hits, while Alloway walked three times for Tusculum.
Sophomore Emily Sappington (0-1) saw her first action in the circle for the Pioneers. In seven innings, she surrendered eight hits, walked two and struck out nine. Four of Lee’s runs were earned.
Fan Cutouts
The Tusculum University athletic department is offering Pioneer fans, parents and alumni a chance to make their presence felt for the 2021 sports seasons, even if they are unable to attend the home games.
TU Athletics is offering fan cutouts for the current basketball seasons and for the upcoming home baseball, beach volleyball, football, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, and men’s and women’s volleyball seasons.
These cutouts, which have been seen in college and professional stadiums during the COVID-19 pandemic, feature an image of a person, or a pet, that fans can have placed inside the selected venue during home games this season.
The cost is $50 per cutout with all proceeds directly benefiting the individual athletic program that you choose to support. If you would like to make a charitable gift to Tusculum Athletics in general, funds will be used to sustain the mission of Pioneer Athletics, serving student-athletes during these unprecedented times.
Fan Cutout Tips are listed on Tusculum’s web site, but here are some items of note: 1) When picking out an outfit to wear for your photo, show your pride by wearing TU branded attire only; 2) When selecting a background, find and face the best lighting and stand in front of a solid background; 3) How to take the photo? Find someone to assist and have them take your photo (vertical) from the waist up while standing 3 to 5 feet away (Selfies are not permitted). One fan per cutout please.
Fans are also encouraged to consider a charitable gift in support of Tusculum Athletics and the Pioneer Club. Founded in 1991, the Pioneer Club helps our students succeed athletically and academically, as its members provide athletic scholarships, as well as support for programs and facilities.
More information about Tusculum fan cutouts can be found at https://tusculum.prestosports.com/information/fan-cutout or by contacting Doug Page, University Director of Creative Media & Athletic Marketing, at dpage@tusculum.edu or 423-636-7466.