The Tusculum University women’s volleyball team continued its winning ways, grinding out a 25-23, 25-16, 20-25, 25-22 victory against Anderson on Saturday afternoon.
The Pioneers (8-1 overall, 4-0 SAC) are off to their best overall start since 2011 and league launch dating back to 2010. The Trojans fall to 6-4, 1-1.
Three Pioneers reached double-figures in kills: Emiah Burrowes (14), Carli Pigza (12), and Raeley Matthews (12). Burrowes hit an efficient .394, capping off an impressive week for the junior. Elise Carmichael and Catherine Clingan ran the two-setter system, collecting 26 and 24 assists, respectively. TU earned seven aces from six players across the match, headed up by a pair from Carly Sosnowski. Burrowes, Bailey Parker, Matthews, and both setters also landed an ace. Sosnowski scooped up a match-high 24 digs, aided by many diving efforts. Carmichael notched a double-double as she added 11 digs to her assist numbers. Tusculum had a strong day at the net as Peyton Gash (three assists), Parker (one solo, two assists), and Raven Chance (one solo, two assists) each garnered three total blocks.
Tusculum will host Carson-Newman at 7 p.m. Friday at Pioneer Arena.
MEN’S SOCCER Mars Hill 4, Tusculum 2
The Tusculum Pioneers (1-3-1, 0-1-1 SAC), playing in their home opener, received goals from Ignacio Alconchel and Rodrigo Pascual in the second half, but could not overcome a 2-0 halftime deficit to the Mars Hill Lions (3-2-1, 1-1-0 SAC).
Mars Hill had just nine shots in the match but scored twice in each half against Tusculum, which had 10 shots as a team.
Kevonte Willoughby-Williams had a goal and an assist for Mars Hill, with goals from Dan Roth, Sebastian Bertilsson and Peter Plougmand. Brennan Whalen needed just one save to earn the win for the Lions, while Bruno De Freitas made three saves for the Pioneers.
Tusculum will play at Coker at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER Pioneers 2, Mars Hill 0
Two second-half goals following a weather delay sparked Tusculum to a win in South Atlantic Conference play on Sunday afternoon at Pioneer Field.
An own goal in the 59th minute gave the Pioneers (1-5-0, 1-1-0 SAC) the lead, and Bailey Bylotas added an insurance goal nearly 10 minutes later. Emma Harriman recorded her first career shutout for Tusculum by making five saves.
The Pioneers outshot the Lions (1-4-1, 0-2-0 SAC) by a 16-12 margin, but Mars Hill keeper Camryn Miller had eight saves.
The Pioneers travel to Coker at noon Saturday.