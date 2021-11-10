Fans and alumni of the Tusculum Pioneers and Carson-Newman Eagles can support their team while aiding the East Tennessee Medic Regional Blood Center by participating in the 18th annual Blood Drive Bowl this week.
The event is part of the festivities leading up to Saturday’s home football game between the Pioneers and Eagles, which kicks off at 1:30 p.m. from the Niswonger Sports Complex and Pioneer Field in Greeneville.
Tusculum has been the top donor in 12 of the previous 17 drives, including 10 of the past 12.
On Wednesday, Tusculum students, alumni, faculty, staff and fans may donate on the Greeneville campus at the Niswonger Student Commons in the lobby of Pioneer Arena from 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Blood donations may also be given during the week at the MEDIC Regional Blood Center in Knoxville (1601 Ailor Ave.) Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. — 6:30 p.m. Let the screener know your donation should count toward Tusculum University.
Donors should bring a valid driver’s license or other official photo ID in order to give blood. Medical prescreening and a free cholesterol test (no fasting necessary) will be provided at the sites. One donation a year exempts donors and their IRS dependents from paying blood supplier processing fees at any U.S. hospital.
The winning school will be presented the Blood Drive Trophy at halftime of the Tusculum/Carson-Newman football game at Pioneer Field. Tusculum leads the series 12-5. The Pioneers won the inaugural title in 2003 and again in 2005, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Carson-Newman has captured bragging rights five times (2004, 2006, 2007, 2013, 2015).
For more information, contact the MEDIC Regional Blood Center at (865) 524-3074 or at www.medicblood.org.