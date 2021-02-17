ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Tusculum University women’s golf team finished fourth at the Spring Kickoff Intercollege, which was held Monday and Tuesday at The Golf Club of South Hampton.
The Pioneers carded a final round 319 to finish with a two-day tally of 630. Wingate led wire-to-wire to claim the team title as the Bulldogs shot 598 to win by 12 strokes over runner-up Mount Olive (610). Lincoln Memorial was third with 623, followed by Tusculum (630), Emmanuel (633), Belmont Abbey (639), North Greenville (650), Southern Wesleyan (655), Barton (655) and Newberry (674).
TU senior Jennifer Keim finished seventh in the individual competition as she posted a 36-hole total 151 including Tuesday’s 76. Nilubol Panno tied for 18th place with 77-82=159, Hannah Brown (77-83=160) and Olivia Cunningham (83-78=160) tied for 23rd, while Madison finished 48th with back-to-back rounds of 84 to post 168.
The Mount Olive duo of Emma Leclerq and Johanna Andersson tied for first place honors at 146.
The Pioneers will play in The Battle of Hilton Head in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, on Monday and Tuesday.
MEN’S GOLF Pioneers Finish 16th
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Tusculum University freshman Dominic Barron Holden posted a 54-hole total 219 to finish tied for 24th place at the Spring Kickoff Intercollegiate. The two-day, 19-team event was held on Monday and Tuesday at the par-72, 7136-yard St. Johns Country Club.
The Pioneers finished the tournament with a team total 903 to finish 16th in the field of some of the top NCAA Division II programs in the country. TU completed its second round on Tuesday by posting 310, but rebounded in the final 18 holes with a 299.
Holden led the Pioneers in his first collegiate tournament as he posted 70-75-74=219 to tie for the 15th-lowest 54-hole score in Tusculum history. He finished with the lowest TU score in two of the three rounds this week.
Lincoln Memorial led wire-to-wire to win by 13 strokes as the Railsplitters carded a 27-under par team score of 837. West Florida finished runner-up with a 14-under par total 850. Limestone and Anderson were tied for third place with 866, followed by Lander (868), North Greenville (870), Wingate (875), Young Harris (876), Barton (876) and Georgia Southwestern (879) to comprise the top-10.
Flagler was 11th with 880, followed by Belmont Abbey (881), Newberry (884), Queens (892), Georgia College (899), Tusculum (903), King (904), Christian Brothers (916) and Emmanuel (926).
TU rookie Liam Van Deventer finished second on the team with his 76-74-74=224 to tie for 54th place. Junior Mark Healy finished 85th with 76-79-77=232, rookie Isak Holter placed 93rd with 80-82-74=236 and senior John Bennett rounded out the scoring with 72-88-77=237 (95th).
North Greenville’s Austin Duncan claimed medalist honors with his 13-under par total 203 to win by four shots over runner-up Gage Carnes of Limestone (207, -9).
Tusculum will play in the CBU Buccaneer Invitational March 8-9 in Memphis.
TRACK & FIELD Coddington Gets SAC Honor
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University freshman Emily Coddington has been named the South Atlantic Conference Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 14, the SAC office announced Tuesday.
Coddington won the 800 meters at the VMI Winter Classic on Saturday, completing the race in 2:22.21 for the second-best time in the event in program history. The Acosta, Pennsylvania native surpassed her previous season best by five seconds, taking the lead on the second of four laps and holding on for the win by 15-hundredths of a second.
Coddington also has recorded the eighth-fastest time in program history in the mile run, having been clocked at 5:26.66 at the VMI Winter Relays on Jan. 30.
Members of the Pioneer indoor track & field team will compete at the Camel City Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 19-20 in their final meet of the indoor season.
MEN’S BASKETBALL Pioneers Add Game
The Tusculum University men’s basketball team has added a game to its schedule as the Pioneers will host Lenoir-Rhyne University for a South Atlantic Conference game at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 at Pioneer Arena.
This game was originally scheduled for Dec. 12, later moved to Feb. 8 when it too was postponed and is now slated to be the regular-season finale for both the Pioneers (9-4, 9-4 SAC) and the Bears (8-3, 8-3 SAC). It will also be Senior Night for the Tusculum men’s basketball program as TU will honor senior forward Brandon Mitchell in pregame ceremonies.
The SAC tournament will begin Feb. 27. The top three teams will get a bye in the opening round, with the No. 4 through No. 8 seeds hosting an opening-round contest against the No. 9 through No. 13 seeds. Quarterfinals are March 1, with semifinals March 4 and the SAC championship game on March 7. The higher seed will host each round.
Tusculum will host eighth-ranked Lincoln Memorial University at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday before traveling to Coker University at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.