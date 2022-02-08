MARS HILL, N.C. — Tusculum University opened the game with 15 consecutive points and connected on a school-record 20 three-pointers in a 97-49 victory at Mars Hill University in South Atlantic Conference women's basketball action Monday evening at Burt Stanford Arena.
Five players reached double figures for the Pioneers (8-14, 6-12 SAC), who set season highs for points, field goals (36), assists (27), steals (15) and turnovers forced (29). The Pioneers scored 39 points off the 29 Lion turnovers and outscored the Lions 54-26 in the second half after leading by 20 at intermission.
The 20 three-pointers came on a school-record 46 attempts and broke the Tusculum single-game record of 19 threes set in a 111-59 win at Mars Hill on Feb. 10 of last season. The Pioneers have tied or set the program single-game record for three-pointers in each of their last three visits to Stanford Arena.
Mya Belton finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, Brianna Dixon contributed 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and Jalia Arnwine chipped in with 17 points. Nine different players hit a three-pointer for the Pioneers, with Arnwine's team-high five threes making her the third player in program history to reach 200 career treys.
Also reaching double figures for the Pioneers was Jenna Kallenberg, who came off the bench in the second half and went 4-for-4 from the field and 3-for-3 on three-pointers to finish with 11 points. Lexi Patty was the fifth Pioneer in double figures as she shot 4-for-5 from the field for 10 points and was a plus-45 in just 18 minutes of playing time.
Sophie Henry filled the scoresheet for the Pioneers with five points, six rebounds, six assists and a career-best seven steals in 26 minutes. Dixon and Belton each blocked three shots as the Pioneers had seven rejections of the Lions in the contest.
Maddie Gillie and Brianne Rosales shared the team lead in scoring for the Lions (1-19, 1-17 SAC) with 13 points apiece, with Rosales leading all players with nine rebounds. De'Ja Marshall added 11 points and seven boards, but the Lions shot just 29.8 percent (14-for-47) from the field in the game and dropped their 11th consecutive game overall and ninth in a row to the Pioneers.
With exactly 200 career three-pointers, Arnwine joins Ashli Oliver (375 three-pointers from 2005-09) and Kendal Baxter (320 threes from 2009-13) as the only players in school history to reach the 200 milestone. Arnwine also moved into 16th place on the Tusculum career scoring list with 1,081 points, passing former teammate Mia Long who scored 1,077 points from 2017-20.
The teams will meet again at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Arena.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Pioneers 6th In Poll
BRISTOL — Tusculum moved up three spots and is ranked sixth in this week’s D2SIDA Southeast Region Men’s Basketball Media Poll.
The Pioneers (14-6, 14-4 SAC) garnered 23 total points as TU posted a pair of South Atlantic Conference road wins last week over Carson-Newman (68-67) and Newberry (73-55). TU improves its road record to 8-2 and have won four straight away from Greeneville.
The top-five in the region remains the same with UNC Pembroke holding down the top spot with 60 points and all six first place votes. Queens is second followed by Flagler, Lincoln Memorial and Augusta. Tusculum is sixth with Wingate coming in at seventh, USC Aiken is eighth, followed by Georgia College and Columbus State.
The D2SIDA Region Poll is not used in the selection process for NCAA postseason play. The official NCAA II Regional rankings will be announced later this month.
The Pioneers host Mars Hill at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pioneer Arena.