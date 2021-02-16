Following a pair of blowout road wins, the Tusculum University women's basketball team returns home to take on a familiar face before making its longest road trip of the season.
The Pioneers (13-2, 13-2 South Atlantic Conference) host Lincoln Memorial University and former coach Devan Carter on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Pioneer Arena, then trek to Coker (6-9, 6-8 SAC) for a 2 p.m. tipoff on Saturday.
Tusculum moved back into second place in the SAC after winning 85-54 at Queens last Monday, followed by a 111-59 rout at Mars Hill on Wednesday in which the Pioneers hit a school single-game record 19 three-pointers in 29 attempts.
SCOUTING THE PIONEERS
Senior guard Aliyah Miller tied the SAC record for most three-pointers without a miss, going 7-for-7 from long range while tying her career high with 25 points in Wednesday's win at Mars Hill. Miller is averaging 14.0 points per game over the last four contests, hitting 12-for-17 from beyond the arc while extending her streak of consecutive made foul shots to 14. Miller leads the SAC in three-point percentage (46.8 percent, 22-for-47) and would lead the SAC in free-throw percentage if she qualified (22-for-24, 91.7 percent).
Senior center Maddie Sutton collected her ninth straight double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds against Mars Hill, after going for a career-best 32 points and 16 rebounds in the win over Queens. Sutton leads Division II with 13 double-doubles this season and ranks second in Division II with a SAC-best 15.5 rebounds per game.
Senior guard Jalia Arnwine has scored double digits in back-to-back games for the first time since mid-January, after tallying 10 points at Queens and 14 at Mars Hill. Arnwine went 7-for-14 from three-point range last week after going 1-for-15 over her previous four contests. She has moved into sixth place on the Tusculum career three-pointers list with 129, 11 behind Sydney Wilson (140) for fifth.
Junior guard Marta Rodrigues reached double figures for the eighth time this season with 11 points at Mars Hill on 5-for-10 shooting. Rodrigues averaged 8.5 assists last week, and equaled her season high for the third time with nine assists against Mars Hill. Rodrigues is second in the SAC at 6.3 assists per game and leads the conference with a 2.8-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.
The Pioneers have allowed 60 points or less in nine of their 15 games, and continue to lead the SAC in scoring defense (55.6 ppg), field-goal defense (33.3 percent) and three-point defense (25.4 percent). With their 19 threes at Mars Hill, the Pioneers have regained the SAC lead in three-pointers per game (9.3) and percentage (37.3 percent).
SCOUTING LMU
The Railsplitters are coming off a 64-55 loss at Newberry on Saturday, a game in which LMU shot 48.8 percent (20-for-41) from the field but turned the ball over 22 times. It was the first game for Lincoln Memorial since Feb. 3, when the Railsplitters shot 58.3 percent and drilled 19 three-pointers in a 96-49 win at Queens.
Four starters average double figures for LMU, led by sophomore guard Lauren Flowers at 14.0 points per game. Junior forward Jordan Maney is averaging 12.5 points per game, junior guard Lexi Kiser is at 11.1 ppg and junior guard Lindsay Proffitt averages 11.0 per contest.
Senior forward Maggie Jachimczuk returned to action on Saturday for the first time since Dec. 1 and scored a team-high 15 points. She is averaging 10.2 points per game in five games for the Railsplitters. Senior swing player Mikayla Kuehne (14.9 ppg) has appeared in just seven games, but has scored in double figures five times including 25 at Queens.
Wednesday's game will be a homecoming for Carter, who led the Pioneers for the previous five seasons before departing for Harrogate in the spring. His LMU squad ranks last in the SAC in field goal attempts per game (55.1) and is sixth in scoring at 68.1 points per game. LMU is middle of the pack in turnovers forced per game (16.7).
Tusculum beat LMU 57-53 on the road on Nov. 28, but Lincoln Memorial leads the all-time series by a 44-33 margin. Since LMU joined the SAC for the 2006-07 season, Tusculum has a 20-11 edge over the Railsplitters including four straight wins. The Pioneers are looking for their first five-game winning streak over the Railsplitters since winning eight straight from 2006-07 through 2008-09.
SCOUTING COKER
The Cobras (6-9, 6-8 SAC) will face the Pioneers as their third game of the week, part of a homestand that includes Carson-Newman on Monday and Lenoir-Rhyne on Thursday. Coker enters the week like Tusculum, coming off back-to-back wins over Queens (69-61) and Mars Hill (78-70).
Junior guard Ahlea Myers continues to be the lone player in double figures for Coker, averaging 12.5 points per game. Senior forward Emily Davis averages 9.9 points per game, with junior guard Raya Coley at 9.3 per contest. Junior forward Saquita Joyner averages 8.3 points and a team-best 7.4 rebounds per contest, but she has not played since leaving the Tusculum game early with an injury.
Coker is next-to-last in the conference in field-goal percentage (36.8 percent) and 10th in both three-point (29.2 percent) and free-throw (67.2 percent) percentages. Coker attempts a SAC-high 22.5 free throws per game.
Tusculum's 92-51 win over Coker was by far the most lopsided loss of the season by the Cobras, as well as the most points allowed and fewest scored by Coker in a game this year. The win was the 10th in a row by the Pioneers over the Cobras and increased the series lead to 12-3. Tusculum is 5-2 all-time in Hartsville, with four straight road wins.
FOLLOW THE GAMES
Brian Stayton "The Voice of the Pioneers" will describe the action of Tusculum women's basketball on the Pioneer Sports Network, with pregame coverage starting 15 minutes before tip. Fans can listen locally on WSMG Radio at 95.5 FM and 1450 AM, and on-line at jewel955.com. Live video and live stats links for all games are available at www.TusculumPioneers.com.