The Tusculum women’s golf team is in fourth place after the second round of the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate. The three-day, 54-hole tournament is being held at the Sevierville Golf Club – Highlands Course and hosted by Tennessee Tech. The Pioneers have a 36-hole tally of 621 including Monday’s 319 total.
TU’s Jennifer Keim is tied for fourth place individually with 70-77=147 and is five shots out of the lead. Eastern Kentucky’s Ragga Kristinsdottir, who shared the lead with Keim after Sunday’s opening round, now has sole possession of the lead with 70-72=142 (E).
Eastern Kentucky continues to lead as the Colonels followed Sunday’s 297 with a 295 for a 36-hole score of 592. Western Carolina is second with 609, while Findlay is third with 611. Tusculum is fourth followed by Northern Iowa (624), Carson-Newman (628), Radford (629), Tennessee Tech (634), Austin Peay (636), Indiana State (647), Bellarmine (651), Tennessee Tech B (652) and Northern Kentucky (653).
Tusculum’s Olivia Cunningham is tied for 12th place with her 73-81=154. Hannah Brown is 22nd with 81-76=157, Nilubo Panno is 44th with 78-86=164 while Jacque Butler is 61st with 91-85=176.
The tournament will wrap up on Wednesday on the par-71, 5,803-yard layout.
MEN’S GOLF Pioneers 8th
SEVIERVILLE — The Tusculum Pioneers shot a second round team score of 299, giving them a two-day score of 584 which puts them in eighth place at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate. The three-day, 54-hole tournament is being held at the Sevierville Golf Club – River Course and hosted by Tennessee Tech.
Tusculum freshman Dominic Barron Holden carded one-over par 73 to go along with his opening 66 on Sunday, giving him a 139 (-5) total and is tied for fourth place. Holden, who shared the first day lead, is just four shots behind two-day leader Nick Wolf of UT-Martin (68-67=135, -9).
Wolf sparked the Skyhawks to a second round 281 (-7) to jump to the lead at -10 (566). Morehead State is second with 567, followed by Tennessee Tech (571), Carson-Newman (572), Findlay (580), Detroit Mercy (581), Murray State (582), Tusculum (584), Eastern Kentucky (585), Northern Iowa (589), Evansville (590), Austin Peay (592), Northern Kentucky (605), Walters State (610) and Roane State (636).
Tusculum’s Kyle Engelbert (70-78=148) and Nicholas Marchese (75-73=148) are tied for 35th place, while Liam van Deventer is in 40th place with 74-75=149). Julian Crupi is 72nd with 79-82=161.
The tournament will conclude on Tuesday with the final round on the par-72, 6,827-yard layout.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL Parsons Selected For Program
Tusculum University women’s basketball graduate assistant coach Eveline Parsons has been selected to participate in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s 18th “So You Want To Be A Coach” program.
Parsons is one of 32 members of the 2021 class, which will participate in a one-day online workshop on March 30. Parsons is among six Division II selections and the lone representative from the South Atlantic Conference in this year’s workshop.
According to the WBCA, the objectives of the “So” program are to increase the understanding and application of skills necessary to secure coaching positions in women’s basketball, increase the understanding and awareness of competencies necessary for success in coaching, introduce female basketball players to coaches and administrators, and raise awareness of the existing talent pool of female basketball players who have a passion and interest in coaching the game of women’s basketball.
“Eveline is a tremendous fan of the game and has a constant hunger to learn more,” said Tusculum head coach Meagan Price, who nominated Parsons for the program. “Her work ethic is unbelievable and I am so excited that she has been selected for this program.”
Parsons, a native of Metairie, Louisiana, is in her first season as a graduate assistant coach with the Pioneers. She helped Tusculum win its second consecutive South Atlantic Conference Tournament championship and earn its first NCAA Division II Tournament victory since 2010. The Pioneers finished the 2020-21 season with a 19-4 overall record and in second place in the SAC with a 15-3 league record.
“I’m really grateful for the opportunity, and excited to learn as much as possible through the So You Want To Be A Coach program,” said Parsons, who graduated from Berry College in 2020 with a bachelor of science degree in animal science. While at Berry, Parsons was a four-year member of the women’s basketball team, a Dean’s List student and a member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, and participated in the NCAA Student-Athlete Leadership Forum in 2019. She is pursuing a masters degree in organizational training and performance management at Tusculum.
BASEBALL In The Polls
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tusculum Pioneers are ranked eighth in the nation according to this week’s Collegiate Baseball Newspaper NCAA Division II Coaches Poll.
Tusculum (14-3) is coming off of a 4-1 record last week including a weekend series win over Queens University of Charlotte to remain a top the South Atlantic Conference standings with a 10-2 league worksheet.
Tusculum is one of three SAC schools listed in this week’s top-30 including No. 11 Catawba and No. 25 Carson-Newman.
Tampa is the top-ranked team in the country as the Spartans received 236 points. Colorado Mesa is second, followed by Angelo State, North Greenville, Augustana, Central Missouri, Lee, Tusculum, West Texas A&M and Missouri Southern to round out the top-10.
Catawba is 11th, followed by Lindenwood, West Florida, Colorado-Colorado Springs, Bloomsburg, Columbus State, Azusa Pacific, Mount Olive, Seton Hill, Southern New Hampshire, North Georgia, Charleston (W.Va.), Florida Southern, UNC Pembroke, Carson-Newman, Valdosta State, Quincy, Florida Tech, Minnesota St.-Mankato and Biola.
Tusculum travels to Lincoln Memorial for a four-game weekend SAC series starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN’S TENNIS McCullough Nets Honor
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Tusculum University’s Annie McCullough has been honored as the AstroTurf South Atlantic Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week for the week ending March 14, the SAC office announced Monday.
McCullough became the first player in program history to earn 100 career singles victories with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Kayla Vaughan of Belmont Abbey in the Pioneers’ lone match of the week, a 7-0 victory over the Crusaders on Tuesday. McCullough has a career record of 100-15 at Tusculum, with a 63-7 record in dual matches and a 37-8 mark in tournament play.
The graduate student from Belfast, Northern Ireland, a 2019-20 ITA Division II All-American in both singles and doubles, also earned a victory in doubles against Belmont Abbey as she teamed with her sister, Caitlin, for a 6-1 victory. The McCulloughs have combined for a 69-16 career record in doubles for the Pioneers.
Tusculum (5-2, 2-0 SAC) plays at Mars Hill at 2 p.m. Wednesday.