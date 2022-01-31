Tusculum University raced to a 20-point halftime lead and never looked back as the Pioneers routed Lenoir-Rhyne University 78-51 in South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball on Saturday at Pioneer Arena.
The Pioneers (7-12, 5-10 SAC) set season highs for points, field goals made (29), field goal percentage (.483), 3-pointers made (12), 3-point percentage (.480), assists (22), fewest turnovers (8) and steals (13). Jalia Arnwine and Mya Belton each finished with season highs in scoring, as Arnwine netted 24 and Belton contributed 19, while Brianna Dixon matched her season best with 21 points.
Tusculum led 45-25 at halftime and did not lead by any fewer than 19 points in the second half to finish the season sweep of the Bears (6-11, 5-10 SAC), who turned the ball over 16 times, shot 39.5 percent (17-for-43) from the field and were outrebounded 34-26 by the Pioneers. The win was the 10th consecutive for Tusculum over Lenoir-Rhyne and their fifth in a row over the Bears at Pioneer Arena.
Brandi Hudson led Lenoir-Rhyne with 24 points, but she was the only player to reach double figures for the Bears in the loss. Emily Harman added seven points and seven rebounds and Maddie Dillinger had seven points, but the Bears gave up 20 points to the Pioneers off their 16 turnovers.
Arnwine’s 24 points came on 9-for-14 shooting, including three 3-pointers, while Dixon hit three threes of her own and added four rebounds, five assists and three steals. Belton was 8-for-13 from the field and also sank a trio of 3-pointers, while grabbing seven rebounds and making three steals.
Off the bench, Chloe Warrington canned a pair of 3-pointers and finished with six points for the Pioneers while Lexi Patty had eight points and three rebounds in 16 minutes. Alyssa Walker was scoreless in 28 minutes, but grabbed a game-high eight rebounds and dished out three assists, and Sophie Henry matched Dixon for the team lead with five assists against one turnover in 35 minutes of playing time.
The Pioneers will play at Carson-Newman at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Eagles (17-4, 14-3 SAC) defeated Newberry 78-57 on Saturday.
Carson-Newman, which is in third place in the SAC behind Wingate and Catawba, beat Tusculum 94-68 at Pioneer Arena on Nov. 17.
MEN LENOIR-RHYNE 65 TUSCULUM 62
Nas Tyson hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds remaining as the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears upset Tusculum at Pioneer Arena.
The Bears (6-14, 5-12 SAC) post their second road win of the week while avenging last month’s 69-49 home loss to the Pioneers (12-6, 12-4 SAC). TU had won seven of its last eight games but with the loss, the Pioneers drop to sole possession of third-place in the conference.
Lenoir-Rhyne used a late 8-0 run as Tusculum went scoreless for almost a six-minute span. The Pioneers went 0-for-4 from the field, came up empty on a pair of free throw tries and committed a pair of turnovers.
The Bears tied the game at 56-56 after Kevin Kangu made the second of two free throws. Sallie Wilson give L-R its first lead (58-56) of the second half with his layup with 2:01 on the clock.
Justin Mitchell tied the game on TU’s ensuing possession with his tip-in with 1:46 on the scoreboard for a 58-58 score. The Bears regained the advantage on Wilson’s jumper for a 60-58 L-R lead with 1:16 left.
After a timeout, Tusculum got the ball to Inady Legiste, who drove under the basket and banked in the tying bucket with 1:03 on the clock.
Tied 60-60, L-R’s Jalen Johnson’s layup was blocked out of bounds by Legiste with 36.1 seconds remaining. The Bears inbounded the ball to Nesmith as he missed his jumper, but Tyson came through with the go-ahead tip-in with 30.1 seconds left as L-R reclaimed the lead at 62-60.
Tusculum worked the offense and Gibson drove to the lane but was fouled with 11.1 seconds left. Gibson would make both free throws to knot the game at 62-62 for the game’s ninth tie.
Tusculum applied the press as the Pioneers almost came up with the steal in the back court. But the Bears recovered as Johnson dribbled into the front court and found Tyson open on the right wing as he buried the game-winner and a 65-62 advantage with 2.8 seconds left. It would be the Bears largest lead of the afternoon.
The Pioneers got the ball across midcourt, but Gibson’s game-tying 3-point try hit off the rim.
Nesmith led the Bears with 17 points and seven rebounds off the bench, while Johnson and Wilson had 13 and 10 points, respectively. Tyson added nine markers and a team-high five assists.
Justin Mitchell led all scorers with a career-high 21 points as he shot 9-of-15 from the floor including 3-of-4 from 3-point territory. He also contributed five rebounds and two steals. Brandon Mitchell finished with 12 points and a game-high nine rebounds, while William Vedder tallied nine markers in the loss.
Gibson, the reigning SAC Player of the Year, was held without a field goal for the first time in his 97-game career at Tusculum, while being held to a career-low three points. He went 3-of-4 from the line but missed all nine of his shots from the field.
Tusculum plays at Carson-Newman (14-7, 11-6 SAC) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Pioneers defeated the Eagles 73-69 in November’s SAC opener at Pioneer Arena.