The Tusculum University athletic department has announced that fans will not be permitted at home sporting events held on the Greeneville campus until January 19.
This announcement is made in accordance with the Tennessee governor’s executive order issued on December 20 limiting attendance at indoor events to 10 persons.
No fans will be allowed for Tusculum’s home basketball doubleheaders against Carson-Newman (Jan. 6), Mars Hill (Jan. 13) and Coker (Jan. 16).
“The focus has been and will continue to be, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and community,” said Doug Jones, vice president of athletics and university initiatives. “I understand this is not ideal, but we must do our part to slow the spread of this virus. We greatly appreciate your support of this decision and we all hope to return to normal in the very near future.”
Tusculum will provide live video and live stats of all home basketball games. The Pioneer Sports Network will also have the radio call of all TU basketball games on-line as well as on WSMG (95.5 FM & 1450 AM).