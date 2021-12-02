The No. 3 seed Tusculum University women’s volleyball team will face the Peach Belt Conference’s automatic qualifier and No. 6 seed Augusta in the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional quarterfinal at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Anderson University.
The single-elimination southeastern tournament will run Thursday through Saturday. The winner of each of the eight regionals advance to the final site in Tampa, Florida, Dec. 9-11.
This will be the Pioneers’ first NCAA appearance since 2013 and sixth overall in program history. The match against the Jaguars is just the third time Tusculum has continued play into December.
RECAPPING THE SEASON
Tusculum (20-5) won a share of the program’s first South Atlantic Conference regular season title, but was knocked out in the tournament’s semifinal by the region’s top-seed Lenoir-Rhyne.
Emiah Burrowes has led the Pioneers with 303 kills. Carli Pigza and Raeley Matthews are separated by only 10, with 262 and 252 kills, respectively. Elise Carmichael (567) and Catherine Clingan (327) have run the TU offense as part of a two-setter system, dishing out a combined 894 assists. Carmichael heads up the service ace category with her 60, while Matthews (38), Clingan (25), Carly Sosnowski (23), and Burrowes (18) have reached double-digits.
Defensively, Sosnowski is averaging over five digs per set for a sum of 478. At the net, Pigza is credited with a team-best 41 total blocks. The next three are close behind: Raven Chance (39), Bailey Parker (35), and Emma Johnson (32).
Carmichael surpassed 1,000 assists and 100 aces, the third Pioneer to ever do so in their career. Sosnowski has notched over 1,000 digs in her collegiate years. Matthews, Burrowes, and Sosnowski have all been named SAC Player of the Week, the first time that three Pioneers have collected the honor since 2012. Burrowes, Pigza, Sosnowski, Carmichael, and Matthews earned all-conference laurels with Burrowes tabbed as Player of the Year. Danielle Marante was also voted the conference Coach of the Year.
Sosnowski collected Tusculum’s first SAC All-Tournament Team nod since the 2013 season.
Per the last NCAA update on Nov. 21, Carmichael led Division II in aces per set and was eighth in total aces. Sosnowski had a dig per set average that put her 46th nationally. As a team, the Pioneers sat within the top-50 in aces per set (32nd), match win-loss percentage (36th), opponent hitting percentage (45th), and assists per set (50th).
Across the SAC, TU leads the league in aces per set (1.98). The Pioneers are second in win-loss percentage and opponent hitting percentage, while ranked third in assists per set (12.17), hitting percentage (0.216), points per set (16.2), and kills per set (12.79).
LOOKING AHEAD
Augusta (22-8) is on the heels of winning its fourth consecutive Peach Belt Conference Tournament championship. Led by PBC Player of the Year Chloe Allen, the Jaguars earned the league automatic qualifier and were tabbed as the regional’s sixth seed.
The Georgia team went 4-2 against SAC schools during the fall season and a solid 11-4 in neutral site matches overall. PBC Tournament MVP Kylie Martin led Augusta with 314 kills, followed by Allen (297), Alyssa Frazier (233), and Alexis Diaz-Infante (223).
WATCH LIVE
Links to live stats and video for Tusculum University athletic events can be found through tusculumpioneers.com.
ATTENDANCE POLICIES
Anderson, the host of the regional, encourages social distancing and masks. However, they are not required.
TICKETS
Tickets will be sold on-site only. All-session passes, good for the entire three-day tournament, are $20 for adults and $10 for students, children, military personnel, and seniors (60+). Daily tickets will also be sold for $10 and $5, respectively.